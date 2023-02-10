 Skip to content
(NYPost)   This week's dumbest criminal is an Arizona man who admitted he possessed child pornography during a polygraph test for a job interview with his local police department   (nypost.com) divider line
21 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not on the nambla chess team, that one.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying he wasn't hired on the spot?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, did they have to put the website in the article?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To be fair, he was applying for a job with an Arizona police force.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looking for a spot on the Cyber Crimes division.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It wasn't because of the child porn they didn't hire him, it was he was too honest. How could you expect him to say what needs to be said on the stand?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, no, you're not a cop yet.  You have to get the job first before they'll help you cover shiat up.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too dumb to be a cop. That's impressive in a unique way.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"That's the kind of honesty we're looking for, when can you start??"
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kids R Us catalog
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Idiot! That sort of behavior is pastors!
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA:
On Monday, Sergio Celaya admitted to members of the El Mirage Police Department that he still possessed videos of his ex-girlfriend and him committing sexual acts as teenagers, according to court documents obtained by AZ Family.
The 25-year-old, who applied to work as a police assistant, allegedly told officers that he frequented a website where underage girls would send him sexually explicit videos.

/snip

The outlet reported Celaya revealed he would go on a website called Omegle, a free online chat and video chat website, where he would obtain explicit photos and videos of children from strangers.
According to the outlet, Celaya told investigators that he would encrypt and conceal his identity online by using a virtual private network (VPN) when scouring the web for child pornography.

lol - wow. This dude really just straight up walked them through everything step by step. Real genius, that one is.

If all he had was the pics/videos of him and his GF from before they turned 18 that'd be a trickier one, I think. Legally speaking it's probably not too tricky, but ethically speaking - I just don't think it's right to criminalize people for images of themselves. But that 'aint the situation here, it wasn't just that, and blabbing everything to the police is a dumb move no matter what the details or situation.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the matter, he won't share?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
" ...he still possessed videos of his ex-girlfriend and him committing sexual acts as teenagers..."

Not bright. Pretty off. But not as straight up creepy as the phrase "possesses child pornography" would suggest.

/ Don't do this.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mr. Show - Lie Detector
Youtube VdIDwYW_JZg
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ah, I didn't get that far in the article.

/ *eye twitch*
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Should have waited for the next question.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Samfucious: " ...he still possessed videos of his ex-girlfriend and him committing sexual acts as teenagers..."

Not bright. Pretty off. But not as straight up creepy as the phrase "possesses child pornography" would suggest.

/ Don't do this.

A flash drive owned by Celaya allegedly had thousands of pornographic images and videos, with one video containing kids between 12 and 13 years old, according to the outlet.

El Mirage police said detectives searched Celaya's home, where they found child porn on flash drives and his personal computer with content containing children between 5 and 15 years old.


Didn't finish RTFA, did ya?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I kept reading because I got to that part in the beginning and was like, "That's it?" so I could find out if that was it. Turns out there was more than that so we can save our sympathy for someone else.

I really don't like criminalizing people for pictures of themselves. It's not right.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Don't say doing your wife (S3Ep12)
Youtube 2q6rndPvFcI
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Yeah, did they have to put the website in the article?


All social media websites have people on them trading child porn. It's not the website itself. The way you usually read about it starting is people who have connected offline start using the DM functions of the site to trade. Or post openly if the site only blocks and bans but doesn't turn anybody in.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

