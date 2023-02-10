 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   People are quitting the workforce in record numbers. Subby doesn't get it. He has 3 jobs, and if he gets one more, he might be able to make his rent. WHY IS THIS HAPPENING??   (msn.com) divider line
88
    More: Obvious, Education, Employment, Retail, Economy, Workforce, Labour economics, Unemployment, Research  
•       •       •

1006 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My mortgage payment is the most affordable thing I have. LOL
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many are going after higher wages... I'd say most are.

It's the best time ever to do it.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey subby, if you want to be really poor, get into console game collecting.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Hey subby, if you want to be really poor, get into console game collecting.


Are you suggesting my 401(k) of mint condition PS2 games won't provide for me in my retirement?
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: My mortgage payment is the most affordable thing I have. LOL


sure, until your pipes burst in your basement.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only 3? Slacker?

In Living Color : Hey Mon #1
Youtube V6wtj04dJ_g
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The future doesn't need lawyers or doctors. The future doesn't need engineers or artists. The future doesn't need retail clerks or waiters. The future needs private security forces. Because that's what the future is going to need when they replace workers at most of those jobs with robots. Security forces to keep the wolves at bay
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Only 3? Slacker?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/V6wtj04dJ_g]


Man, that was the absolute height of comedy.

No job? NO PROBLEM! No Credit? NO PROBLEM! No money? PROBLEM!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: My mortgage payment is the most affordable thing I have. LOL



Same here.
Refinanced twice to get a lower rate and LOWERED my payments each time.
Locked in at 3.5% and my payment never goes up (except for the tax and insurance parts).

The first house was a bit of a stretch for us, but in the long run it's saved us a mountain of money over renting.

/ Yes I realize we were very fortunate to be able to scrape up a down payment.
// Yes I know not everyone can.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Many are going after higher wages... I'd say most are.

It's the best time ever to do it.



The article is about people NOT looking for a next job.

But your point is valid. If you think you should be making more NOW is the time to vote with your feet!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Geoff Peterson: arrogantbastich: My mortgage payment is the most affordable thing I have. LOL

sure, until your pipes burst in your basement.


Sure, if you don't have insurance! 

Bad things can happen to anyone, what's your point?

Sure, until your apartment building burns down!
Sure until you get cancer!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: arrogantbastich: Hey subby, if you want to be really poor, get into console game collecting.

Are you suggesting my 401(k) of mint condition PS2 games won't provide for me in my retirement?


Some of those RPGs might 🤔
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's unpossible - we are at a 50 year best rate of 150% employment
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reap what you sow, biatches.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geoff Peterson: arrogantbastich: My mortgage payment is the most affordable thing I have. LOL

sure, until your pipes burst in your basement.


Sure, until you hurt yourself shutting off the water and wind up drowning in medical bills instead.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is about middle aged men that don't have jobs and don't intend to get one.

Middle aged men that "spend around 2,000 hours a year on screens, do little housework and don't spend time volunteering."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: NewportBarGuy: arrogantbastich: Hey subby, if you want to be really poor, get into console game collecting.

Are you suggesting my 401(k) of mint condition PS2 games won't provide for me in my retirement?

Some of those RPGs might 🤔


Games should never be an investment. Emulation forever! Share the joy!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? There's actually been pretty low turnover at my cooking job lately. Seems most people have settled down and stopped jumping
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Marcos P: NewportBarGuy: arrogantbastich: Hey subby, if you want to be really poor, get into console game collecting.

Are you suggesting my 401(k) of mint condition PS2 games won't provide for me in my retirement?

Some of those RPGs might 🤔

Games should never be an investment. Emulation forever! Share the joy!


*strokes mint copy of SNES Earthbound
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I wanna see some real data before I swallow what Mike Dirty Jobs is slinging to NotSteveDoucey.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geoff Peterson: arrogantbastich: My mortgage payment is the most affordable thing I have. LOL

sure, until your pipes burst in your basement.


Jokes on you, I already had to buy a new furnace I can't afford.

Oh, wait.
(._.  )
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Marcos P: NewportBarGuy: arrogantbastich: Hey subby, if you want to be really poor, get into console game collecting.

