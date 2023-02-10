 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Mormon Church's secret $100 billion investment fund is under investigation. Time to soak in it   (sltrib.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tax free
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Religion takes in billions of dollars, they pay no taxes, and they always need a little more.  You wanna talk about a good bullshiat story:  HO LEE shiat
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Read my lips.
It is not taxable when we do it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why do I feel like we're finally going to find Jimmy Hoffa?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Mormons aren't the only ones.  Most are smart enough to offshore it and call it "missionary work".
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I didn't realize churches sitting on stupid amounts of money like a dragon was a problem. Every other religion does it and winks at the political side of this as well.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I actually love the Mormon racket: "We get 10% of EVERYTHING!!!" And they do it, they give them all that money without question.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
biatches, please. You already know where that $100b is going.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If anything happens which prevents me from being Bobbie Draper's kept pool boy, this thread will be where names were taken down and the process of justice began. Tread carefully in speaking out about this matter, it'd be a real shame about what could happen otherwise.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You could fill a huge lake with water with that kind of money.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: Tax free


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It wasn't a very well-kept secret.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait til they hear about the Roman Catholics.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a secret to everyone!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Real Mormon Rap by DJ RMP
Youtube 4TeV8yp8ALM
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The concept of soaking is baffling and hilarious to me
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they didn't like the SEC / FBIs new bride rates or whatever. Everything goes up when inflation increases. Biden did that.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joni Mitchell - Tax Free
Youtube iEZR6yNjyas
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, that does it. Time to become Mormon.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was never that well-kept of a secret.  Bloomberg Businessweek had a cover story about the Mormon Church's business dealings way back in 2012.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Full story (regrettably paywalled)

Needless to say, the Mormon Church was not amused.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to soak in their $100b fund?

So... they were liquid assets?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: edmo: Tax free

[Fark user image 850x1079]


Technically a double negative, but I get it.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Huh, I thought they just buried their gold as tablets with magic stones.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Excellent read on one of Joe Smith's cohorts.

images.booksense.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: biatches, please. You already know where that $100b is going.

[Fark user image image 640x360]

If anything happens which prevents me from being Bobbie Draper's kept pool boy, this thread will be where names were taken down and the process of justice began. Tread carefully in speaking out about this matter, it'd be a real shame about what could happen otherwise.


Here pool boy, you need a towel.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
baxterdog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: WoodyHayes: biatches, please. You already know where that $100b is going.

[Fark user image image 640x360]

If anything happens which prevents me from being Bobbie Draper's kept pool boy, this thread will be where names were taken down and the process of justice began. Tread carefully in speaking out about this matter, it'd be a real shame about what could happen otherwise.

Here pool boy, you need a towel.
[i.pinimg.com image 245x303] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's a good break from a weird thread.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If anyone thinks that's bad, they should look at Scientology.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We noticed you have your ad blocker on."

Oh it's cool, don't worry, I'm pretty sure the headline gave me a good idea of what's up.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$100million

Feds will take their cut with some bullshiat fine....then...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
oops  billion
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Unfortunately they invested it all in Moroni-coin and lost the password to the crypto wallet
 
ukexpat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Except that it isn't, yet anyway. A whistleblower sent a memorandum to congress making allegations that he said ought to be investigated.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a hundred million dollar investment by the Mormon church might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Qaiwolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Found it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Excelsior: What a hundred million billion dollar investment by the Mormon church might look like:


For comparison's sake:

blog.capitalogix.comView Full Size


/But keep tithing 10% even if you're about to lose your house, because the grift must go on.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tithe at least 10%, don't hang out with unbelievers and study the book. Yep, it's a cult.
 
