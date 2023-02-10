 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Ever suck dick to place a bet? Experts warn gambling could be the next opioid crisis   (thehill.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bookie said it was a house rule.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but think of all the tax revenue.

Think of the children and their new textbooks.
 
HumanDecency [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has nothing to do with the bets.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The bookie kept talking about 'the juice' so maybe I misunderstood him.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll give you 3-1 that won't work
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I take it subby has never been to Vegas.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I seen him!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You're, uh, not here for the betting are ya?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you think this kind of gambling is detrimental, you should check out what speculators do.
 
ryant123
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
> Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years.

That's thanks to that Jeopardy guy spending his winnings.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remember when banning online poker was the hot topic of conversation?  I'm glad the politicians were finally able to get their cut.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
After the recession ruined a lot of people, gambling became socially acceptable. You've now got the actual sports leagues promoting it non-stop.
I've got no moral objections to betting, but it doesn't take a genius to see how this goes.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: After the recession ruined a lot of people, gambling became socially acceptable. You've now got the actual sports leagues promoting it non-stop.
I've got no moral objections to betting, but it doesn't take a genius to see how this goes.


Literally non-stop! 2 days in a hotel for work this week and the commercials were for nothing but gambling.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On the one hand, yes, gambling can ruin lives. On the other hand, there seems to be a built in assumption that one of government's legitimate functions is to save people from their own bad choices.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: After the recession ruined a lot of people, gambling became socially acceptable. You've now got the actual sports leagues promoting it non-stop.
I've got no moral objections to betting, but it doesn't take a genius to see how this goes.


Gambling isn't meant for the filthy, immoral poors.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I should get a job in a sports book.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The sports betting market has multiplied tenfold in three years

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The LEGAL sports betting market has multiplied tenfold.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: After the recession ruined a lot of people, gambling became socially acceptable. You've now got the actual sports leagues promoting it non-stop.
I've got no moral objections to betting, but it doesn't take a genius to see how this goes.


Many online fantasy league companies were pretending that they weren't gambling companies. Once the Supreme Court ruled that betting on sports was legal, the mask came off and those same companies are now doing direct betting on sports, some even have virtual slot machines on their websites that you pay into and can win real money from; so they just became online casinos from "fantasy league" organizations.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ever suck dick to place a bet?

I was supposed to place a bet?!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only when I bet on Duke
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Supreme Court ruling struck down a federal law that had banned most commercial sport wagering outside Las Vegas. The subsequent spread of legal gambling was stunningly swift.

Is there anything those motherfarkers can't make worse?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now now.  Let's not go placing bets with eachother's dicks just yet.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The books are publicly traded companies, you can bet on bettors betting. It's like an ouroboros of finance.
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

indylaw: On the one hand, yes, gambling can ruin lives. On the other hand, there seems to be a built in assumption that one of government's legitimate functions is to save people from their own bad choices.


Is the infinite payday loan debt cycle simply a 'bad choice'?

Or is reality more complex than you are making it sound here, and perhaps the role of government is more nuanced?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What is sad, at least in Ontario, Canada, is that government run betting was created simply to try and cut off illegal gambling, and direct a small profit to government coffers. But like an addiction, the provincial government has become more and more reliant on that income. It's got to the point that during a televised sports event, like a hockey or baseball game, at least half the commercials are for various government run betting systems. Not just sports either, but also casino type games. How many gambling addictions this has created is probably a closely guarded secret.

So it's not just the regular "tax on the stupid". It's a "government run tax on the stupid".
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The Supreme Court ruling struck down a federal law that had banned most commercial sport wagering outside Las Vegas. The subsequent spread of legal gambling was stunningly swift.

Is there anything those motherfarkers can't make worse?


Beets.  It's impossible to make beets any worse than they already are.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: so they just became online casinos from "fantasy league" organizations.


That's the next step, they're not even pretending it's not. Sports books work well during the season, roulette/poker/black jack/etc are year round, 24 hours. It'd be interesting to see who gets in first/biggest, the sports books or the video game companies (Candy Crush, etc).
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

indylaw: On the one hand, yes, gambling can ruin lives. On the other hand, there seems to be a built in assumption that one of government's legitimate functions is to save people from their own bad choices.


Anything can ruin lives. Hell, my dad told stories of a classmate whose mother tithed almost all their cash each week just to impress the local church and one-up other parishioners.

As Jackie Gleason once said, a man must make two fortunes: one that is secure to live off of, and a second that can be spent without consequences to indulge him.

If you can afford to gamble, or even worse you're dependent upon winnings as income, then you shouldn't participate not blame it for you problems.

Again, replace "gambling" with tithing, buying collectables, shopping, model railroading, drinking, wasting time online, whatever...and see the problem isn't gambling.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shut up, subby, you know you still owe me for our poker game!

*unzip*
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Personally, I don't understand gambling addictions.  With drugs, you get direct or indirect manipulation of brain chemistry to make ya feel good.  With gambling, all I ever do is lose 20 bucks.

What I'm saying here is:  Please help me get better at gambling.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years.

What were we supposed to do during lockdown?  Exercise?  Read a book?  Talk to our families?

Online gambling is one rabbit hole I have ZERO intention of going down.  I enjoy going to the casino, but it's easy to not go to the casino too, leaving my money safe in my pocket.  Having a real money casino on my phone would be waaaaay too tempting.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: After the recession ruined a lot of people, gambling became socially acceptable. You've now got the actual sports leagues promoting it non-stop.
I've got no moral objections to betting, but it doesn't take a genius to see how this goes.


