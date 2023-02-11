 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Watch moment WWII bomb suddenly goes big bada BOOM while experts worked to defuse it in Great Yarmouth, England. Surprisingly no one injured   (thesun.ie) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Sometimes you defuse the bomb, sometimes you diffuse the bomb. These guys had better luck than Achmed.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...a World War Two bomb suddenly exploded as experts worked to diffuse it."

They succeeded.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam and Jamie wanted for questioning.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wonder how many pairs of shorts were destroyed
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to see video of that one ship finally going up...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hedgie dallas multipass.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How is it surprising nobody was injured?  It was a deliberate explosion of the bomb by demolition experts.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was subby disappointed that no one was injured?
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That poor robot isn't fine. And that's why skynet will take our internet pron away
 
olorin604
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: How is it surprising nobody was injured?  It was a deliberate explosion of the bomb by demolition experts.


"They had been working to disarm it when it unexpectedly detonated on Friday."
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a boy
 
olorin604
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: How is it surprising nobody was injured?  It was a deliberate explosion of the bomb by demolition experts.


Also article is poorly written as to just how "unexpectedly" it was.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x355]
Sometimes you defuse the bomb, sometimes you diffuse the bomb. These guys had better luck than Achmed.


Yeah he got paired with a racist hack comic
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: How is it surprising nobody was injured?  It was a deliberate explosion of the bomb by demolition experts.


A misleading headline that makes for added drama, in a Sun headline?  Get me to my fainting couch. I clicked the farking link too, just to confirm what I already knew. Who's stupid now?
 
