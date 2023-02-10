 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFSB Connecticut)   Name checks out   (wfsb.com) divider line
37
    More: Murica, High school, Basketball, Woodstock, Restaurant, Fast food, Copyright, Race (human categorization), Management  
•       •       •

1129 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 4:30 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the coach's names, Denzel Washington? I'm gonna need to see a picture to decide if that name checks out.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sometimes.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: One of the coach's names, Denzel Washington? I'm gonna need to see a picture to decide if that name checks out.


I was thinking the fact the racist was named "White"
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: One of the coach's names, Denzel Washington? I'm gonna need to see a picture to decide if that name checks out.


Wonder if he called him King Kong?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
His coworkers call him "Bretty".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: One of the coach's names, Denzel Washington? I'm gonna need to see a picture to decide if that name checks out.


His credits include the lesser-known Basketball Training Day.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pratt Road? Yes, it does.
 
groppet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well I am sure one of the big white nationalist firms will hire him now and the big bucks will roll in.
 
dywed88
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Restaurant manager going off on a bunch of high school students and their coaches? There must be a half dozen videos of this...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: One of the coach's names, Denzel Washington? I'm gonna need to see a picture to decide if that name checks out.


You don't want to piss off that coach:

watch-id.comView Full Size
 
fzyancey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ahh back to the leftist stereotypical racism. Nice
 
gonegirl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would have thought using slurs and refusing service would be a fireable but not arrestable offense.
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still unclear why service was refused, other than manager feeling pissy that evening. Though at 10:15 PM, they probably only had two or three employees to deal with a literal busload of customers.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: His coworkers call him "Bretty".


Obviously no relation to Betty; she's never take that crap

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Ahh back to the leftist stereotypical racism. Nice


lolwut
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can one of Fark's lawyers explain what "second-degree breach of peace" entails?
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I would have thought using slurs and refusing service would be a fireable but not arrestable offense.


CT doesn't play games with that crap. That's at least the fourth incident where charges were brought for similar conduct over the past few years.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dywed88: Restaurant manager going off on a bunch of high school students and their coaches? There must be a half dozen videos of this...


Give it a few hours...they're still racking up the "likes" on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: fzyancey: Ahh back to the leftist stereotypical racism. Nice

lolwut


Don't feed the troll
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: Still unclear why service was refused, other than manager feeling pissy that evening. Though at 10:15 PM, they probably only had two or three employees to deal with a literal busload of customers.


So tell them it might be 15-20 minutes before they can get enough food prepared and let the customers make the choice of staying or going.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: lindalouwho: One of the coach's names, Denzel Washington? I'm gonna need to see a picture to decide if that name checks out.

I was thinking the fact the racist was named "White"


Bingo

/Subby
//First submission and first green
///Threesies!
 
zbtop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Ahh back to the leftist stereotypical racism. Nice


Lowqualitybait.jpeg
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Ahh back to the leftist stereotypical racism. Nice


Dafuq is "leftist racism"?
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kb7rky: The Four Ringer: fzyancey: Ahh back to the leftist stereotypical racism. Nice

lolwut

Don't feed the troll


Point taken. Hadn't ever seen this account and got caught off guard. It has been appropriately farkied.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Can one of Fark's lawyers explain what "second-degree breach of peace" entails?


it's like a master's degree.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
100% of the Bretts I've known are, well, very Kyle, Aaron, Travis, Dylan, Cody, Justin and _ayden.

/YMMV
/But don't count on it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Can one of Fark's lawyers explain what "second-degree breach of peace" entails?


Breach of the Peace is what some states call disorderly conduct; basically picking a fight, making loud noise, being drunk in public. Catch all term for aggregated being a douche bag. Second degree probably just means it was spontaneous and not planned.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Spartapuss: Can one of Fark's lawyers explain what "second-degree breach of peace" entails?

Breach of the Peace is what some states call disorderly conduct; basically picking a fight, making loud noise, being drunk in public. Catch all term for aggregated being a douche bag. Second degree probably just means it was spontaneous and not planned.


Thanks, law talkin' guy.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What Denzel Washington may kinda look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I never worked fast food. I seriously think I would go bat-poo crazy if I had to deal with people.

Drive-Thru Karen Blasts Black Guy for Hanging Out with White Friends
Youtube lNzqR-33epo
 
Jclark666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Sir, this is a Wendy's" just got ... super sized.  YEEEEEAAAaaaHhh!!!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: gonegirl: I would have thought using slurs and refusing service would be a fireable but not arrestable offense.

CT doesn't play games with that crap. That's at least the fourth incident where charges were brought for similar conduct over the past few years.


It might be interesting to see how that would play out if it's appealed to the Supreme Court, especially the current Supreme Court.

The guy's an asshole clearly, but if he didn't harm or threaten anyone, I don't see this being a police matter.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The Four Ringer: gonegirl: I would have thought using slurs and refusing service would be a fireable but not arrestable offense.

CT doesn't play games with that crap. That's at least the fourth incident where charges were brought for similar conduct over the past few years.

It might be interesting to see how that would play out if it's appealed to the Supreme Court, especially the current Supreme Court.

The guy's an asshole clearly, but if he didn't harm or threaten anyone, I don't see this being a police matter.


It does seem like some scary overreach but, meh. If they want to arrest you, they'll arrest you. If it gets some vocal yokels to keep their mouth shut in the mean time, win.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The Four Ringer: gonegirl: I would have thought using slurs and refusing service would be a fireable but not arrestable offense.

CT doesn't play games with that crap. That's at least the fourth incident where charges were brought for similar conduct over the past few years.

It might be interesting to see how that would play out if it's appealed to the Supreme Court, especially the current Supreme Court.

The guy's an asshole clearly, but if he didn't harm or threaten anyone, I don't see this being a police matter.


Yeah because the Supreme Court has nothing better to do than rule on this minor bullshiat, because your fee fees are hurt.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The Four Ringer: gonegirl: I would have thought using slurs and refusing service would be a fireable but not arrestable offense.

CT doesn't play games with that crap. That's at least the fourth incident where charges were brought for similar conduct over the past few years.

It might be interesting to see how that would play out if it's appealed to the Supreme Court, especially the current Supreme Court.

The guy's an asshole clearly, but if he didn't harm or threaten anyone, I don't see this being a police matter.



Fark user imageView Full Size

except not at all
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The Four Ringer: gonegirl: I would have thought using slurs and refusing service would be a fireable but not arrestable offense.

CT doesn't play games with that crap. That's at least the fourth incident where charges were brought for similar conduct over the past few years.

It might be interesting to see how that would play out if it's appealed to the Supreme Court, especially the current Supreme Court.

The guy's an asshole clearly, but if he didn't harm or threaten anyone, I don't see this being a police matter.


Well, those are our statutes and I've yet to see someone challenge it to our state Supreme court. Maybe at some point they will and nullify future charges like this.

Bottom line is these racist chuckleheads will lose far more without charges being a part of the equation, so I'm pretty ok with that.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Manager is a poo. That's true.

But a $10,000 bond for bail!?!?!?! Arrested for not-serving hamburgers?!?!?!?!?! Counselling the teens for the "scary situation"?!?!?!?!

What the fark happened in that restaurant?!?!?! Did the guy come out with nunchuks whirling? Did he dump gasoline on the cash registers and threaten to blow them all sky-high? What was so friggin scary?
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.