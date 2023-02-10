 Skip to content
(MSN)   Don't you just hate it when you take your car for an inspection and later catch them driving your car to McDonald's?   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean in many cases the mechanic needs to test drive the vehicle after a major repair but still.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've been worse...
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Could've been worse...
[media.tenor.com image 498x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


I never noticed this before, but...blue sky, cloudy sky.
Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder! *snorts, adjusts glasses*
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like a crap car, so it's not like they are joy riding it.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago my friend was using my truck and I saw it in a grocery store parking lot so I moved it a couple of rows over. Turns out she let a coworker of hers drive it. Coworker thought it had been stolen.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I mean in many cases the mechanic needs to test drive the vehicle after a major repair but still.


In my state, the annual inspection doesn't involve any kind of driving.  They make sure the lights, brakes, and horn work and plug it into a computer to make sure the engine's not throwing codes.  Whole thing takes about 5 minutes and the vehicle doesn't move once it's within bluetoof range of the inspection computer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Years ago my friend was using my truck and I saw it in a grocery store parking lot so I moved it a couple of rows over. Turns out she let a coworker of hers drive it. Coworker thought it had been stolen.


CSB

My wife was low on gas on the way to her office. When she gets there, the boss wants her to get bagels.
She explains she's low on gas and the boss lets her take her car. So now my wife is in the boss' car.

She gets the bagels and puts them in the front seat and she locks up and heads over to the deli for some drinks.

She comes back to the car and doesn't see the bagels. Huh?

Turns out, she put the bagels in the wrong car. Since she locked it, she can't back in. So now she has to find the owner of the same car.

It's a strip mall and there's a Weight Watchers there. She goes in, asks the clerk, "does anyone own a 1998 Toyota Camry?"  Luckily the owner of the car was there in a middle of a meeting. "oh no, did you hit it or something?"

The lady was really hesitant to unlock the car.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: kdawg7736: I mean in many cases the mechanic needs to test drive the vehicle after a major repair but still.

In my state, the annual inspection doesn't involve any kind of driving.  They make sure the lights, brakes, and horn work and plug it into a computer to make sure the engine's not throwing codes.  Whole thing takes about 5 minutes and the vehicle doesn't move once it's within bluetoof range of the inspection computer.


Actually, this sounds more like a "dropping it off at the mechanic/dealership for the annual 200-point inspection" sort of thing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Could've been worse...
[media.tenor.com image 498x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


I recently looked up that car when showing the movie to my kids. It's a 230 million dollar Ferrari. They had a real one for the close ups, but the car the drove around (and destroyed) was a hand built replica.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: I recently looked up that car


I love trivia like this. Thanks for sharing.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: kdawg7736: I mean in many cases the mechanic needs to test drive the vehicle after a major repair but still.

In my state, the annual inspection doesn't involve any kind of driving.  They make sure the lights, brakes, and horn work and plug it into a computer to make sure the engine's not throwing codes.  Whole thing takes about 5 minutes and the vehicle doesn't move once it's within bluetoof range of the inspection computer.


Ohio doesn't even have inspection stickers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: Ohio doesn't even have inspection stickers.


I think the worst was years ago in Northern Virginia, on the Dulles Toal Road. There was a toll on and off at every exit from the 495 Beltline to the Dulles Airport and how odd, at the end of the month and the beginning of the month, VA's finest would have an officer at the toll plaza checking for stickers.

I do not miss those days

/ex resident 2004
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: jtown: kdawg7736: I mean in many cases the mechanic needs to test drive the vehicle after a major repair but still.

In my state, the annual inspection doesn't involve any kind of driving.  They make sure the lights, brakes, and horn work and plug it into a computer to make sure the engine's not throwing codes.  Whole thing takes about 5 minutes and the vehicle doesn't move once it's within bluetoof range of the inspection computer.

Actually, this sounds more like a "dropping it off at the mechanic/dealership for the annual 200-point inspection" sort of thing.


They needed to test the cup holders.
 
Shoktru
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A test drive is a test drive, listening to a car idle in a drive-thru, after driving there isn't the worse idea.  I tell my tires guys, let lose (381hp), I guarantee you, they don't forget to tighten the lugs ;) .
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There was a shooting here recently at a tire repair shop.

The owner of the car thought someone was stealing it, and it was the poor worker just taking it out for a test drive before signing over to the owner. The owner of the car, shot the worker.

Senseless.

Man charged with fatally shooting tire shop worker he thought was stealing car (atlantanewsfirst.com)
 
houstondragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I mean in many cases the mechanic needs to test drive the vehicle after a major repair but still.


Gonna say this.

If they reset an engine code, it needs to drive and time to be sure it doesn't come back.

Running personal errands is questionable though, but probably wouldn't be steamed
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How about selling your car to a dealer so they can rack up parking tickets in your name, since they didn't bother to process the title for months.
 
NoGods
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I once dropped my work truck off for a regular service (oil change, tire pressure, etc.) and later saw the receptionist walking out of Bojangles with a large to-go order and getting in my truck. There was no mistaking it. The white truck had a company logo on the rear quarter panel and the number 80 in eighteen inch high black letters on the door and tailgate.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: fat boy: Years ago my friend was using my truck and I saw it in a grocery store parking lot so I moved it a couple of rows over. Turns out she let a coworker of hers drive it. Coworker thought it had been stolen.

CSB

My wife was low on gas on the way to her office. When she gets there, the boss wants her to get bagels.
She explains she's low on gas and the boss lets her take her car. So now my wife is in the boss' car.

