(Twitter)   Not just no, but OH HELL NO   (twitter.com) divider line
62
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

62 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not a river, so much as it is a vast heap of slightly moist crocodilians.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those look like regular alligators or caimans. They're missing the tapered snout.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gator things are probably getting chopped to hell by the prop.  As always, it's not the man in danger.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure hope they're OK.  Those poor gators.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they get a piano to fit on that boat?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care if there's a billion dollars sitting out for the taking - not going there.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are all those gators feeding on?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The soundtrack of "Love Story" was a nice touch.

Marcus Aurelius: I sure hope they're OK.  Those poor gators.


THIS.  I'm sure lots of them are going to die from prop injuries.  They were just in their habitat, minding their own, then this asshole has to come along with his motor.  Humans are assholes.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: What are all those gators feeding on?


People in boats?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odds today of being alligator poop?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: What are all those gators feeding on?


Idiots in small boats
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude must be REAL confident in that boat motor.
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool man alligators don't attack when they are in large groups. They also make delicious honey.


Wait thats bees
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Odds today of being alligator poop?


Never zero.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: How did they get a piano to fit on that boat?


Typical manipulative gator piano music.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: toddalmighty: What are all those gators feeding on?

People in boats?


...With fouled propellers.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWAHAHAHAHAHA
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All hail Offler!
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: toddalmighty: What are all those gators feeding on?

Idiots in small boats


Yeah, they failed to mention that this was found footage from an aligator stomach.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a croc!
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: What are all those gators feeding on?


probably some sort of 'farm' ... that many could not possibly find enough food to sustain them 'in the wild'.
 
CanadianEmperor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, look at that. A lovely cruise down the Nopeze River
 
the_rhino
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xanadone: That's not a river, so much as it is a vast heap of slightly moist crocodilians.


Moist Crocodilian is my Carol Baskin drag name
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mikey15: [Fark user image 173x167]


LOL...I came here for Wally Gator....

/Leaving satisfied.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
hell to the naw naw - bishop bullwinkle
Youtube -K7fCQlUhj0
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The soundtrack of "Love Story" was a nice touch.

Marcus Aurelius: I sure hope they're OK.  Those poor gators.

THIS.  I'm sure lots of them are going to die from prop injuries.  They were just in their habitat, minding their own, then this asshole has to come along with his motor.  Humans are assholes.


Boating means never having to say you're sorry.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
dontdiewondering.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks like a nice spot to go boating if your name is Humphrey Bogart and you are drunk as hell piloting the African Queen.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The gator things are probably getting chopped to hell by the prop.  As always, it's not the man in danger.


It's all fun and games until the boat gets stuck on a rock or submerged tree trunk or something.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where is that filmed? And how do all of those animals find enough food?
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not many people know that gators gather in flocks when it's time to migrate. Once they were so numerous that their migratory flocks would practically block out the sun, but in modern times the flocks are much smaller.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was expecting the boat to hit a gator hard enough to breach the hull... so many of em.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Where is that filmed? And how do all of those animals find enough food?


Outboard motors eventually fail.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Where is that filmed? And how do all of those animals find enough food?


Sounds like Brazil

/chega de saudade
 
Target Builder
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a LOT of apex predator biomass in one place.
 
dascott
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yep, that's my nightmare right there.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puffy999: No.


It's not news, it's rehosted twitter
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A body can't have a nice, quiet dip in the river without some jerkwad in a motorboat stirring up a wake.

/looks like most of the beasties got out of the way of the prop in time
//most
///looks like
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: What are all those gators feeding on?


Wondering the same thing. There's no way there's enough food around for all of them.
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've never rooted for a Jurassic-era killing machine so fast than when viewing this video.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dascott: Yep, that's my nightmare right there.


Might want to adjust that one.

Hippopotamus Following Boat Video | Hippo Video | Hippo Chases Boat | #viralvideo #viral
Youtube Tn1YQOO1cEU
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you have to get out of the boat, let Ross Kananga show you how to escape. Of course, he'll need a few tries to get it right.
Live and Let Die Crocodile Jump attempts-Ross Kananga in Jamaica 4 James Bond / Roger Moore stunt
Youtube bb1c1aMcFAo
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: toddalmighty: What are all those gators feeding on?

Idiots in small boats


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Al Gore, is that you?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I've never rooted for a Jurassic-era killing machine so fast than when viewing this video.


found Spielberg's alt
 
