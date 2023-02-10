 Skip to content
(KOLD News 13)   While Uncle Sam might have had thousands of Saguaros bulldozed for a wall, we are reminded that anybody else doing so is committing a crime   (kold.com) divider line
20
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
By uncle Sam you mean an orange tinted sphincter empowered by the common clay of the new west.
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damn them to hell
 
Campanula
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: By uncle Sam you mean an orange tinted sphincter empowered by the common clay of the new west.


Or Arizona's previous waste of air in the Governor's mansion. How many got chopped down for Doocy to briefly Lego-stack a bunch of shipping containers?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
meh. they'll grow back in 150 years
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Campanula: Peter von Nostrand: By uncle Sam you mean an orange tinted sphincter empowered by the common clay of the new west.

Or Arizona's previous waste of air in the Governor's mansion. How many got chopped down for Doocy to briefly Lego-stack a bunch of shipping containers?


I forgot about that asshole. And Jan brewer. Another lunatic
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"People come here from all over the world, not for the 110-degree heat that we get for two or three months of the year, but for really the beauty of the desert and the brand of that beauty is the saguaro," Smith said.

Speak for yourself. I go back to Arizona specifically for the 110+.  With low humidity, it's fantastic.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "People come here from all over the world, not for the 110-degree heat that we get for two or three months of the year, but for really the beauty of the desert and the brand of that beauty is the saguaro," Smith said.

Speak for yourself. I go back to Arizona specifically for the 110+.  With low humidity, it's fantastic.


Ah yes, it's a dry heat.
 
Amoment
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
R-Saguaros are game.
Vote
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Careful or it will be your heads the LIV league will be chopping off.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They are building new golf courses in Arizona? Captain of SS Titanic: Get all hands below and make more holes in the hull. We are a doomed species, let the insects have their shiat, they've waited patiently.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: They are building new golf courses in Arizona? Captain of SS Titanic: Get all hands below and make more holes in the hull. We are a doomed species, let the insects have their shiat, they've waited patiently.


Shot, damnit.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: meh. they'll grow back in 150 years


Yeah, the shiat practically grows on trees.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Careful or it will be your heads the LIV league will be chopping off.


One of the reasons Khashoggi was murdered was because he was trying to expose the true cost of Neom.

It's not a trillion dollars, it's more like 30-100 trillion.
 
robv83
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: They are building new golf courses in Arizona? Captain of SS Titanic: Get all hands below and make more holes in the hull. We are a doomed species, let the insects have their shiat, they've waited patiently.



They are not building a new golf course. Simply building a temporary stage for a 3 day LIV golf tournament..
 
minorshan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "People come here from all over the world, not for the 110-degree heat that we get for two or three months of the year, but for really the beauty of the desert and the brand of that beauty is the saguaro," Smith said.

Speak for yourself. I go back to Arizona specifically for the 110+.  With low humidity, it's fantastic.


You're a madman. How's about we switch homes during the summer? I'll gladly go elsewhere.
 
minorshan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: They are building new golf courses in Arizona? Captain of SS Titanic: Get all hands below and make more holes in the hull. We are a doomed species, let the insects have their shiat, they've waited patiently.


It's dumber than that. It's for a temporary pavilion for a golf tournament.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: They are building new golf courses in Arizona? Captain of SS Titanic: Get all hands below and make more holes in the hull. We are a doomed species, let the insects have their shiat, they've waited patiently.


Insects had their chance, 400 million years ago. The insects weren't boot strappy enough and gave it up to the birds, which aren't even real.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's a poppy superbloom down here, and the influencers are crying because they can't go and roll around in the sensitive desert ecosystem like they did last year destroying the flowers for a selfie; meanwhile, let's chop down hundred-year old cacti for a quickie golf tournament.

Sometimes people need to be killed and that's just all there is to it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Sexy Jesus: They are building new golf courses in Arizona? Captain of SS Titanic: Get all hands below and make more holes in the hull. We are a doomed species, let the insects have their shiat, they've waited patiently.

Insects had their chance, 400 million years ago. The insects weren't boot strappy enough and gave it up to the birds, which aren't even real.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is a Saguaro like a Jaguaro

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