Are you suggesting my 401(k) of mint condition PS2 games won't provide for me in my retirement?

Some of those RPGs might 🤔

Games should never be an investment. Emulation forever! Share the joy!


I know some guys who bought a video game for over a million dollars.... I will let them know that you don't approve.
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the article, I don't know why I did.

It was stupid, don't bother.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Many are going after higher wages... I'd say most are.

It's the best time ever to do it.


That's just for folks that are quitting, not folks leaving the labor force. A bunch of people have left the labor force entirely because COVID left a few million people long term disabled. A few million and counting.

https://www.brookings.edu/research/new-data-shows-long-covid-is-keeping-as-many-as-4-million-people-out-of-work/

That was from August, before a bunch more people fell prey over the fall and winter.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quinzy: arrogantbastich: Marcos P: NewportBarGuy: arrogantbastich: Hey subby, if you want to be really poor, get into console game collecting.

Are you suggesting my 401(k) of mint condition PS2 games won't provide for me in my retirement?

Some of those RPGs might 🤔

Games should never be an investment. Emulation forever! Share the joy!

I know some guys who bought a video game for over a million dollars.... I will let them know that you don't approve.


Do they do the "every other day and alternate weekends" when they have to share it?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: The future doesn't need lawyers or doctors. The future doesn't need engineers or artists. The future doesn't need retail clerks or waiters. The future needs private security forces. Because that's what the future is going to need when they replace workers at most of those jobs with robots. Security forces to keep the wolves at bay


PG&E's autonomous security robot
Youtube yS_uIcJqNPU
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Rowe warns

LOL
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: arrogantbastich: My mortgage payment is the most affordable thing I have. LOL


Same here.
Refinanced twice to get a lower rate and LOWERED my payments each time.
Locked in at 3.5% and my payment never goes up (except for the tax and insurance parts).

The first house was a bit of a stretch for us, but in the long run it's saved us a mountain of money over renting.

/ Yes I realize we were very fortunate to be able to scrape up a down payment.
// Yes I know not everyone can.


We refi'ed to a shorter term, too. Here's to hoping we can stay on track.
 
EasilyDistracted [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So Mike Rowe has hi finger on the pulse of the American worker?  Just another talking head on someone else's talk show.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Recruiters have started cold calling people at the crack of dawn to catch them before they leave for work. This might actually be a decent strategy if the positions they have to offer paid more than jack diddly squat.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The pandemic did more than just throw the economy into chaos. It caused a lot of people to re-evaluate their priorities in life. A lot of them decided that punching a clock wasn't what they wanted to do with their time on earth.

I had a few of them at the company I worked at. One guy in particular had a pre-pandemic goal of working towards retiring rich. Sometime during the pandemic he realized he could retire right now, not rich or even upper middle class, but a stable, modest retirement. Instead of traveling the world, he and his wife could live in a small, spartan apartment in a 55+ community, spend the days playing pickle-ball and maybe do a road trip once or twice a year. As co-workers started dropping dead of COVID, he realized that was a pretty good retirement after all, so he retired.

I really can't blame him. Really miss working with him, though. I suspect there are a lot of people like that.
 
cSquids
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anti-workers rights, anti-union Mike Rowe surely has the pulse of the worker, I mean he got dirty sometimes on his show!
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I liked his show, and he is a great voiceover narrator, but damn if he isn't a giant shiatheel willing to throw the working class under the bus for those sweet sweet dividends.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nick Eberstadt - parents (actually grandparents) rich enough to send him to Phillips Exeter Academy and Harvard, long-time American Enterprise Institute think-tank economist wonders aloud why more men don't want to wore more hours at their $12.50/hour roofing and welding and concrete-trucking jobs.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mike Rowe? Are you farking kidding me? I just read an informative and well researched article this morning written by an economist that says people are NOT quitting in droves, and that the labor market is actually very stable right now. Stop basing articles on bullshiat from propagandists.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cSquids: Anti-workers rights, anti-union Mike Rowe surely has the pulse of the worker, I mean he got dirty sometimes on his show!


When he's not covered in shiat, he's spewing it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"So what's really happening in the country now that scares me right to my core fundamentally is that we've never had so much unrealized opportunity and so little enthusiasm for it."

