 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Rolling Stone)   Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for the heinous crime of telling the truth   (rollingstone.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Lawsuit, University of Southern Mississippi, Audit, Defamation, Brett Favre, Report, Green Bay Packers, Fraud  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 12:35 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
paid the money back after he got caught. he may have a minor problem.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After stealing from the poor now he wants to steal from the rich?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brett Farve is a true son of the South.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldernell: paid the money back after he got caught. he may have a minor problem.


Some of it, anyway.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldernell: paid the money back after he got caught. he may have a minor problem.


Other than refusing to pay back the interest on the money?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just keep doubling down, it's the American way.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The truth is an absolute defense against a defamation lawsuit here in the USA (unlike some countries, I'm looking at you Japan).
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He can sue everyone involved, we all heard the phone call where his main concern was to make sure that no one would find out where the money came from.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does Green Bay train their quarterbacks to be insufferable pricks, or is it just a crazy coincidence? 

/Got no problem with the Packers.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He made a football move tutdown.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Your honor, I was merely holding onto money I was not entitled to, and provided no services in exchange for, until they needed it later!
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Al Tsheimers: oldernell: paid the money back after he got caught. he may have a minor problem.

Other than refusing to pay back the interest on the money?


He allegedly, I mean there are emails texts and phone records and a co-conspirator pleaded guilty, also funneled money into other things like women's volley ball and a concussion treatment thing.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.