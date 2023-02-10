 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 News Dallas)   Police Chief is open to a citizen oversight board with members drawn from the community as long as that community is the regular patrons of O'Malley's Blue Line bar and grill   (fox4news.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Feb 2023 at 9:41 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Right now, I think what the chief is proposing is a really solid step in the right direction," she said.

No it's not. A solid step in the right direction is randomly selecting from the population with a term of 1 year.  It may be dysfunctional or perfect, depending on the sample, but it will be a step in the right direction.  A step in the wrong direction is any appearance of self-selecting oversight, which is the current--the problematic--image.
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems legit.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So close, and yet soooooo f*cking far.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*Throws up hands.*

I've really got nothing to add except ACAB and Abolish the Police. Also this, for no real reason:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acatchtwentytwo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The nerve of this asshole.
 
ecl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Blue Lines Matter.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: *Throws up hands.*

I've really got nothing to add except ACAB and Abolish the Police. Also this, for no real reason:
[Fark user image image 425x439]


I am SO going to hell for laughing at that.

/Middle seat please
//They're all middle seats...
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mad Canadian: MattytheMouse: *Throws up hands.*

I've really got nothing to add except ACAB and Abolish the Police. Also this, for no real reason:
[Fark user image image 425x439]

I am SO going to hell for laughing at that.

/Middle seat please
//They're all middle seats...


I've been having a blast coming up with fake Zootopia 2 plots in light of the announcement lol
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.