This is where I stopped reading.  Mike Rowe can kiss my hairy ass.  There's no "unrealized" opportunity. My brother is a lawyer and has given up on his profession.  Opening your own firm is expensive and risky.  Working for a corporation is just being worked to death until they no longer have a use for you.
Mike Rowe can eat all the bags of dicks.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"They are affirmatively not looking for work. They've punched out. They're done," TV host Mike Rowe said on The Brian Kilmeade Show, citing research from economist Nick Eberstadt.

Heh, JFC. How many ridiculous right-wing assholes can we fit into one sentence?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

atomic-age: SpectroBoy: arrogantbastich: My mortgage payment is the most affordable thing I have. LOL


Same here.
Refinanced twice to get a lower rate and LOWERED my payments each time.
Locked in at 3.5% and my payment never goes up (except for the tax and insurance parts).

The first house was a bit of a stretch for us, but in the long run it's saved us a mountain of money over renting.

/ Yes I realize we were very fortunate to be able to scrape up a down payment.
// Yes I know not everyone can.

We refi'ed to a shorter term, too. Here's to hoping we can stay on track.



I chickened out on that. I decided to keep the full term, but we pay extra principal every month.  That way if one of us gets laid off or quite we can just not pay the extra $$$ per month.

I have the means to pay it off at this point, but at 3.5% I make more money leaving the cash in investments. Still it WOULD feel really good to just pay the farker off.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At one point last year, I was working four jobs. Now I'm down to three and one of those is not in season yet, so I've had some free time lately. My wife unfortunately makes peanuts and that is not looking to improve any time soon. So we are at a point that my main job and her income covers the mortgage, monthly bills, food, and gas. If I want to buy or pay for anything else, it has to come from a side gig. Things were much better in 2019.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: "So what's really happening in the country now that scares me right to my core fundamentally is that we've never had so much unrealized opportunity and so little enthusiasm for it."

This is where I stopped reading.  Mike Rowe can kiss my hairy ass.  There's no "unrealized" opportunity. My brother is a lawyer and has given up on his profession.  Opening your own firm is expensive and risky.  Working for a corporation is just being worked to death until they no longer have a use for you.
Mike Rowe can eat all the bags of dicks.


Clearly you need to be more bootstrappy.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No one wants to work anymore.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was laid off in 2018 and never went back.  I'm taking classes at the local community college on subjects I'm interested in, and trying to figure out a small business plan to get a little income, but I'll eat a bullet before I help another corporate piece of shiat get wealthy.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mike Rowe warns that 7 million American men are 'done' looking for work and have 'punched out' - here's why that's a serious problem

That sounds like something Mac Rowe should be studying instead.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Geoff Peterson: arrogantbastich: My mortgage payment is the most affordable thing I have. LOL

sure, until your pipes burst in your basement.


Renting is always more expensive, even with the occasional emergency repair.

Landlords never take a loss (without the government forcing them to, like in 2020-2021).  Mortgage + upkeep is always less expensive than rent for equal properties, because the landlord is always charging mortgage + upkeep + profit.  Even if they do not have a mortgage of their own, they are charging you for one, because they are charging "market rates" that assume that the landowner is paying off the cost of procuring the land and construction.

You either pay the bank a fixed price until the note is paid, or you pay ever-increasing prices to line a landlord's pockets for eternity.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: I was laid off in 2018 and never went back.  I'm taking classes at the local community college on subjects I'm interested in, and trying to figure out a small business plan to get a little income, but I'll eat a bullet before I help another corporate piece of shiat get wealthy.


If I may ask, how old are you?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: InfoFreako: I was laid off in 2018 and never went back.  I'm taking classes at the local community college on subjects I'm interested in, and trying to figure out a small business plan to get a little income, but I'll eat a bullet before I help another corporate piece of shiat get wealthy.

If I may ask, how old are you?


53
 
Dafatone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mike Rowe is a classically-trained opera singer who cosplays as a blue collar expert.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cSquids: Anti-workers rights, anti-union Mike Rowe surely has the pulse of the worker, I mean he got dirty sometimes on his show!


Oh, right, that's why I know his name. F*ck that guy.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.