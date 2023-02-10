 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Polio Paul shouldn't be alive. Ebola Eric, Smallpox Samantha and Covid Carl unavailable for comment (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk)
30
963 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)



khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
look at them. living the life of freedom from big pharma and corrupt government and their horror vaccinations. I salute them o7.

/s
//is it really satire if you have to say its satire?
///there has to be a better way now right? when you are begging museums to donate medical history to keep you alive there has to be a better way.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ca~a~a~a~a~arl!!!
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's horrifying.

(did not rtfa)
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone checked on Monkeypox Mitchell?  Chickenpox Charles?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not convinced being kept alive is the better option. Maybe he was hoping to get better some day?
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he still write?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: look at them. living the life of freedom from big pharma and corrupt government and their horror vaccinations. I salute them o7.

/s
//is it really satire if you have to say its satire?
///there has to be a better way now right? when you are begging museums to donate medical history to keep you alive there has to be a better way.


There's not a better way. They were on the tail end of victims before the vaccine was readily available. After polio was eradicated the iron lungs were not in demand. Kind of like the navy and air force raiding static display jets for parts because there not making them any more.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what anti-vaxxer "conservatives" want to bring back for you and your loved ones.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halitosis Harry and Psoriasis Penny.   Soon we'll have enough characters to fill all the commercials during the nightly news shows.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: This is what anti-vaxxer "conservatives" want to bring back for you and your loved ones.


My niece is an anti-vaxxer - and a flaming liberal. Your point is moot.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: mongbiohazard: This is what anti-vaxxer "conservatives" want to bring back for you and your loved ones.

My niece is an anti-vaxxer - and a flaming liberal. Your point is moot.


Anti-vaxxers aren't exclusively right-wing, but anti-vaxx is now a mainstream "conservative" position. It is not similarly a mainstream left wing position.

Your "flaming liberal" niece is an outlier. The point stands.
 
jchic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Does he still write?


Oh no, he has health problems
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thechessschach.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a video on a lady that needed an iron lung to sleep at night. She could handle being out of it during the day with *much assistance* from other people.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: Well, that's horrifying.

(did not rtfa)

(did not rtfa)


Agreed.  Just shoot me in the farkin head already.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think with modern tech there'd be an alternative to the iron lung.  Nasal tube with positive pressure, or something.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little late for lacerated Lenny

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Does he still write?


Sure, but the letters are all the same.  "Spent day staring at ceiling.  Had lunch at usual time.  Sneaked a peek at the new nurse walking away afterwards.  That mirror is a godsend." etc.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bird flu Barry or bird flu Larry?
Anyway, he's coming to F your mom.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: mongbiohazard: This is what anti-vaxxer "conservatives" want to bring back for you and your loved ones.

My niece is an anti-vaxxer - and a flaming liberal. Your point is moot.


Anti-vaxx knows no political boundaries.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How does polo Paul swim or ride a horse with that thing? Oh, polioPaul...never mind
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Psoriasis Penny


Doesn't quiiiiite match the rhyme scheme.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: BitwiseShift: Psoriasis Penny

Doesn't quiiiiite match the rhyme scheme.


Psoriasis Psally.
 
Lish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

khitsicker: look at them. living the life of freedom from big pharma and corrupt government and their horror vaccinations. I salute them o7.

/s
//is it really satire if you have to say its satire?
///there has to be a better way now right? when you are begging museums to donate medical history to keep you alive there has to be a better way.


The alternative now is a tracheostomy and a ventilator. It has its own significant drawbacks, and if he's lived this way this long I can understand why he wouldn't want to go through that now.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: mongbiohazard: This is what anti-vaxxer "conservatives" want to bring back for you and your loved ones.

My niece is an anti-vaxxer - and a flaming liberal. Your point is moot.


Cool story, Bro.
 
gbv23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Is this your homework Larry?"
 
Vern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: BurghDude: Well, that's horrifying.

(did not rtfa)

Agreed.  Just shoot me in the farkin head already.


Well I'm glad he didn't go that route. I wouldn't want to live in a world without "Branded". Even if his son was kind of a little shiat.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: BitwiseShift: Psoriasis Penny

Doesn't quiiiiite match the rhyme scheme.


Please go back and read the headline.  Which combinations of names and illnesses rhyme.... I'll wait.

Now read it again.... which ones are alliterative..... I'll wait.
 
