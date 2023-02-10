 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHYY)   Philadelphia prepares for wall-to-wall trash if Eagles win, lose   (whyy.org) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Benjamin Franklin, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Recycling, Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Super Bowl, Bar, Bottle, Compactor  
•       •       •

353 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 2:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
medialoper.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that city already filled with the trash that live there?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will you tell if the Eagles won or lost? Philly gets trashed either way.
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe Kurt Russell should use the opportunity to make an Escape From Philadelphia movie?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So.. a day ending in Y?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yay, we won! Let's trash everything in sight

Boo, we lost! Let's trash everything in sight.

Kind of seeing a pattern here.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I should point out that I live in Missouri and I am a Chiefs fan. When we win on Sunday, I will help my host clean up after the party. I will drive home soberly in time to tuck my little one into bed. Then I will get down on my knees and silently thank the spaghetti monster for the awesome victory. Then I'll probably call the orphanage and see if they need any volunteers the next day. Because that's how we do it when we win.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: [Fark user image 300x168]


In all fairness, once people learn what actually happened, they realize that what the fans did that day was understandable.  (For the most part...throwing beer bottles was obviously a horrible thing to do.)

And it's sad that Frank Olivo passed away before the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philadelphia_Eagles_Santa_Claus_incident
 
Psylence
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: [Fark user image 300x168]


Santa deserved it.
 
wage0048
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Prepares for?  They're already Wall-to-Wall trash.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I should point out that I live in Missouri and I am a Chiefs fan. When we win on Sunday, I will help my host clean up after the party. I will drive home soberly in time to tuck my little one into bed. Then I will get down on my knees and silently thank the spaghetti monster for the awesome victory. Then I'll probably call the orphanage and see if they need any volunteers the next day. Because that's how we do it when we win.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How will you tell if the Eagles won or lost? Philly gets trashed either way.


It's Philadelphia, how do you tell there was even a game?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: iheartscotch: How will you tell if the Eagles won or lost? Philly gets trashed either way.

It's Philadelphia, how do you tell there was even a game?


Extra white people roaming around, but not cosplaying as Ben Franklin?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: iheartscotch: How will you tell if the Eagles won or lost? Philly gets trashed either way.

It's Philadelphia, how do you tell there was even a game?


Eh....Philly is cleaner than Seattle.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

downstairs: [medialoper.com image 225x239]


Oh yeah. A keeper right there.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With all that trash, how will the Philly police find all of the dead bodies left over from 2022?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

well played, ad-placing robot.  well played
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least they'll be rioting for a GOOD reason, not something dumb like a person from their community being murdered by cops.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: downstairs: [medialoper.com image 225x239]

Oh yeah. A keeper right there.


I wouldn't kick her out of bed for eating a muffaletta.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Regardless of how the game goes, Philly will burn. :-P
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's what always cracks me up.

1. We win!  Trash the city
2. We lost!  Trash the city
 
aremmes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hopefully they'll remember to lay an extra dollop of grease on the lamp posts.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know how it's going to go but I will be there in the middle of it one way or the other. Unless I get tired and have to go to bed.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Too late.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.