(MSN)   Brett Favre seeks to be dismissed from a lawsuit trying to recoup millions in misspent Mississippi welfare funds on the grounds that he was just a kid having fun out there..with poor people's money   (msn.com) divider line
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, so his lawyer's really going with "It's the state's fault I stole money intended for poor people, so I should suffer no consequences"
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait until Aaron Rodgers emerges from his 4-day darkness. He will have mined enough Bitcoin with his brain to save Brent Favre.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to believe that Farve was intentionally stealing money.  He's got plenty of his own. He put his name to a good cause that ended up being run by crooks.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the mighty have fallen.  I will never get how people who have to have tens of millions of dollars feel the need to steal.  If it weren't for the whole dick pic thing he would still be making millions a year selling beer and pickup trucks.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has repaid $1.1 million he received for speaking fees from a nonprofit group that spent TANF money with approval from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. White said Favre never showed up to give the speeches.

chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC Brett, dude was fully cooperating & was gonna get out of this largely unscathed, but in the past couple days he's decided to start suing people for baseless defamation & he no longer wants to cooperate. He's his own worst enemy. Im thinking he's getting some very bad advice from someone.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
penispics
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chapmangregio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

electricjebus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

knbwhite
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I look forward to Pat McAfee dunking on him over and over on his show.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where and when did Brett Favre learn right from wrong?

If he ever learned it at all?
 
dywed88
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If he wasn't involved, if this was just an accidental oopsie or his name being used as a front while people embezzled money out the back...then howcome he's acting like such a dick about cooperating with the whole thing? He could easily a) repay the whole thing out of pocket change and get his "name off the lawsuit" that way (here's the money they say I took, sorry about the mess, I'll help in any way I can) and b) give them unfettered access to the records so they can take down whoever DID steal all the money.

Because the money itself was not egregiously spent: Some of it went to a volleyball stadium, so, okay, that's a reasonable expense if not the one intended, and some went for concussion treatment, again, not a bad thing, just not the one the money was allotted for. It would be easy to spin this as "Hey, I meant well, I just got bad advice from some REAL crooks..." but he'd really have to mean it...and it doesn't seem like he does.

So I have to assume that in fact he was at best spending the money because he figured he could and nobody would care. Which sucks.
 
