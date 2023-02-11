 Skip to content
(10 News)   Cruise ships are jumping onto land as norovirus begins to spread across the US   (10news.com) divider line
4
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WHY does anyone go on a cruise ship? Like, why? Just stay home and eat at Taco Bell if you must spend a week on the toilet.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh poop
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In late February 2022, norovirus exceeded trends that were seen over the last decade with more than 100 outbreaks reported.

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.  The CDC notes that people usually get better between one to three days.

In before the 'shut everything down' crew
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have traveled a LOT throughout the US and the world. A cruise ship has never been one of my desires. Not to demean those who do enjoy them, it's just not something that seems fun to me.
 
