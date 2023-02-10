 Skip to content
(MSN)   'I have no regrets & will not apologize'   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When you had enough of your tenant....
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I agree with his actions, I'm just saying I understand.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Approves:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You had your writ of eviction, dumbass, all you had to do was let the cops kick him out. Clearly you are right where you belong.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Violence was definitely not my first course of action, but a person can only take so much. It almost seems like the laws are written to protect the criminals these days. This all stemmed from his habitual use of drugs, which has seemed to become an epidemic in Bedford County and surrounding areas in the past several years along with theft.

Landlord rents out mom's house to drug addict.
Addict steals stuff.
Addict claims landlord wouldn't replace broken appliances and they had to (possible, but not likely).
Landlord assaults addict in front of a sheriff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look, even if you're not exactly torn up about your decision to punch the guy who gutted your mother's rental property, I'm pretty sure putting out a press statement saying as much is not something your lawyer would recommend.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been a tenant and I've been a landlord. Both options suck. That's why now I live in a lean-to in the center of a national park, harvesting pine cones to sell to a googly-eyed pine cone souvenir manufacturer. It's not much, but at least I know I'm free.
 
Thingster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*reads article*

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I arrived at the former tenant's new residence and saw that the stove was in fact the original equipment, I proceeded to punch him several times and then was taken into custody.

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size

Guilty.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: You had your writ of eviction, dumbass, all you had to do was let the cops kick him out. Clearly you are right where you belong.


He was already out of the rental and off to a new one. He took the landlords stove and fridge when he moved out.
There was no "kicking out" to be done. Just theft recovery.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: I've been a tenant and I've been a landlord. Both options suck. That's why now I live in a lean-to in the center of a national park, harvesting pine cones to sell to a googly-eyed pine cone souvenir manufacturer. It's not much, but at least I know I'm free.


Howdy neighbor!  Also, could you keep the swearing down when you burn your fingers with hot glue while attaching goggly eyes to pinecones?  I'm trying to raise my child with only the sounds that nature provides and I expect everyone to accommodate me in this new commune.
 
ZeroKnightRaiden
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When the lawless are allowed to act freely by those sworn to enforce the law, the public will take the law into their own hands.  I'm all for allowing people to beat the everloving shiat out of junkies stealing from them.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Last place I rented, the landlord walked through the apartment with me and videotaped every wall, fixture, light and appliance. She said things should look like this when I leave. Not the worst place I've stayed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is entirely the landlords fault.  There shouldn't be landlords.  You can't just lord land, man.  Therefore he was justified in stealing your heat pump.  Maybe next time you'll think twice before accepting payment in exchange for the use of your property.

That's exactly what I told the guy at the Home Depot Tool Rental counter.  "Yeah, I've got your pressure washer, and I'm not bringing it back!  You can't just rent things for daily use.  Pressure washers for the people!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
odditymall.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I was that tenant I'd be finding the sleaziest ambulance chaser I could find to make this guy's life hell.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He said allegedly and then went on to incriminate himself and admit the entire crime lmao
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know it's never as satisfying as punching with your bare knuckles, but professional landlords know to hire drug-addicted goons to deal with their shiatty drug-addicted tenants.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: If I was that tenant I'd be finding the sleaziest ambulance chaser I could find to make this guy's life hell.


Rudy is busy right now.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
go to 30:48  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2dAVpJ1CMs   you are welcome!!!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grokca: HotWingConspiracy: If I was that tenant I'd be finding the sleaziest ambulance chaser I could find to make this guy's life hell.

Rudy is busy right now.


Dammit, that's the energy I need. Rudy in an ill-fitting suit with cat hair on it.
 
