(Guardian) Hero Unarmed British cop confronting man who just shot 5 people: "I needed to protect the public... I also needed to protect Jake. He was obviously going through a massive trauma. If I got closer I would negotiate, talk him down"   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Hero, Jake Davison, Death, Weapon, Shotgun, Police officer, Davison's victims, PC Zachary Printer, unarmed police officer  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a country where that will never happen.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Remember that time in America when an unarmed black man, who is a therapist, lying on on his back with his arms in the air informed police he isn't a threat and was only trying to calm down a special needs man he took care of but the police ended up shooting him anyway?

Yes this actually happened

Yeah, America can be pretty farked up sometimes
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He said he got to within 20 metres of Davison when the shooter turned the weapon on himself. "I sprinted towards Jake, he had suffered catastrophic non-survivable injuries."

Davison, 22, first killed his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, then three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee Martyn, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, in August 2021.

OK, and please understand that I mean this is the most sensitive possible way, F*CK Jake.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Remember that time in America when an unarmed black man, who is a therapist, lying on on his back with his arms in the air informed police he isn't a threat and was only trying to calm down a special needs man he took care of but the police ended up shooting him anyway?

Yes this actually happened

Yeah, America can be pretty farked up sometimes


I can't click, because it will make me stabby. I seem to remember he was face down, not on his back. Also, the kid was playing with a toy fire truck. Also, after he was shot he screamed "why did you shoot me" and the officer replied "I was trying to shoot the kid".

/yeah, f__king feelin' a bit stabby just thinking about that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He was coming right at me!

Bang
 
moto-geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: I know a country where that will never happen.


There would be much pants wetting until the SWAT team showed up with the tank. And THEN they'd feel heroic.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: He said he got to within 20 metres of Davison when the shooter turned the weapon on himself. "I sprinted towards Jake, he had suffered catastrophic non-survivable injuries."

Davison, 22, first killed his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, then three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee Martyn, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, in August 2021.

OK, and please understand that I mean this is the most sensitive possible way, F*CK Jake.


Hurray for you. Mr. America.
You're our hero.
 
Fissile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Remember that time in America when an unarmed black man, who is a therapist, lying on on his back with his arms in the air informed police he isn't a threat and was only trying to calm down a special needs man he took care of but the police ended up shooting him anyway?

Yes this actually happened

Yeah, America can be pretty farked up sometimes


Yes, it happened.  Then the cop has his conviction overturned.

https://www.local10.com/news/local/2022/02/16/cops-conviction-in-shooting-of-unarmed-therapist-overturned/
 
