US Dept of Transportation opens investigation into Elon Musk's mishandling of his monkey brains
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many dude bros terrified of life saving vaccines because "Bill Gates is going to inject you with microchips" would line up to have Actual microchips installed by Elon, despite the fact they have a 100% fatality track record.

Many Americans are very bad at critical thinking.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should know better than to play with his food
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, how hard is it to stick them in a biohazard bag? So lazy.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: So many dude bros terrified of life saving vaccines because "Bill Gates is going to inject you with microchips" would line up to have Actual microchips installed by Elon, despite the fact they have a 100% fatality track record.

Many Americans are very bad at critical thinking.


I know. I wish that lack was more fatal.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's pretty funny that the more people learn about Musk the dumber it seems to let him microchip your brain.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Clerks Cast - No Time For Love, Dr. Jones
Youtube hD9Q1KV9u7U
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm wondering what the fark I'm supposed to do when it catches on fire.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Me: Monkey Brains?  Is that some sort euphemism or something?

Me after reading the article:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So that's why he bought Twitter. More monkey brains means more power.

Anybody surprised by this theory?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), an animal welfare group, this week raised concerns with the government, claiming Neuralink may have "unsafely packaged and transported materials.

Yeah they are sooo concerned about the packaging
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: [Fark user image image 245x213]


Well there's your improper handling right there: they weren't chilled.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's made from monkey cum
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: [Fark user image image 245x213]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [i.pinimg.com image 720x576]


Is that Ol' Musky's brain?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm more worried about the government trusting him with our space program at the expense of NASA.   I wouldn't trust him to stock shelves at Dollar General.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Twitter bots are getting weirder
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd rather see Space X get grounded for being a national security risk because of how they are using Starlink,
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're allowing companies with names like "Neuralink" to f**k around with monkey brains?
Has no one in any position of authority ever seen a motherf**king science fiction movie?
 
