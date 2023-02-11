 Skip to content
(ESPN)   New Mexico State's Aggies had a high shot percentage and plenty of assists. Not in a game, though. Fark: for a murder   (espn.com) divider line
320 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 11 Feb 2023 at 6:05 AM



4 Comments
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So if I'm reading this right... basically, the investigations after the shooting brought up a whole bunch of other stuff that is what they're actually being suspended for, not the murder per se. Except for maybe the staff, who did a whole bunch of stupid shiat afterwards.

And now you have to wonder what Chris Jans knew before he left for Miss. St.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Over/under on the school lying about the shooting being related to the hazing?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TFA is turtles all the way down, but this WTF stands out:

"...after Peake had been lured to the campus..."

How exactly does a "student"-athlete get "lured" to the campus where he is enrolled?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Smails Kid: TFA is turtles all the way down, but this WTF stands out:

"...after Peake had been lured to the campus..."

How exactly does a "student"-athlete get "lured" to the campus where he is enrolled?


University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University are not the same school
 
