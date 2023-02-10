 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   We don't wear Nike because they embraced America-hating former quarterback Colin Kaepernick. I stopped using Gillette products when their ad tore into boys and men as angry possible rapists. Now I can't do Disney anymore. Why can't I enjoy my life?   (foxnews.com) divider line
51
    More: Dumbass, Walt Disney, Song of the South, The Three Caballeros, Debate, The Hall of Presidents, Walt Disney World, The Walt Disney Company, Amusement park  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 9:01 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey everyone snowflakes aren't woke!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your modern GOP: An entire political party of whining karens, demanding to speak to the manager because how dare you.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a therapist. You have problems.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when conservatives boycotted Disney way back when and their kids revolted because they demanded to see Mickey and Minnie?  Now tell them they can't watch Star Wars/Marvel/Pixar movies and see how well that goes.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman seems like a peach.

That said, this essay is actually a pretty good example of what I've been saying about the current incarnation of the "anti-woke" movemet, and why it's gained so much traction: They're attempting to regain the moral high ground through victimhood.

Almost every example in the article of Disney's "misdeeds" is of the form "I liked [thing] and then Disney changed it." The implication is that her family's tastes and preferences are "normal" and haven't really changed from the late 20th century, but now the "woke mob" is saying telling us that some stuff in here is problematic. They are the aggressors. "Normal" people who just like classic Disney are the victims. They don't hate anyone, they happen to like movies that have offensive racial stereotypes that people considered harmless at the time. Why won't the woke police leave them alone!?!

Obviously this only works if you ignore the people that suffered from harmful depictions in the past, but Fox viewers are the idea group for that job.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chick fil-a still has hate food. I'm sure that'll cheer you up.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, you still have the Ark Encounter, your kids will get a lot of laughs.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be fun to sit down with her and just start, out of the blue, a casual conversation about how cancel culture is ruining America. See how far out onto the branch you can get her in agreeing with you before mentioning this article.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are just the most miserable people on the planet. They literally hate everything.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

enry: Remember when conservatives boycotted Disney way back when and their kids revolted because they demanded to see Mickey and Minnie?  Now tell them they can't watch Star Wars/Marvel/Pixar movies and see how well that goes.


I remember there was supposed to be a Disney boycott back in the nineties (because of 'gay' days at Disney Parks if I'm remembering correctly) by Christians and that was all cool and stuff until someone pointed out Disney owned ABC and that meant no Monday Night Football and then that was quietly dropped and instead they got outraged over a Teletubby with a purse and triangle
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You could always jerk off to the M&M mascots while listening to audio of Billy West reading Trump quotes as Zach Branigan.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It'd be fun to sit down with her and just start, out of the blue, a casual conversation about how cancel culture is ruining America. See how far out onto the branch you can get her in agreeing with you before mentioning this article.


I was in Wyoming a couple of weeks ago and... wow. Within about 30 seconds of starting any convo with an older local you got a double-barreled blast of anti-wokeness. My MA buddies are still a little shaken by it.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spongeboob: enry: Remember when conservatives boycotted Disney way back when and their kids revolted because they demanded to see Mickey and Minnie?  Now tell them they can't watch Star Wars/Marvel/Pixar movies and see how well that goes.

I remember there was supposed to be a Disney boycott back in the nineties (because of 'gay' days at Disney Parks if I'm remembering correctly) by Christians and that was all cool and stuff until someone pointed out Disney owned ABC and that meant no Monday Night Football and then that was quietly dropped and instead they got outraged over a Teletubby with a purse and triangle


Yep, that was it.  I remember NPR interviewing one of the organizers and he admitted his kids were upset they couldn't go to Disney World.  I'm sure MNF played a part too.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She should get a hobby.

// possibly in the lobby.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: This woman seems like a peach.


biatch
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't wear Nike because other brands of running shoes work better for me.

I have a few Gillette razor blades around, sadly the factory where they make their best blades is in St Petersburg and fark that right now.

Disney is annoying sometimes, but it can bring the kids some joy.  I would kind of like to see some Disney v Desantis thunderdome action though.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With the exception of the table grape boycott back in the seventies, does anyone know of any boycott that has ever been effective in achieving it's aim?
Streisand effects like the Dixie Chicks, where you end up making your targets more famous and successful than they would have been to begin with don't count.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Chick fil-a still has hate food. I'm sure that'll cheer you up.


That's why I do not eat there.

I confess I did stop in to try their peppermint shake last December as a friend praised it.

The shake was not very remarkable.

The Chick-fil-A staff consisted of only white people; not one POC. I do not believe, considering all the other fast food joints in Huntsville having at least one POC, that this was an outlier.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On Wednesday, Disney announced they would be laying off 7,000 employees and going through their third restructuring in five years. This is not a healthy company. The parks, though, remain a bright spot in the Disney portfolio and are some of the few money-producers that Disney has.

Right.  All that other crap they own and operate are just loss-leaders acting as marketing for the park.  Didn't Disney, through a subsidiary, own Fox News until a couple years ago?  Like, they owned the overarching Fox television networks company until Fox News went off on its own or something.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmm.

They hate "cancel culture" but....

