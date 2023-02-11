 Skip to content
(Independent)   Darwin outside shoulda told ya
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The very least you could do is to adjust your weapon so that it's pointing at something unimportant. And it seems that he did just that.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: The very least you could do is to adjust your weapon so that it's pointing at something unimportant. And it seems that he did just that.


MRI magnetic fields are way too strong for that to be effective.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So a gun nut/lawyer died. So a good start?
 
nbt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Uhhh - this is the third time this story has been posted, isn't it?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But he was a responsible gun owner, who always followed the rules. Right?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nbt: Uhhh - this is the third time this story has been posted, isn't it?


Automatic gun?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BWAHAHAHA!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The 40-year-old..."

Chances are this guy still slipped past Darwin.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA

The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer's weapon from his waistband and it went off, shooting him in the tummy.

Was this written by  preschool teacher?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stay strapped (at the MRI) or and get clapped (by the MRI)
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Which of trump's cases was this idiot working on?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nbt: Uhhh - this is the third time this story has been posted, isn't it?


And it keeps getting funnier every time
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like how the article uses the word tummy.
 
db2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nbt: Uhhh - this is the third time this story has been posted, isn't it?


Mom said it was my turn this time!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"As well as working as a lawyer, the victim also shared pro-gun content for his 12,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram."

Any mature/sane 40-year old doesn't waste time on these platforms.
Unless someone is stupid enough to enter a MRI machine with a gun.
Nuff said.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images.cartoonstock.comView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mods, I believe this is a duplicate.
 