People seem to love gambling. I never understood it, personally. I've bet at casinos and tracks and stuff, but it always feels like the waste of money it is.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet it won't be.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I learned long ago that you shouldn't be a stoner and a gambler. I chose stoner.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: > Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years.

What were we supposed to do during lockdown?  Exercise?  Read a book?  Talk to our families?

Online gambling is one rabbit hole I have ZERO intention of going down.  I enjoy going to the casino, but it's easy to not go to the casino too, leaving my money safe in my pocket.  Having a real money casino on my phone would be waaaaay too tempting.


I tried to do it at one of the sportbooks one time but I got so overwhelmed by all the odds and other numbers that my mind just went into vapor lock and I lost interest.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DownStreamDreaming: indylaw: On the one hand, yes, gambling can ruin lives. On the other hand, there seems to be a built in assumption that one of government's legitimate functions is to save people from their own bad choices.

Is the infinite payday loan debt cycle simply a 'bad choice'?

Or is reality more complex than you are making it sound here, and perhaps the role of government is more nuanced?


Yes, financially literacy is a big problem in the US. But "loan" sounds innocuous enough. Payday lenders are predators, preying on financical illiteracy to trap people in a cycle of debt.
Gambling, I mean, it's right there in the name. It's a gamble. If you're stupid enough to think gambling is a way to get rich, I'm not sure there's enough government in the world to help you.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: swahnhennessy: After the recession ruined a lot of people, gambling became socially acceptable. You've now got the actual sports leagues promoting it non-stop.
I've got no moral objections to betting, but it doesn't take a genius to see how this goes.

People seem to love gambling. I never understood it, personally. I've bet at casinos and tracks and stuff, but it always feels like the waste of money it is.


I've never understood the appeal of cocksucking either.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/shamefully stolen
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yes, but think of all the tax revenue.

Think of the children and their new textbooks.


In my state, they legalized gambling saying all the tax revenues would go to schools. So let's say it added another $50mln for schools... the state then reduced the funding for schools coming from the general tax funds by the same amount... resulting in no net gain of funding for schools.
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

indylaw: On the one hand, yes, gambling can ruin lives. On the other hand, there seems to be a built in assumption that one of government's legitimate functions is to save people from their own bad choices.


It is in the government's best interest to promote a healthy and (economically) active citizenry. This often functions as saving people from their own bad choices.
 
phedex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wynonie Harris Grandma Plays The Numbers
Youtube m136JOv3z6w
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Creoena: The Dog Ate My Homework: The Supreme Court ruling struck down a federal law that had banned most commercial sport wagering outside Las Vegas. The subsequent spread of legal gambling was stunningly swift.

Is there anything those motherfarkers can't make worse?

Beets.  It's impossible to make beets any worse than they already are.


What if every time you ate beets you got Creed's "with arms wide open" stuck in your head?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kudayta: Personally, I don't understand gambling addictions.  With drugs, you get direct or indirect manipulation of brain chemistry to make ya feel good.  With gambling, all I ever do is lose 20 bucks.

What I'm saying here is:  Please help me get better at gambling.


/
I've found more winning scratch off tickets on the ground, than I've personally played and won on.

//
I think some neighbors get worse tickets.  I cashed a ticket in the Hood, and the cashier look surprised.  Completely surprised.  Like he was sure no one ever wins. And this was only a 5 buck win .

///
I'm convinced you win more if you don't use the same place regularly.  Not by much.  Just a fraction.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Remember when banning online poker was the hot topic of conversation?  I'm glad the politicians were finally able to get their cut.


Poker players claim its a sport based on skills.

The same poker players also has a lookup table for every situation, removing any form of skill.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It seems as if half of TV ads are now for some sort of addictive behavior or controlled substance.  Eat more, drink more, place your bets, take this pill, love this god, crush this candy, and so on.

No wonder we are a nation of broken people.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ameeriklane: NewportBarGuy: Yes, but think of all the tax revenue.

Think of the children and their new textbooks.

In my state, they legalized gambling saying all the tax revenues would go to schools. So let's say it added another $50mln for schools... the state then reduced the funding for schools coming from the general tax funds by the same amount... resulting in no net gain of funding for schools.


It'd be genius if they cut math funding, making kids grow into adults too stupid to understand how odds and payouts work, making a fresh generation of gamblers ready to fill state coffers.

/evil is a kind of genius
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gambling addiction is almost as ugly as opiod addiction.  All it's missing is death from overdose.

My former American Legion post has digital slot machines, they were 100% illegal (you got paid in cash at the bar, not sure how they do it since they moved) and it was how they paid their bills.  Dues, fundraisers, the bar, none of those revenues held a candle to the slot machines.  They took in something on the order of $30,000 each month from about a dozen machines.

I can't tell you how many retired vets and widows of vets would spend every dime of their government checks on those machines.  Not to mention how greedy and ugly people would get.  Someone would lose all their money in a machine, a few minutes later someone else would hop on it and win $600, then the first person would demand half of the payout because they had just got off the machine and that payout should have been theirs.  Farkin isnanity.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I enjoy the stories about the people who drain their savings buying credits for those slot apps that have no payouts and no prizes.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Creoena: The Dog Ate My Homework: The Supreme Court ruling struck down a federal law that had banned most commercial sport wagering outside Las Vegas. The subsequent spread of legal gambling was stunningly swift.

Is there anything those motherfarkers can't make worse?

Beets.  It's impossible to make beets any worse than they already are.

What if every time you ate beets you got Creed's "with arms wide open" stuck in your head?


It would take your mind off of the taste and you're less apt to focus on the pending vomiting.
 
