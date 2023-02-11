 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Toronto police, "We found your stolen car. It's in Malta"   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    United Arab Emirates, Montreal, Toronto, Canada, Africa, Malta, Motor vehicle theft  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Night Of The Swallow
Youtube 61UZj0IxKxg


I guess if he was sailing instead of flying, this kinda works.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uh-oh.

Better get Joe Don
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dpcotta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dude. What is happening to Toronto? All the articles about it recently make it sounds like NYC in the 80s.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just like on The Sopranos?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did they finally recover my Ford Falcon?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's some mighty fine police work, Lou?
 
fat boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gone in 60 seconds, Eh?
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What about the money? 

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) - The Container Final Scene
Youtube zpt39_ZHi6w
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I may have driven past Malta once, she was hot.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Malta? Now I want a Malta milkshake.
 
