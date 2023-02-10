 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Victoria Times Colonist)   Driving a phoney police car while impaired, in possession of drugs, while on probation and carrying an infant in the back seat, no way to go through life son, oh yea and the firearm just isn't a good idea either   (timescolonist.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Firearm, Law enforcement officer, Radio, police vehicle, Police officer, Car seat, suspected impaired driver, Canada  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 9:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obviously there's a firearm. What if the infant needs to DEFEND themselves?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
YOU NEVER LET ME DO ANYTHING COOL!
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Police caught up to the early-'90s Chrysler Dynasty

They caught up to the early-90s Dodge Dynasty. There are also the Chrysler New Yorker.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where possible, it's better to break laws in series rather than in parallel.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lady J: YOU NEVER LET ME DO ANYTHING COOL!


I know, right? Might as well have a headline "Another one of them varmits might as well stay home on Saturday night"
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, that's what Dewitt has been up to....
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The firearm is the best idea. SHALL NOT be infringed. The guy gets a pass on everything else now.
 
OlDood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*phony
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
BINGO!
 
me.theuser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A search of the car turned up the drugs and a BB gun.

if a BB gun is a firearm then are the drugs OTC tylenol?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thought it would be some cheesy light-bar atop the car, but those strobes were pretty convincing.

Odd choice of vehicle for a wannabe though.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was this the car in question?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hell, son, you may as well just murder someone, sell your kid, and pimp your wife, you've done everything else.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, I did pretend to be driving a police car (my Mustang looked just like one) and tried to pull over a real cop while drunk once, but there was no probation, infant, or firearm.

Turned out fine, but then again this was rural Georgia, and I was a local kid.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.