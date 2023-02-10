 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   She hates these cars. Stay away from the cars   (abc7.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Assault, Vandalism, Parking, Parking lot, Car, Orange County, Vehicle, business parking lot  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 2:05 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what subby did there.

/ Thanks to my opti-grab!
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Looks like someone's not getting the good stuff at home"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love a good psychotic break. I hope to have my own some day
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh she mad
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aww, no mugshot? I wanted to see if her hair wanted to talk to my manager.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where's the methy mugshot?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The CHP took over the chase and eventually she was taken into custody and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism. No injuries were reported.

That's it? How about f*cking attempted murder? Multiple times.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.