Pink cocaine can contain any combination of drugs, none of which is cocaine. It's also on the rise in Europe   (brusselstimes.com)
23
    More: Scary, Brussels Times  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viagra Boys - Research Chemicals
Youtube U7gbFMWZWlo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to normal drugs like Cocaine, Heroin, Hash, Weed?

When did all this weird dangerous sh*t come in to ruin everything. Yeah, you could still od on Heroin or kill yourself on Coke, but not like this.

This is just insane.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pink cocaine, excuse me?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Huh, just like "Himalayan Sea Salt".
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not just no but OH HELL NO.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Huh, just like "Himalayan Sea Salt".


This is "Himalayan booger sugar"
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The powder is typically a mix of ketamine, and amphetamines or MDMA. The concoction is sometimes even enhanced with hallucinogens such as mescaline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Humans like to get high?

Who knew.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: The powder is typically a mix of ketamine, and amphetamines or MDMA. The concoction is sometimes even enhanced with hallucinogens such as mescaline.

[Fark user image 425x367] [View Full Size image _x_]


Someone needs to invent Cocaine mixed with Viagra.

You know, for those, er, special nights...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorting cocaine from MDMA, 2CB, or any other amphetamine is easy for anyone with a mouth.  Eyes are not required.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Booga booga booga drugs!

This message brought to you by Big P. Harma.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pink cocaine? DRTF but I guess the recipe is 1/3 cocaine, 1/3 crushed up pepto bismo pills, and 1/3 gunpowder
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

2wolves: Humans like to get high?

Who knew.


psychedelicspotlight.comView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Huh, just like "Himalayan Sea Salt".


Considering that impurities are the colorant... Sure
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hash, Weed?


I split a nug smasher rosin press with my buddy my god its amazing 👏
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mirrors on the ceiling
Pink cocaine on ice
We are all just prisoners here
Of our own device


/ sorry
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What happened to normal drugs like Cocaine, Heroin, Hash, Weed?

When did all this weird dangerous sh*t come in to ruin everything. Yeah, you could still od on Heroin or kill yourself on Coke, but not like this.

This is just insane.


I think it all goes back to meth. And then Krokodil and "bath salts". Find a chemical compound that will f*** you up and guaranteed somebody is going to do it despite the toxicity, negative health consequences, risk of death, etc.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: tricycleracer: The powder is typically a mix of ketamine, and amphetamines or MDMA. The concoction is sometimes even enhanced with hallucinogens such as mescaline.

[Fark user image 425x367] [View Full Size image _x_]

Someone needs to invent Cocaine mixed with Viagra.

You know, for those, er, special nights...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kumail Nanjiani on new drug called cheese
Youtube k1cvKcGVy6k
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: tricycleracer: The powder is typically a mix of ketamine, and amphetamines or MDMA. The concoction is sometimes even enhanced with hallucinogens such as mescaline.

[Fark user image 425x367] [View Full Size image _x_]

Someone needs to invent Cocaine mixed with Viagra.


You've clearly never tried meth.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
a mix of ketamine, and amphetamines or MDMA

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend at Burning Man with that stuff.
 
