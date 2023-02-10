 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Time to rev up the space lasers: Iran shows off new "Death to Israel" missile at unveiling of new underground airbase   (foxnews.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it's nice that they keep reminding the world that they are evil assholes bent on destruction.

It will make it much easier to form a coalition when it is time to take them out.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*KNOCK KNOCK*

cdnph.upi.comView Full Size
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isreal is an apartheid state...from a group of people who have been discriminated against for centuries. The idiots never learn and God hates them for it. They are his chosen people, to suffer
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Since Israel refuses to sign on to the NPT I really don't care if Iran gets the bomb as well. They deserve each other.
 
funzyr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That seems aggressive at first glance, but I'm pretty ignorant of the politics of the area
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I think it's nice that they keep reminding the world that they are evil assholes bent on destruction.

It will make it much easier to form a coalition when it is time to take them out.


A coalition of the willing?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you unveil your underground base, someone is going to bomb it.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: *KNOCK KNOCK*

[cdnph.upi.com image 640x427]


It looks like that bomber deployed a cruise missile and and F-16, which would be AWESOME now that I think about it.
 
hAZy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And in other news, they still fly F-4 Phantoms. Impressive.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nealb2: Isreal is an apartheid state...from a group of people who have been discriminated against for centuries. The idiots never learn and God hates them for it. They are his chosen people, to suffer


But you are just pro-Palestine, I'm sure.
 
horatiocrunch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: SpectroBoy: I think it's nice that they keep reminding the world that they are evil assholes bent on destruction.

It will make it much easier to form a coalition when it is time to take them out.

A coalition of the willing?


Israel has nukes. If Iran doesn't do everything they want, Iran is clearly instigating nuclear war.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I understand that "death to..." is an extremely common expression in Iran, perhaps comparable to our use of "to hell with," but used like 10x as often, as a go-to expression for anything you don't like. Rick Steves reported his taxi driver in Tehran muttering "death to traffic." Just to keep everything in context when we hear about all of those chants.

I'm not suggesting it's a good look to inscribe it on a missile, though.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Underground air base?

Isn't landing planes a little difficult?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/On second thought, no.  I imagine that landing is surprisingly easy to do.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I understand that "death to..." is an extremely common expression in Iran, perhaps comparable to our use of "to hell with," but used like 10x as often, as a go-to expression for anything you don't like. Rick Steves reported his taxi driver in Tehran muttering "death to traffic." Just to keep everything in context when we hear about all of those chants.

I'm not suggesting it's a good look to inscribe it on a missile, though.


Are you white knighting Iran?  Seriously?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is that photoshopped or is it Legos?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Is that photoshopped or is it Legos?
[Fark user image image 640x320]


Oddly enough, the writing on that missile is Hebrew. That's puzzling.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Super Chronic: I understand that "death to..." is an extremely common expression in Iran, perhaps comparable to our use of "to hell with," but used like 10x as often, as a go-to expression for anything you don't like. Rick Steves reported his taxi driver in Tehran muttering "death to traffic." Just to keep everything in context when we hear about all of those chants.

I'm not suggesting it's a good look to inscribe it on a missile, though.

Are you white knighting Iran?  Seriously?


No.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I think it's nice that they keep reminding the world that they are evil assholes bent on destruction.

It will make it much easier to form a coalition when it is time to take them out.


Israel?
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're ready!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/eagerly awaiting part II
//even though everyone says it will stink i don't care.
///it's still Mel Brooks!!!!!
 
krispos42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Super Chronic: I understand that "death to..." is an extremely common expression in Iran, perhaps comparable to our use of "to hell with," but used like 10x as often, as a go-to expression for anything you don't like. Rick Steves reported his taxi driver in Tehran muttering "death to traffic." Just to keep everything in context when we hear about all of those chants.

I'm not suggesting it's a good look to inscribe it on a missile, though.

Are you white knighting Iran?  Seriously?


Are you complaining about context?  Seriously?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
scpr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Underground air base?
WHAT A COUNTRY!
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nealb2: Isreal is an apartheid state...from a group of people who have been discriminated against for centuries. The idiots never learn and God hates them for it. They are his chosen people, to suffer


Any upvoters want to explain their support for this thinly veiled call for genocide against Jews?

I'll wait.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Underground air base?

Isn't landing planes a little difficult?


This should make it easier, because it gives the pilots a little more elbow room when they get down to ground level.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just crater the entrances.  Next.
 
