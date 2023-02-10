 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   High school counselors in Arizona will now be armed guards   (abc15.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there really any problem more guns can't solve? I mean we can spend years working through trauma and emotional problems with no guarantee of success. Or we can spend like ten seconds shooting the kid dead. And he probably can take care of dozen or so other kids with issues at no cost to John Q. Taxpayer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The first priority has to be the safety of the students and we don't want a situation where 20 or 30 students are killed because no one was there to defend them,"

That sounds like a promise he couldn't keep if he wanted to.

How many incidents where SROs weren't available or declined to respond is he ignoring to speak of his fantasies?
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark is anyone saying 'armed guards' anymore with a straight face?

We have footage of dozens of heavily armed police literally standing around while children are murdered 20 feet away.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That woulda been funny back in 1978-79. The head counselor's name was warren peace...
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present hall pass.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US isn't a first-world country. It's a shiathole nation. Thanks, gun-Americans, religiously insane fundamentalists and conservatives!
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DownStreamDreaming: How the fark is anyone saying 'armed guards' anymore with a straight face?

We have footage of dozens of heavily armed police literally standing around while children are murdered 20 feet away.


images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many districts opted to use the grant money to pay for school counselors. According to the American School Counselor Association, Arizona ranks last in the nation with one counselor for every 716 students.

And this bit of stupidity surely won't improve that.

All I keep reading is "stay away from red states for the foreseeable future." They're racing each other to see which states can regress faster.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need the armed guards to ensure the police do their jobs and not just shiat their pants.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American way.
Prisoner, lock.
Smash every creep
in the face with a rock.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just a matter of time till we arm the students
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: We need the armed guards to ensure the police do their jobs and not just shiat their pants.


Ugh, thinking about this just makes me more sad because this is probably a joke, but also isn't.

I bet if a teacher WAS in Uvalde Elementary with a gun, they WOULD have pointed it at these shiat eating cowards in rage.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As foretold in the Prophecy

/in Accordance with His Wishes
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of these newly hired cops will have yellow streaks a mile wide up their backs and leave kids to die.  Based on Uvalde all of them
 
ranfour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no good PR in 'Counseled student feels acknowledged'.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't have a gun crisis, we have a MENTAL HEALTH crisis
But we don't need psychologists, or 'social emotional learning' to combat the mental health crisis
The best way to combat ANY crisis? GUNS
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: American way.
Prisoner, lock.
Smash every creep
in the face with a rock.


Cop kill a creep!
Pow Pow Pow
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: We need the armed guards to ensure the police do their jobs and not just shiat their pants.


Christopher Dorner has entered the thread.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne says he is reprioritizing an $80 million grant program that is used mainly by Arizona public schools to receive funding to pay for school counselors.
The Superintendent will now target the money to pay for armed police officers or security on school campuses.
"The first priority has to be the safety of the students and we don't want a situation where 20 or 30 students are killed because no one was there to defend them," Horne said.

Far more kids kill themselves due to mental issues than are killed in school shootings. Hell, mental issues that develop during schooling years often negatively affect a person for the rest of their lives. Fund the farking counselors.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I think marijuana should be legal, but I don't think it is a good idea to arm potheads.  There is no telling where they will leave their guns.  I mean has anyone ever had a school counselor that wasn't an obvious pothead?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or....you could prevent it from happening in the first place.

Raise the age you can buy a gun. Conflict resolution and problem solving classes. Increase access to mental health services. Maybe do something about bullying. Change our culture.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Or....you could prevent it from happening in the first place.

Raise the age you can buy a gun. Conflict resolution and problem solving classes. Increase access to mental health services. Maybe do something about bullying. Change our culture.


Hmm, the last 2 mass shootings here in California were done by some dudes in their 70s. So, to own a gun, we have to be over 90 years old now?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: Arizona ranks last in the nation with one counselor for every 716 students.

I'm curious if they include home-schooled children in that ratio.


FTA: "The first priority has to be the safety of the students and we don't want a situation where 20 or 30 students are killed..."

Then you support having semi-automatic firearms being reclassified as NFA Title II weapons, yes?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 393x295] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm nerd enough to ask, but not nerd enough to remember, which episode that was.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Thanks, gun-Americans, religiously insane fundamentalists and conservatives!


But you repeat yourself
 
johnphantom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
MOAR GUNS WILL SOLVE THE PROBLEM!!!

said no one intelligent.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dadoody: iheartscotch: Or....you could prevent it from happening in the first place.

Raise the age you can buy a gun. Conflict resolution and problem solving classes. Increase access to mental health services. Maybe do something about bullying. Change our culture.

Hmm, the last 2 mass shootings here in California were done by some dudes in their 70s. So, to own a gun, we have to be over 90 years old now?


I'm fine with this.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...he is reprioritizing an $80 million grant program that is used mainly by Arizona public schools to receive funding to pay for school counselors.

So rather than try to take the problem early, they'll just wait for the kids to pop and then kill them.

media.tenor.com
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: We don't have a gun crisis, we have a MENTAL HEALTH crisis
But we don't need psychologists, or 'social emotional learning' to combat the mental health crisis
The best way to combat ANY crisis? GUNS


This! The gun nuts who want to excuse school shootings always pin the blame on mental health nit too many guns. But do anything about mental health? No way! More guns is the answer.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wax_on: moothemagiccow: We don't have a gun crisis, we have a MENTAL HEALTH crisis
But we don't need psychologists, or 'social emotional learning' to combat the mental health crisis
The best way to combat ANY crisis? GUNS

This! The gun nuts who want to excuse school shootings always pin the blame on mental health nit too many guns. But do anything about mental health? No way! More guns is the answer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
School administrators aren't exactly known for their intellectual abilities.

The wrong people are in charge of the system. They are mostly overly ambitious political hacks that pander to those on the lower end of the IQ curve. Education is far too important to be Left to these apes in suits.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From TFA:

"Arizona ranks last in the nation with one counselor for every 716 students."
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dadoody: iheartscotch: Or....you could prevent it from happening in the first place.

Raise the age you can buy a gun. Conflict resolution and problem solving classes. Increase access to mental health services. Maybe do something about bullying. Change our culture.

Hmm, the last 2 mass shootings here in California were done by some dudes in their 70s. So, to own a gun, we have to be over 90 years old now?


How about we make it IQ over 90?
Oh. no, wait.....that would disqualify you, too.
 
inner ted
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is 80$ million of grift to be had, you think that's going to benefit the general society?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnphantom: MOAR GUNS WILL SOLVE THE PROBLEM!!!

said no one intelligent.


FEWER GUNS WILL SOLVE THE PROBLEM!!!

said no one intelligent
 
