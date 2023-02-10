 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Ooooooorrrrrr...you could simply order something in particular from an 'adult' website   (upi.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Large intestine, Medicine, Defecation, Constipation, vibrating pill, Laxative, Food and Drug Administration, Feces  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 3:35 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not to be a tight ass, butt it is reusable, right?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby, I'm normally not one to kink shame but swallowing butt plugs is just asking for a GI tract blockage.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Repeat, but hey, another poop thread!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Or take a brisk walk...stop eating so much grease and fatty foods...eat a salad...drink more water...take a laxative...

Lots of things you can do besides swallow a tiny vibrator, but I'm not kink shaming here.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this the same as the story tagged Repeat yesterday or the new improved chess version?
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Repeat, but hey, another poop thread!


I think they've realized that only liters care about repeats, and they don't care about liters.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not to be a tight ass, butt it is reusable, right?


I'm wondering the same thing.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a load of old shiat!
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Farkers have had it right all along. The answer is, in fact, butt stuff.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Subby, I'm normally not one to kink shame but swallowing butt plugs is just asking for a GI tract blockage.


This would be a butt unplug, so no problem.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.