\ Every accusation is a confession.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: This woman seems like a peach.

That said, this essay is actually a pretty good example of what I've been saying about the current incarnation of the "anti-woke" movemet, and why it's gained so much traction: They're attempting to regain the moral high ground through victimhood.

Almost every example in the article of Disney's "misdeeds" is of the form "I liked [thing] and then Disney changed it." The implication is that her family's tastes and preferences are "normal" and haven't really changed from the late 20th century, but now the "woke mob" is saying telling us that some stuff in here is problematic. They are the aggressors. "Normal" people who just like classic Disney are the victims. They don't hate anyone, they happen to like movies that have offensive racial stereotypes that people considered harmless at the time. Why won't the woke police leave them alone!?!

Obviously this only works if you ignore the people that suffered from harmful depictions in the past, but Fox viewers are the idea group for that job.


Lots of White people got really mad when they changed the name to Ben's Rice in fact there was a lot of White people sharing an article about how the family of the guy Ben was allegedly based on were so so upset that they were changing the name

Funny that it's still named after Ben just dropped the racist part of the name

Funny also is my self editing to qualify it as lots(aka some) White people being upset instead of just saying White people, IDK if that is me trying to not be offensive or me caving into the not all White people are racist crowd
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bought a bunch of Nike when kneeling thing happened even though it doesn't fit me right.

I shave with double edge razors because the price of multi bladed razors offends me.

I could care less about Disney cause I'm a grown man.

I never watch fox because I recognize propaganda.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't think they understand that calling people woke is not an insult to the accused.

Being woke is cool and all the cool kids are doing it.

And for every christian who refuses to go to Disneyland there will be more people who have "full of White entitled assholes" as the reason they won't.

The internet magnifies their voices, since the overwhelming majority of Americans are indifferent or opposed to their dislike of the weak.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Lots of White people got really mad when they changed the name to Ben's Rice in fact there was a lot of White people sharing an article about how the family of the guy Ben was allegedly based on were so so upset that they were changing the name

Funny that it's still named after Ben just dropped the racist part of the name


Do you know what's white, and granular, and crawls up your leg?


Uncle Ben's Perverted Rice
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Pocket Ninja: It'd be fun to sit down with her and just start, out of the blue, a casual conversation about how cancel culture is ruining America. See how far out onto the branch you can get her in agreeing with you before mentioning this article.

I was in Wyoming a couple of weeks ago and... wow. Within about 30 seconds of starting any convo with an older local you got a double-barreled blast of anti-wokeness. My MA buddies are still a little shaken by it.


Eh, I think your MA buddies need to get out more.  I live near MA and outside any population center, anti-wokeness still exists in New England just as badly.  It exists in MA.  It exists in Vermont, Maine, and especially New Hampshire.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hold grudges against companies.


Well, there's your problem.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: The Chick-fil-A staff consisted of only white people; not one POC. I do not believe, considering all the other fast food joints in Huntsville having at least one POC, that this was an outlier.


That's on the owner. Their franchise model is one store per owner and owner is expected to be the general manager.

Locations here in Houston pretty well reflect the diversity of the citizens, mostly white and Latino folks, with one or two black employees.


/not sure how autocorrect is deciding capitalization here
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: spongeboob: Lots of White people got really mad when they changed the name to Ben's Rice in fact there was a lot of White people sharing an article about how the family of the guy Ben was allegedly based on were so so upset that they were changing the name

Funny that it's still named after Ben just dropped the racist part of the name

Do you know what's white, and granular, and crawls up your leg?


Uncle Ben's Perverted Rice


TVZ, is that you?!

/Guy walks up to a cop and goes "man, some guys just stole my car". Cop looks the guy over and goes, "where was it" guy says, "right here at the end of this key". Cop rolls his eyes and tells the man to go down to the station and file a report. Before the man walks away, the cop says, "Before you go, you better zip up your fly". The guy looks down and says "aw, man. They got my girl, too"
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This just in: Farksticks who live off hate can never be happy because joy ruins their mojo.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Chick fil-a still has hate food. I'm sure that'll cheer you up.


Just not on Sunday.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a surprise, I already have her dumb-ass blocked on Twitter.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reality has a liberal bias.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

grokca: Don't worry, you still have the Ark Encounter, your kids will get a lot of laughs.


Not for long if our plans work out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone else want to find her sorry ass and slap her silly?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was hoping the hair tie thing on the Expedition Everest ride was about blow jobs.
/otherwise yeah, the writer is a farking fruitcake
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: grokca: Don't worry, you still have the Ark Encounter, your kids will get a lot of laughs.

Not for long if our plans work out.

[Fark user image 768x417]


Do we all meet in the first floor bar, the second floor bar, the third floor bar, the fourth floor bar, or the beer garden?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Creoena: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Pocket Ninja: It'd be fun to sit down with her and just start, out of the blue, a casual conversation about how cancel culture is ruining America. See how far out onto the branch you can get her in agreeing with you before mentioning this article.

I was in Wyoming a couple of weeks ago and... wow. Within about 30 seconds of starting any convo with an older local you got a double-barreled blast of anti-wokeness. My MA buddies are still a little shaken by it.