She gets the bagels and puts them in the front seat and she locks up and heads over to the deli for some drinks.

She comes back to the car and doesn't see the bagels. Huh?

Turns out, she put the bagels in the wrong car. Since she locked it, she can't back in. So now she has to find the owner of the same car.

It's a strip mall and there's a Weight Watchers there. She goes in, asks the clerk, "does anyone own a 1998 Toyota Camry?"  Luckily the owner of the car was there in a middle of a meeting. "oh no, did you hit it or something?"

The lady was really hesitant to unlock the car.


I probably would have just bought more bagels.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: I probably would have just bought more bagels.


She did consider that, but it would've had to come out of her own pocket. She didn't have money to even put more gas in her car, and it would've avoided the whole situation.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

houstondragon: kdawg7736: I mean in many cases the mechanic needs to test drive the vehicle after a major repair but still.

Gonna say this.

If they reset an engine code, it needs to drive and time to be sure it doesn't come back.

Running personal errands is questionable though, but probably wouldn't be steamed


It's probably the only chance these guys get to order food.
I bet the author of the TFA calls themselves a "Christian"
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Farking Clown Shoes: Could've been worse...
[media.tenor.com image 498x233] [View Full Size image _x_]

I never noticed this before, but...blue sky, cloudy sky.
Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder! *snorts, adjusts glasses*


Give them an enema and put them in a straight-jacket.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How long does the inspection in that state take that you need to drop it off somewhere? It's like a 10-15 minute job here.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: jtown: kdawg7736: I mean in many cases the mechanic needs to test drive the vehicle after a major repair but still.

In my state, the annual inspection doesn't involve any kind of driving.  They make sure the lights, brakes, and horn work and plug it into a computer to make sure the engine's not throwing codes.  Whole thing takes about 5 minutes and the vehicle doesn't move once it's within bluetoof range of the inspection computer.

Ohio doesn't even have inspection stickers.


Car has German "QQ" plates on it which means it's in Germany.  This means it would be subject to an extensive and strict TÜV inspection.  "QQ" are the plates they issue to American service members living off post in Germany.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: How about selling your car to a dealer so they can rack up parking tickets in your name, since they didn't bother to process the title for months.


CSB (I think I shared this one before) - My dad had a Buick Park Ave when I was a little kid. Snow white with chrome, red velvet and wood interior - a total pimpmobile. When it got too long in the tooth to be trusted for cross country family road trips, one of his co-workers asked to buy it because he thought the body would be perfect to turn it into a demo derby car. So, dad sells it in cash and doesn't bother with tags or title because he assumed it would never be on a city street again.

Friend never ends up turning it into a demo derby car, so it sits at his property for a while until someone made a cash offer on it.

Dad gets a call from the Milwaukee police (we don't live anywhere near Milwaukee) a couple years later advising him about his impounded vehicle and the mountain of unpaid tickets because it was abandoned in the city with no tags. They ended up resolving it, but it's amazing to me to this day that the police just believed him saying "nope, not my car, do whatever you want with it" with absolutely no proof or paper trail.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Farking Clown Shoes: Could've been worse...
[media.tenor.com image 498x233] [View Full Size image _x_]

I recently looked up that car when showing the movie to my kids. It's a 230 million dollar Ferrari. They had a real one for the close ups, but the car the drove around (and destroyed) was a hand built replica.


The one they destroyed didn't have a powertrain in it.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

optikeye: It's probably the only chance these guys get to order food.


lol, you've never worked in a shop, have you.

99% of the time it's a 5 minute discussion of 'What do y'all want to eat today?  How about <one place from a short list of places to get food>?  Aight.  Write down what you want on this and I'll go pick it up."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe the car was hungry.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: There was a shooting here recently at a tire repair shop.

The owner of the car thought someone was stealing it, and it was the poor worker just taking it out for a test drive before signing over to the owner. The owner of the car, shot the worker.

Senseless.

Man charged with fatally shooting tire shop worker he thought was stealing car (atlantanewsfirst.com)


Ol' Quadarius didn't get the BLM memo.
 
Ant
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they're diagnosing something, and as long as they don't eat in the car or put greasy bags on the seats, I'm OK with them taking it through the drive thru
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: JTtheCajun: jtown: kdawg7736: I mean in many cases the mechanic needs to test drive the vehicle after a major repair but still.

In my state, the annual inspection doesn't involve any kind of driving.  They make sure the lights, brakes, and horn work and plug it into a computer to make sure the engine's not throwing codes.  Whole thing takes about 5 minutes and the vehicle doesn't move once it's within bluetoof range of the inspection computer.

Ohio doesn't even have inspection stickers.

Car has German "QQ" plates on it which means it's in Germany.  This means it would be subject to an extensive and strict TÜV inspection.  "QQ" are the plates they issue to American service members living off post in Germany.


I had AD when I lived there but it still identified the vehicle as belonging to an American with the military under the SOFA.  I had heard that that changed after 2007 or later and that all vehicles were now being registered with the plate from the city that you live (WI/DA/HD/KL) in.  The QQ plates are issued when you were shipping the vehicle back to the USA, so that you can drive for a short time in the USA.   Also the QQ was mostly used for vehicles that have US style plates (short rectangle)  and can't fit a normal plate (long rectangle) on the vehicle.  Of course, anything is better than the old plates used up to 2000, which were white with black letters or the ones from the 60s-70s that were green with black letters.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Very much not acceptable, a test drive should just be that test drive and nothing else.   if they need a fast rood run do it one of their own vehicles.
 
