(CNN)   Superb owl? O rly? Ya rly
37
37 Comments     (+0 »)
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buttsecks?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"drugs?"
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 300x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owl pictures salvage a run of the mill, slapdash CNN story.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

ORLY
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Super Bowl can also be spelled Superb Owl."

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow, I didn't think I'd get to use this again so soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's some hard hitting journalism, lemme tell ya.

If I change channels, is Ow My Balls on?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: That's some hard hitting journalism, lemme tell ya.

If I change channels, is Ow My Balls on?


We could be hearing about a certain laptop instead.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: BunchaRubes: That's some hard hitting journalism, lemme tell ya.

If I change channels, is Ow My Balls on?

We could be hearing about a certain laptop instead.


With the amount of butter they've slathered on that laptop, it'll be too hard to make anything stick.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trippdogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
smartbitchestrashybooks.comView Full Size


/Oblig
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

trippdogg: [Fark user image 768x384]


Does it come with a Super Bowel Sundae?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Come for the suburban owls, stay for the "World' Greatest Farter" cards.

I mean Fodder.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB:  Two superb Owls live near our house.  It's great as long as they are not on the roof outside our bedroom window at 3am because they are very loud and very talkative.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Superb Owls are also known to eat bats, I'VE SEEN IT

/BELIEVE YOU ME
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Where's the cool fact that owls can't move their eyes in their sockets, so they move their heads and bodies.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Superb Owls have super bowels, and yet they still upchuck mouse bones. What's the deal with that?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: That's some hard hitting journalism, lemme tell ya.

If I change channels, is Ow My Balls on?


Owl My Balls is.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Hey, let's call our new online pen store "Pen Island"!
"Sounds great! First, buy the domain and setup a site."
"Done!"

www.penisland.com
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

palelizard: [Fark user image 250x187]
ORLY


Planes are going up.
Planes are coming down.
 
smd31
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Warthog: [Fark user image 306x750]


Ah, good times...

:D

/older memes
//but they check out, sir
///3s
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: Wow, I didn't think I'd get to use this again so soon.

[Fark user image 706x500]


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


/just for completeness sake
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm amazed at how many people think "Superb Owl" is clever. Seriously, it's something a fifth grader would be thrilled to invent. "OMG, if you move the "b" over it's "superb owl" !!
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

