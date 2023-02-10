 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Loch Ness Monster mystery 'solved' once again as Nessie spotted more than 3,000 miles away in North Carolina on winter vacation   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Loch Ness Monster, Loch Ness, Scotland, Scottish Highlands, Inverness, Whale, Dinosaur, Loch  
515 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 1:20 PM



13 Comments
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still looking for that tree fiddy
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no expert but I don't think that's a real photograph.

skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ogopogo is a plesiosaur.
Two Ton 21 | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube 5dwL8ESU97s
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two Ton 21 | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube 5dwL8ESU97s
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
#farkNessie
 
Pew
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thereitisstupidestthingillreadallday.jpg
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I want to believe. No video though?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know it's a tabloid rag, but are they genuinely so dumb that they don't understand that there's more than one lake monster cryptid on the planet? (obviously they don't exist) that's like saying there's only one bigfoot.

nessie is just the most famous one

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_lake_monsters
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
he's doin a film

The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: #farkNessie


I mean... if you're into that...

/not here to kink shame
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bullshit or Not?
Youtube O2yVZCVLK3E
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah! Been almost a month since I got to pull out my Nessie picture. Taken by me last August.

ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sue Keogh thinks Nessie could be a hoax

