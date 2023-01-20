 Skip to content
(CNN)   The "great" Salt Lake disappearing, but on the bright side it will take Salt Lake out with it   (cnn.com)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% a republican created toxic dust bowl. The solution requires republicans to change anti environment laws
Even if Utah farmers stopped growing water intensive crops to allow  water  to go downstream to the Great Salt Lake  it would   not be  deemed a "beneficial use" under Utah water law and they would lose their water right. Utah operates under a "use it or lose it" water law, in which rights holders must divert river water upstream for a designated beneficial use, whether it's irrigation, livestock, industrial, storage, or other use.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Salt Lake City is a nice city.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I visited Antelope Island State Park at the Great Salt Lake this past June and was honestly shocked at how little lake there actually is. It's sad.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pray harder maybe your "god" will fix it with magic. Dumb farks.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Pray harder maybe your "god" will fix it with magic. Dumb farks.


You laugh but that is their actual plan
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Chinese hoax!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Why don't you go back to Utah and suck salt?"  - Don Rickles
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just checked my faucets, I got water, so guess I'll ignore this.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The best thing about Salt Lake City is that it inspired a C-rate Beach Boys song.

Salt Lake City Beach Boys
Youtube Lv89vHZwrSI


/I keed, I keed.  Carnival of Souls was shot at an old amusement park on the Lake.  And that is a truly great film.  So, there you go, Utah.  Something to genuinely be proud of.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trik: Just checked my faucets, I got water, so guess I'll ignore this.


*moen*
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's a Pretty Great Lake.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: 100% a republican created toxic dust bowl. The solution requires republicans to change anti environment laws
Even if Utah farmers stopped growing water intensive crops to allow  water  to go downstream to the Great Salt Lake  it would   not be  deemed a "beneficial use" under Utah water law and they would lose their water right. Utah operates under a "use it or lose it" water law, in which rights holders must divert river water upstream for a designated beneficial use, whether it's irrigation, livestock, industrial, storage, or other use.


And the latest Republican answer to the shrinking lake is to cut down most of the forests surrounding it, so the trees won't suck up any more water.

https://www.sltrib.com/news/environment/2023/01/20/are-trees-enemy-some-utah/
 
tigerbot hesh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The biggest reason to fix this is to prevent a Mormon diaspora.  You have them mostly contained right now, and voluntarily.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That city is a shiathole anyway.  Everything shuts down at 9PM.  Non Mormons are second class citizens and they let you know it.  For the love of god don't mention you were raised Catholic.  I don't miss traveling there for work at all.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They got a lot of snow this year, perhaps enough to help, but probably not.
 
bdub77
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eat a dick, mormons.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That would be a shame.  The natural history museum in SLC is awesome, plus we'd lose Red Iguana molés:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LOL

FTA: soil that holds centuries of natural and manmade toxins like mercury, arsenic and selenium.

That use of the word "natural" is a lie. The arsenic and mercury in GSL is there because of industrial dumping. There is no risk from any natural deposits. CNN has written an article intended to be used to defend the corporations from legal action by their soon-to-be victims. CNN is creating evidence for the corporate side in the court cases, and that should be considered illegal, too.
 
tigerbot hesh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tigerbot hesh: The biggest reason to fix this is to prevent a Mormon diaspora.  You have them mostly contained right now, and voluntarily.


It would turn their whole social structure into their flavour of outwardly nice sinister dominionist missionaries, instead of just a rotating cohort of young people, with the extra suck sauce of wanting to recapture a mythical lost past glory.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eurotrader: 100% a republican created toxic dust bowl. The solution requires republicans to change anti environment laws
Even if Utah farmers stopped growing water intensive crops to allow  water  to go downstream to the Great Salt Lake  it would   not be  deemed a "beneficial use" under Utah water law and they would lose their water right. Utah operates under a "use it or lose it" water law, in which rights holders must divert river water upstream for a designated beneficial use, whether it's irrigation, livestock, industrial, storage, or other use.


Can the farmers even grow those crops if the dust is dumping mercury and arsenic on them? Won't they be illegal to sell? And doesn't that also apply to cattle?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: /I keed, I keed.  Carnival of Souls was shot at an old amusement park on the Lake.  And that is a truly great film.  So, there you go, Utah.  Something to genuinely be proud of.


I don't know about being truly great on its own, but it's got a truly great Rifftrax.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: mongbiohazard: Pray harder maybe your "god" will fix it with magic. Dumb farks.

You laugh but that is their actual plan


I know, that's why I'm laughing.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Never fear: lakes are still abundant and pellucid on Kolob.
 
cr7pilot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Moving out of Utah in 3 weeks and counting. Couldn't have picked a better time...except any day in the previous 15 years I've already spent here.
 
