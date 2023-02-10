 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1506

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So next week we get the annual reminder for some of us that we're single. But why this day? And who was this St. Valentine?

Well, the first question is the easier one - Pope Gelasius I decided to mark the day as the anniversary of when a priest named Valentine was martyred in 270 after devoting his time to helping persecuted Christians. The second is a bit more complicated, as there are at least two Valentines who were martyred in the records from that era. In fact, as of 1969 the Catholic Church no longer officially venerates him because they're not sure exactly who they've been venerating all this time. But you can still see bits of one of them in several locations, as after he was buried for a bit, folks dug him up and passed around pieces of his skeleton to show off in various churches and cathedrals. His skull sits in its own reliquary in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin in Rome, Italy and regularly gets adorned with fresh flowers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Modern scholars believe the Feast of St. Valentine actually came about in order to co-opt the pagan festival of Lupercalia, which was a kind of violent and sexually-charged festival held in Rome on February 15. The name of the festival comes from the she-wolf that nurtured Romulus and Remus in a cave they later named "Lupercal". On this day, the Lupercali priests would gather at the cave and sacrifice a few male goats as a representation of fertility, then eat a huge feast, then cut the sacrificed goat's hide into strips and make whips out of them. They would then strip down and run through town naked whipping any of the women they saw (to "purify" them), before gathering everyone together and literally drawing names out of a jar to pair people off. People really had some weird ideas for entertainment before they had Netflix and Tinder. Interesting side note: the whips they made from dead goats were called "februa" - which is why the month they were used was known as "February".

So you can see why the Pope would want to put a stop to this, and picking a guy somewhat famous for performing Christian weddings who happened to have been martyred the day before this festival was just the coincidence needed. With everyone having a huge feast on the 14th, fewer people were in the mood to kill goats and run around naked flogging women the next day.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how you plan to celebrate Valentine's Day (or Lupercalia) this year.

Don't forget The Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

