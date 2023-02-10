 Skip to content
(ABC 30 Fresno)   New opioid 10 times stronger than fentanyl hitting the streets of California, just catching a glimpse of it is lethal   (abc30.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found the culprit.  From the logo, they're apparently worldwide.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 it was found to be around 2.5 times more potent than hydromorphone and slightly more potent than fentanyl


Isotonitazene - Wikipedia
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm ODing right now from reading the headline.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"just catching a glimpse of it is lethal"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does it make you ten times more constipated
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When will it be legalized in Oregon?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, the Sacklers are all in jail now, right?  Right?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good, now make it free. Hand that shiat out like candy and let Darwin do the rest.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

downstairs: Found the culprit.  From the logo, they're apparently worldwide.

[Fark user image 234x216]


Well at least it's standardized.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shostie: I'm ODing right now from reading the headline.


Sorry officer.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In addition to Narcan -- which is free and available to anyone, no prescription needed -- Andersen says parents should consider a potentially more extreme approach: drug testing your kids.

LOL no.  You can fark right off with that.
 
Frederf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The next one is going to a cognitohazard. Just knowing it does or might even exist is lea
 
harryk7551
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
New street drug kills you even more than previous street drug, and this time you can't be in the same building.

In all seriousness, this type of Prohibition propaganda is getting even more ridiculous each time a new batch comes out.

Legalize and regulate it all. We went through this with Prohibition of alcohol.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just the kind of level-headed approach to drug policy we've come to expect from "Parents of Addicts in Need."

Which brings up the question: Drugs aren't THAT fun, so why is your kid an addict?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even a homeopathic does is lethal!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But how will I play my old games on my computer without ISOs??? I had no idea I had a problem...
 
Blue Owl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Watched a video with a guy that's been watching Skid Row in Cali for years.  He said 10 years ago the streets were jammed with a bunch of meth'd out people ranting and raving and running around jacked up all day and night.  Now?  It's a bunch of people nodding off or sleeping.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Even a homeopathic does is lethal!


*dose

/does eat oats
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Which brings up the question: Drugs aren't THAT fun, so why is your kid an addict?


Lolwut
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next year

New opiod, 30 times stronger than iso.  Kills you if you say its name out loud.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My neighbor is a cop and he had to be rushed to the hospital after I read that article.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shostie: I'm ODing right now from reading the headline.


This is Mrs Nurse.

My husband is on his way to the hospital right now after reading your post on ODing from the headline. That shiat really must be powerful.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
During my brief stint into health care IT we had to compile a Morphine Equivalent Dose (MED) table.  Morphine is obviously a 1.  Heroin is a 4.  Fentanyl we just put 9999 in the MED field.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In addition to Narcan -- which is free and available to anyone, no prescription needed -- Andersen says parents should consider a potentially more extreme approach: drug testing your kids.

LOL

"Please assist us in onboarding your own children in to the carceral state."
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Had a stent put in my right carotid artery through my groin, they asked me if I was feeling okay and I said "yeah, what did you give me for the pain?" "some fentanyl".  I never suffered the sight of it though.
 
pacified
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thank you Slacker family for the opioid crisis
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Just the kind of level-headed approach to drug policy we've come to expect from "Parents of Addicts in Need."

Which brings up the question: Drugs aren't THAT fun, so why is your kid an addict?


You need a better connection dude
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just reading about it is enough to kill everyone you ever knew...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...and it's too late.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've yet to be beaten up or killed by cops.since I started carrying fentanyl.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This will be especially dangerous for our brave police officers who, due to a genetic variant found only in police, are so susceptible to toxic shock from mere fentanyl that touching a trace with a gloved finger will hospitalize them with unique symptoms that fentanyl doesn't normally induce.
Imagine what this will do to them?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Just the kind of level-headed approach to drug policy we've come to expect from "Parents of Addicts in Need."

Which brings up the question: Drugs aren't THAT fun, so why is your kid an addict?


What kind of drugs have you been taking recreationally? Aspirin? It's definitely the wrong ones, whatever they are.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cops posting videos of all the times they encountered this drug and died coming right up.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Need to make a vaccine for this, like they have with Fentanyl. (article on page)

Weird how preventing the drug from hitting the brain renders it useless.

Maybe not weird, maybe just science.

Fascinating then.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Blue Owl: Watched a video with a guy that's been watching Skid Row in Cali for years.  He said 10 years ago the streets were jammed with a bunch of meth'd out people ranting and raving and running around jacked up all day and night.  Now?  It's a bunch of people nodding off or sleeping.


So...improvements?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember the 80's.

They said the same thing about crack.
 
AtomicBanana
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So...all the NorCal cops are just lying dead in the street , right?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can confirm.  I used to live in CA.  I am dead.  All people in CA are dead now.  Do not enter.  Even with full on hazmat and quantum tunneling resistant suits, the new Fenty will kill you.  You may be in danger just by my corpse telling you about it.  It appears to have cognito hazardous properties.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I WANT A NEW DRUG

the DEA loved to play this over their radio out of NYC

many years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder what the over under on red hat Trumpers who die from opioid addictions is?  I bet there is a slight political bias since rednecks seem to have more of a problem with pills than any other group.
 
p51d007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Had a stent put in my right carotid artery through my groin, they asked me if I was feeling okay and I said "yeah, what did you give me for the pain?" "some fentanyl".  I never suffered the sight of it though.


You're lucky. Fentanyl does absolutely nothing for pain for me. I got hit by a car going 40. They ended up having to give me morphine because while a normal dose of Fentanyl does nothing for my pain, too much can still kill me. So it can't get me high but I can still die of an overdose. Found out it's genetic, didn't work for my Dad either.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: In addition to Narcan -- which is free and available to anyone, no prescription needed -- Andersen says parents should consider a potentially more extreme approach: drug testing your kids.

LOL no.  You can fark right off with that.


You just gave me a phenomenal business idea: auto-drug testing toilets for schools.  Kids will swipe their ID cards to be allowed to use the toilet and the toilet will automatically collect and test the waste for the presence of drugs.

All I got to do is get a few local politicians (or their relatives) on my board or payroll and I'll have no problem securing a few major contracts.   Once I get that, get some news stories circulating about the dangers of drugs and asking if your school is doing enough like the schools that use my equipment, and parents will demand their schools do the same.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It makes you write the date as YEAR-MONTH-DAY
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cool, now design a catalytic converter that will spray a thief in face with this shiat if they try to steal it.
 
