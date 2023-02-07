 Skip to content
French find fault with firewater firm following fashion faux pas
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My friend and I were denied entry to a casino in Vienna, Austria because we were wearing sneakers. That was nearly 30 yrs ago; I don't know what the rule is, now. We were very surprised, assuming anyone with money to lose would be welcomed.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
jobby = shiat

Jobby catchers are pants with elastic around the ankles.

Perfect, Scots, just perfect.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: My friend and I were denied entry to a casino in Vienna, Austria because we were wearing sneakers. That was nearly 30 yrs ago; I don't know what the rule is, now. We were very surprised, assuming anyone with money to lose would be welcomed.


It's a chicken and egg problem.  Places want to attract a well off customer, but really well off folks don't flaunt their status.  They will wear very upscale casual clothes from high end designers, and the poor will copy them with knock offs.

The stores, restaurants, other places will set a standard that their employees will enforce, not realizing that these same employees can't tell the difference between high end and knock offs.

Reality is, every place that utterly depends of online reviews to survive can't afford to alienate even one customer by being snobby.  Exclusive places are extremely discreet, and rarely, if ever, in tourist friendly guides.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For people that invented the language, do they ever speak English there?
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: For people that invented the language, do they ever speak English there?


English-speaking countries have regional slang terms that are not common in other English-speaking countries. News at 11.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: For people that invented the language, do they ever speak English there?


Try not to jobby your catchers aboot it, laddie.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You need to get a get a jobby job.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did they try the pub next door, or the one across the road, or the one next to that one?
 
Goimir
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Irony tag on vacation?  The French are some of the worst when it comes to this.  If you don't know their customs and peculiarities when you go to their country, you can expect to get into a fight.

Now I don't wish any ill will upon this couple but how about they talk to people about how they treat tourists when they get back home.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: NewportBarGuy: For people that invented the language, do they ever speak English there?

English-speaking countries have regional slang terms that are not common in other English-speaking countries. News at 11.


There's about 150 dialects of English world-wide and around 30 just in the UK.
 
