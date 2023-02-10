 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida police officer killed in the most palm to face way imaginable   (local10.com) divider line
28 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reading the headline, I had a whole bit forming about donuts, fentanyl, a prostitute while minding a speed trap, but Smitty...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty sneaky, Subs.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the bike ok?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Reading the headline, I had a whole bit forming about donuts, fentanyl, a prostitute while minding a speed trap, but Smitty...

[Fark user image image 750x563]

Pretty sneaky, Subs.


I just submitted one about showing your palms when they ask to see your hands
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Palm tree: "We remember the Nightrider! And we know who you are!"
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died doing what he loved.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: He died doing what he loved.


...taking it to the face?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was he wearing his seatbelt?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is the rare Florida headline that requires a different tag. Well played, subby.

It's ironic that Pembroke Pines doesn't have a problem with broken pine trees.
 
6nome
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: 6nome: He died doing what he loved.

...taking it to the face?


That's what she said.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder how many magazines the arriving officers fired into the tree?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't remember there being any palms among the Ents, but I'll allow it.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone alert Jeremy Dewitte. It's the funeral escort he was born to do. One last job, then he's out... (Yes, I know he's already out, but they'll take the helicopter out to his compound and some ex-fake-general will convince him that he's the only one that can do the job. If he completes this job, maybe the charges against him get dropped...)
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

6nome: He died doing what he loved.


Being transported to a hospital.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Absolutely the most tasteless and insensitive headline I've seen in ages.

Nice work ACABmitter!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Coconut Plant, Coconut Plant
Coconut Plant hates Florida Man
They have a fight
Coconut wins
Coconut Plant

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those palm fronds can be huge and heavy.
I had one drop in front of me on a sidewalk, still pretty green, it was at least 20-30 pounds.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whenever I look at the Fark user image tag I will think of Officer Herring

You could call it ..... *wait for it* ...... a Herring aid
 
knbwhite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Is the bike ok?


Stay classy, Farkers.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Is the bike ok?


If it was a Harley, who cares........
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The first palm frond that fell about 5 feet away from me, while I was traveling for work in Miami, informed me that I needed to be looking up and not down while walking on the sidewalks.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why are cops using motorcycles? I'd like a good excuse, not something lame like "it gets them there quicker", ok?
 
scalpod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: The first palm frond that fell about 5 feet away from me, while I was traveling for work in Miami, informed me that I needed to be looking up and not down while walking on the sidewalks.


If only there were some kind of portable robotic gadget that could aerodynamically steer palm fronds away from you.  It could be branded "PalmPilot."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
my palm is my frond, a couple times every day.

j/k more like a dozen times
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pour one out for Officer Porkins.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: vudukungfu: Is the bike ok?

If it was a Harley, who cares........


It made a raspy, sputtering noise so no one is sure.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
with fronds like these...
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

