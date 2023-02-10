 Skip to content
Mom: "I'm so proud of my daughter, she's studying rocket science in college." Daughter: "Um mom, that's actually Rockette science"
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tony Soprano: So, your father tells me you're taking up astronomy in college.

Kevin Bonpensiero: No, business.

Tony Soprano: Well how come he keeps sayin' you're takin' up space in school?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, arugula is alright.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's more of an art then a science.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Berklee is the school for people who want to work in entertainment rather than aspire to it.

Fine arts are admirable and wonderful, but so is a real-life paying job.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to a college that was literally started with funding from NASA.  They had a couple "space" majors, although I don't remember what they were called because that wasn't my major.  Space Science?  I don't think it was called Astrophysics.

I'll never forget when some comedian did a show there and was doing some back and forth with the audience and at some point fired back with, "What, is your major rocket science?" and the person in the audience said, "Yes!" and the whole place laughed their asses off because it was true.  The comedian had a few "Yeah, right" replies and damned near got laughed off the stage.  He said something like, "Wait, you really have rocket science majors here?" followed by something like "Well shiat, I don't have a reply for that!"

Guaranteed he told his friends about that one.

/I also think Jeff Dunham did a show there when he was a nobody
//As did The Cult when they were somewhere above nobodies but hardly known
///And Mojo Nixon.  3am at Denny's with Mojo Nixon after a show, hilarious.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Berklee is the school for people who want to work in entertainment rather than aspire to it.


The "premier institute of music and the performing arts" is for those people?  Who knew!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paying college prices to learn how to dance seems ridiculous.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a very good offering as far as college classes go.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: I went to a college that was literally started with funding from NASA.  They had a couple "space" majors, although I don't remember what they were called because that wasn't my major.  Space Science?  I don't think it was called Astrophysics.

I'll never forget when some comedian did a show there and was doing some back and forth with the audience and at some point fired back with, "What, is your major rocket science?" and the person in the audience said, "Yes!" and the whole place laughed their asses off because it was true.  The comedian had a few "Yeah, right" replies and damned near got laughed off the stage.  He said something like, "Wait, you really have rocket science majors here?" followed by something like "Well shiat, I don't have a reply for that!"

Guaranteed he told his friends about that one.

/I also think Jeff Dunham did a show there when he was a nobody
//As did The Cult when they were somewhere above nobodies but hardly known
///And Mojo Nixon.  3am at Denny's with Mojo Nixon after a show, hilarious.


Margin Call (2011) - First Meeting [HD 1080p] (Re-Upload / Audio Fixed)
Youtube Elyfo1DIlzs


/This was my introduction to Zachary Quinto
//Also, Margin Call is a very accurate movie.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Paying college prices to learn how to dance seems ridiculous.


This.

I took a crappy tae-kwon-do class in college, but only because I wanted a degree and needed a certain number of worthless classes.

It was the equivalent of something like a $90 park district class, but I paid $1000.

The only bigger scam was paying $1250 or whatever it was to get credit for an internship I did entirely outside of the university. But to get academic credit, I need to pay the per credit hour fee.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee this class is more physically demanding than anything else that counts for undergrad liberal art PE credits, and is for a change actually being taught by component instructors.

I don't get why this is anything other than "whoa, that's actually pretty cool"
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mattgsx: I guarantee this class is more physically demanding than anything else that counts for undergrad liberal art PE credits, and is for a change actually being taught by component instructors.

I don't get why this is anything other than "whoa, that's actually pretty cool"


Competent instructors who work in the industry, no less. Most of the reason that people go to the super exclusive, expensive schools is to be able to network while learning, so I don't get why this would be any different.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wanted to be a Rockette but I knew I would never be tall enough. Then my daughter was born and she will definitely be tall enough but she has absolutely no grace in dancing unfortunately. I definitely wish I could take this class.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey if can be seen as a good dance class.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mattgsx: I guarantee this class is more physically demanding than anything else that counts for undergrad liberal art PE credits, and is for a change actually being taught by component instructors.

