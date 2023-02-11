 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IOL.co.za)   Five tons of rock lobster wash ashore along West Coast. B-52s wanted for questioning   (iol.co.za) divider line
17
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

420 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2023 at 9:26 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
love shack, thats where its at.
/Tin Roof, Rusted!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Beach needs some quicklime
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
..causing the walkout and activated its West Coast rock lobster contingency plan.

Open up the emergency butter reserves!  Clarify!  Clarify!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Iraq Lobster
Youtube S4vFO8W18gM
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*screams*
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have no idea what continent that west voast was of.
 
Snort
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder who came up with the West Coast rock lobster contingency plan.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: ..causing the walkout and activated its West Coast rock lobster contingency plan.

Open up the emergency butter reserves!  Clarify!  Clarify!


Naah. Eating long-dead lobster isn't a good idea.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snort: I wonder who came up with the West Coast rock lobster contingency plan.


Fred Schneider
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
MMMmmm. Wok Lobster.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snort: I wonder who came up with the West Coast rock lobster contingency plan.


A weird universe where someone who is a combined Tom Clancy and Michael Crichton exists.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't understand why people like to eat lobsters. I mean look at the farking things. You want to eat something that looks like that?

They're WEIRD!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snort: I wonder who came up with the West Coast rock lobster contingency plan.


I just know he's completely insufferable at the moment.

Waste of time huh?  When would we ever need something like this?  Well FARK you guys!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Contingency plans:

images.cartoonstock.comView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
SLAY-52s - "Raining Lobsters"
Youtube mnrfqPoX4WU
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: foo monkey: ..causing the walkout and activated its West Coast rock lobster contingency plan.

Open up the emergency butter reserves!  Clarify!  Clarify!

Naah. Eating long-dead lobster isn't a good idea.


Article says they, "walked out of the sea on the West Coast due to the red tide."  Must be zombie lobster.  Zobster?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I don't understand why people like to eat lobsters. I mean look at the farking things. You want to eat something that looks like that?


They were originally a trash food that was bycatch of fishing. They were used as farming fertilizer and also fed to slaves and indentured servants.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.