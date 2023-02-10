 Skip to content
(AP News)   Missing 'Dennis the Menace' statue found in Monterey lake. Mr Wilson sought for questioning   (apnews.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ward don't you think you were a little hard on the Beaver last night?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Historic Dairy Queen 'Icon' ?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


R.I.P. Wilson

metro.co.ukView Full Size

R.I.P. Wilson
 
shabu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Historic Dairy Queen 'Icon' ?


It taught generations of parents to bargain with hyperactive kids by feeding them sugary resorts.
 
shabu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shabu: Billy Liar: Historic Dairy Queen 'Icon' ?

It taught generations of parents to bargain with hyperactive kids by feeding them sugary resorts.


Autocorrect WTF?

Desserts.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: Dennis the Menace has a big but oddly troubled local connection. His creator, Hank Ketcham, was a longtime resident of Monterey County and died there in 2001.

Holy shiat that's dark.
 
