(Guardian)   Norfolk Island is about to become Norfark Island as Cyclone Gabrielle beats down on them   (theguardian.com) divider line
3
thisispete
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's heading straight for Auckland. Our biggest city. NZ hasn't really been hammered by a cyclone since 1988. But the upper North Island has half the country's population. The alert level has been raised from "She'll be right, mate" to "Crikey, pull yer head in".
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why living 1200 miles from the coast is infinitely better than living 5 miles from the coast
 
Irascible [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"But be prepared for reasonable levels of rainfall [including] 200 to 300mm of rainfall for North Auckland and 100 to 200mm of rainfall elsewhere"

The only time I've ever considered up to 11 inches "reasonable" was at a gay bar at 2am.
 
