(WSAW Wausau)   Two goats were found browsing in a Texas Target, then gently escorted out. They were probably looking for kids' clothes   (wsaw.com) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Awesome, going to nominate for HOTY for the best execution of a dad joke in a headline in a long time =)
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, Subby, ewes got jot jokes
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is not a simulation, this is REAL!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Goats are even better than cats at looking at you like "What?"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Got! Dammit!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I doubt it, subby.  They don't sell wool in Walmart, just polyester crap.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kids clothes, half off.  Michael Jackson.

Make your own joke.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Escorted out? What we're they doing that warranted this? This is discrimination!
 