Eh, I think your MA buddies need to get out more.  I live near MA and outside any population center, anti-wokeness still exists in New England just as badly.  It exists in MA.  It exists in Vermont, Maine, and especially New Hampshire.


It's too late, we're Leroy's Woke Mother Farkers now. The die has been cast.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Creoena: I live near MA and outside any population center, anti-wokeness still exists in New England just as badly.  It exists in MA.  It exists in Vermont, Maine, and especially New Hampshire.


Yup. Masshole here. I have seen more confederate flags in NH and VT than anywhere else.
It was a little confusing at first with the whole not being below the Mason-Dixon line.
But hey, there's a-holes everywhere.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
remeber when your mom did christmas dinner, and Randy fell asleep under the tree, and The Old Man hid the gun behind the tree?
/No???
//I guess I am not a white boy.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So I'm not giving faux newz a click but if the complaint is about Splash Mountain being rebranded, oh well. I just watched The Princess and the Frog this weekend and between the bayou jazz numbers and the cemetery scene where the bad guy is dragged to hell by blacklight-glowing voodoo monsters, there is quite a lot in that movie that would make an awesome ride.

(they probably won't do the cemetery thing, more's the pity)
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Creoena: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Pocket Ninja: It'd be fun to sit down with her and just start, out of the blue, a casual conversation about how cancel culture is ruining America. See how far out onto the branch you can get her in agreeing with you before mentioning this article.

I was in Wyoming a couple of weeks ago and... wow. Within about 30 seconds of starting any convo with an older local you got a double-barreled blast of anti-wokeness. My MA buddies are still a little shaken by it.

Eh, I think your MA buddies need to get out more.  I live near MA and outside any population center, anti-wokeness still exists in New England just as badly.  It exists in MA.  It exists in Vermont, Maine, and especially New Hampshire.


I'm just outside the 128 belt and the anti-woke contingent is always going on about something
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Alright, but aside from a rescue rangers movie, what lure is there for Disney, anyway?

Maybe that buzz light year movie, but only because Buzz gives me a woody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Right. All that other crap they own and operate are just loss-leaders acting as marketing for the park. Didn't Disney, through a subsidiary, own Fox News until a couple years ago? Like, they owned the overarching Fox television networks company until Fox News went off on its own or something.


Disney bought Fox EXCEPT for Fox News and Fox Sports - those are still owned by the right-wing fascist and  money grubbing opportunist Murdock.

Give him credit tho, Simpsons and a bunch of Fox Filmed Entertainment properties he owned would regularly make fun of him and his politics - he didn't care, they made him money.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: That said, this essay is actually a pretty good example of what I've been saying about the current incarnation of the "anti-woke" movemet, and why it's gained so much traction:


What traction?  Its the same fundie bullshiat we've seen for years, re-packaged in a desperate attempt to get middle America to buy-in. Only middle America consistently sees it as fundie bullshiat and treats it as such.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It's another attempt by Disney to placate the woke critics. What Disney should learn, quickly, is that those critics can never be placated.".

...said the unplacated critic
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: This woman seems like a peach.

That said, this essay is actually a pretty good example of what I've been saying about the current incarnation of the "anti-woke" movemet, and why it's gained so much traction: They're attempting to regain the moral high ground through victimhood.

Almost every example in the article of Disney's "misdeeds" is of the form "I liked [thing] and then Disney changed it." The implication is that her family's tastes and preferences are "normal" and haven't really changed from the late 20th century, but now the "woke mob" is saying telling us that some stuff in here is problematic. They are the aggressors. "Normal" people who just like classic Disney are the victims. They don't hate anyone, they happen to like movies that have offensive racial stereotypes that people considered harmless at the time. Why won't the woke police leave them alone!?!

Obviously this only works if you ignore the people that suffered from harmful depictions in the past, but Fox viewers are the idea group for that job.


Considering that much of the country is still pretty non-diverse. I don't think it's very surprising that people consider their own tastes and preferences normal when literally (and I mean that in its original sense) everyone they see and talk to on a regular basis has the same tastes and preferences and cultural assumptions.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: This woman seems like a peach.

That said, this essay is actually a pretty good example of what I've been saying about the current incarnation of the "anti-woke" movemet, and why it's gained so much traction: They're attempting to regain the moral high ground through victimhood.

Almost every example in the article of Disney's "misdeeds" is of the form "I liked [thing] and then Disney changed it." The implication is that her family's tastes and preferences are "normal" and haven't really changed from the late 20th century, but now the "woke mob" is saying telling us that some stuff in here is problematic. They are the aggressors. "Normal" people who just like classic Disney are the victims. They don't hate anyone, they happen to like movies that have offensive racial stereotypes that people considered harmless at the time. Why won't the woke police leave them alone!?!

Obviously this only works if you ignore the people that suffered from harmful depictions in the past, but Fox viewers are the idea group for that job.


Also, you can still like classic Disney while acknowledging its problematic aspects. Dumbo is a sweet story. The racist crows ... problematic. The anti-woke nuts just can't even do that. Their world is one of absolute dichotomy. Either something is completely good or totally evil.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.