I don't get why this is anything other than "whoa, that's actually pretty cool"


It is until I have to pay for it.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rhapsody Stiggers

Doesn't even have to get a different stage name down at Tattletales.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: mattgsx: I guarantee this class is more physically demanding than anything else that counts for undergrad liberal art PE credits, and is for a change actually being taught by component instructors.

I don't get why this is anything other than "whoa, that's actually pretty cool"

It is until I have to pay for it.


Oh, I wasn't aware you were taking a specialized dance course being taught by people who make their living in the field, and that you are doing so at a school mostly attended by people who intend to make a living in the performing arts.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seems like an awesome degree.

I had to do math. I don't recommend it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Paying college prices to learn how to dance seems ridiculous.


Then again, so does paying for people to play sports for your college.
 
Artist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of my mother's friends was a Rockette in her younger years. She said it was great. Hard work, long hours, but she had the time of her life doing it. I think she was there about 8 years. Very graceful, lovely singing voice, and could still do the high kicks like it was nothing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rhapsody Stiggers

FARK YOU THAT IS NOT A REAL NAME
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khatores: BunchaRubes: I went to a college that was literally started with funding from NASA.  They had a couple "space" majors, although I don't remember what they were called because that wasn't my major.  Space Science?  I don't think it was called Astrophysics.

I'll never forget when some comedian did a show there and was doing some back and forth with the audience and at some point fired back with, "What, is your major rocket science?" and the person in the audience said, "Yes!" and the whole place laughed their asses off because it was true.  The comedian had a few "Yeah, right" replies and damned near got laughed off the stage.  He said something like, "Wait, you really have rocket science majors here?" followed by something like "Well shiat, I don't have a reply for that!"

Guaranteed he told his friends about that one.

/I also think Jeff Dunham did a show there when he was a nobody
//As did The Cult when they were somewhere above nobodies but hardly known
///And Mojo Nixon.  3am at Denny's with Mojo Nixon after a show, hilarious.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Elyfo1DIlzs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=90&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

/This was my introduction to Zachary Quinto
//Also, Margin Call is a very accurate movie.


I felt like that scene should make anyone watching ask "what does it say about us as a society if someone who initially wanted to be a rocket scientist might feel more compelled to work in the field of finance simply because it pays better?"

Then again, my takeaway from that movie may have been somewhat different than most moviegoers, in that it mainly made me feel like the entire field of finance might be even more f*cked up than I already suspected.

/Great movie though
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mattgsx: I guarantee this class is more physically demanding than anything else that counts for undergrad liberal art PE credits, and is for a change actually being taught by component instructors.

I don't get why this is anything other than "whoa, that's actually pretty cool"


I took 8 weeks of bowling.

Motherfarker teaching the class gave me a B. Guess I shouldn't have made fun of bowling the entire time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Artist: One of my mother's friends was a Rockette in her younger years. She said it was great. Hard work, long hours, but she had the time of her life doing it. I think she was there about 8 years. Very graceful, lovely singing voice, and could still do the high kicks like it was nothing.


And you notice that female dancers age very well - for example, Audrey Hepburn or Leslie Caron (or really any that keep it up, professionally or not).
 
mattgsx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: mattgsx: I guarantee this class is more physically demanding than anything else that counts for undergrad liberal art PE credits, and is for a change actually being taught by component instructors.

I don't get why this is anything other than "whoa, that's actually pretty cool"

I took 8 weeks of bowling.

Motherfarker teaching the class gave me a B. Guess I shouldn't have made fun of bowling the entire time.


I did a 3 week summer class that was 3 hours a day called "active lifestyles" which was primarily taught by someone who was very out of shape and overweight and would golf cart it while we were out jogging the trails around our field house, and then preach in the classroom about hydration and nutrition with a frappe or giant fountain soda on her desk. She would kick people out for the day if they decided to point any of this out or get lippy like asking her to demonstrate if she criticized their situps, etc., and since every individual class was equivalent to a week's worth of instruction in a normal semester, pissing her off was enough to knock you down a letter grade the first time, and fail you the second based on the class attendance policy.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rhapsody Stiggers

I'm amazed this isn't already a Fark handle.
 
