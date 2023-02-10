 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ackshually, the best pizza in America isn't the flaccid, soggy crap they serve in New York. It's also not the marinara casserole they serve in Chicago. It's the new "modernist pizza," but you've probably never heard of it   (cnn.com) divider line
50
    More: Murica, Pizza, France, Cheese, Guinness World Records, Italy, Pizza Hut, Sausage, Food  
•       •       •

606 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 10:50 AM (21 minutes ago)



50 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What made Portland the standout? Myhrvold said it came down to innovation and passion to deliver the best.

Ah yes.  Not the best pizza.  Innovation and passion. Good luck with the book sales.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


That is pizza. Everything else is a sad, SAD imitation.

If your paper plate is not coated in grease, you have failed at life.
 
Muta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's the new "modernist pizza," but you've probably never heard of it

Digiorno?
 
Fizpez
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had a girlfriend from Canada that made the best pizza... you've never met her.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Timely as ever Fark
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He said there's no one style that defines Portland pizza except for the commonalities of creativity, the emphasis on quality ingredients and "people wanting to do a great job."

STFU with that nonsense and explain why you think it's the best with real opinions and not vague double talk.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tricky, tricky. Have to RTFA to find the link to discover the city. Now I'm hungry.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
is my pizza supposed to be erect? can we not make it weird. i just want to eat.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: He said there's no one style that defines Portland pizza except for the commonalities of creativity, the emphasis on quality ingredients and "people wanting to do a great job."

STFU with that nonsense and explain why you think it's the best with real opinions and not vague double talk.


It's the vibe and the energy that makes it great!

/you can't charge $7 for a slice if you don't have the right energy.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How did the hipster burn his tongue?

He ate his pizza before it was cool
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Tricky, tricky. Have to RTFA to find the link to discover the city. Now I'm hungry.


Two clicks for the price of one.  Genius!
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [i0.wp.com image 736x429]

That is pizza. Everything else is a sad, SAD imitation.

If your paper plate is not coated in grease, you have failed at life.


No. Just....no. On every level.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The best pizza in America comes from little pizza places that make crust in the manner that it's made in Italy.

/misses the local place
//their old shopping center location was sold for redevelopment so they had to move
///it took so long for them to open in a new location that they didn't make it upon reopening
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Make you own pizza dough

Missing "r" aside, it's good advice.  Takes just a few minutes to prepare (not including the dough fermentation time) and is ridiculously inexpensive even compared to the cheapest of national chains (like Little Caesar's).

/yes, my name checks out
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yet another one of these threads.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The best pizza is the one you like most.

That being said, echoing the "It's innovative" and whatever other bullsh*t words they used without giving any meaning, yea, STFU.

And scrolling a bit further down, they lowered NY's rank because of Manhattan. Congratulations, you f*cking morons, you fell for the tourist trap.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: How did the hipster burn his tongue?

He ate his pizza before it was cool


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd argue that the best pizza is at a place in a strip mall down the road from my parents.

... Ok pizza may honestly suck.  They have 30-40 beers on tap (only a quarter being IPAs) and a "whiskey bar" in back.  By the time the pizza arrives it could very well be Papa John's that was delivered to the back door, no one cares.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I still Think about the pizza that I had in Italy. I live in New Jersey so we get decent pizza, but the Italian pizza was just amazing. It looked something like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Klippoklondike: How did the hipster burn his tongue?

He ate his pizza before it was cool

[i.pinimg.com image 640x378]


Wait til you hear the one about why the chicken crossed the road
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: iron_city_ap: He said there's no one style that defines Portland pizza except for the commonalities of creativity, the emphasis on quality ingredients and "people wanting to do a great job."

STFU with that nonsense and explain why you think it's the best with real opinions and not vague double talk.

It's the vibe and the energy that makes it great!

/you can't charge $7 for a slice if you don't have the right energy.


Buzzwords have wonderful mouthfeel.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The best pizza ever was had at 1:45 am PST mid-December 1990, in a dorm room at UW (Seattle). Me and my two friends all agreed on this point
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: Make you own pizza dough

Missing "r" aside, it's good advice.  Takes just a few minutes to prepare (not including the dough fermentation time) and is ridiculously inexpensive even compared to the cheapest of national chains (like Little Caesar's).

/yes, my name checks out


We did the math, the ingredients are like a buck a pizza if one is thrifty when shopping.

/uses a breville toaster oven as a pizza oven
//heats the stone with convection on, turns it off for baking
///looking forward to the new wall oven, to ditch the tiny-interior 24" unit for one that may accommodate a real pan
 
Torchsong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chicago people, help me out. I saw a guy from Chicago claim that deep-dish thing isn't actually what Chicago pizza is. That "true" Chicago pizza is a thinner, more traditional pizza cut in a grid fashion without a true crust so you can eat right up to the edge (and there's fights over the corner bits).

I've had both styles and enjoyed the both, but was this guy just bs-ing or is that legit? I'm seriously asking. Pizza lore fascinates me. I'm boring that way.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From one of the Portland pizza places website:
lovelysfiftyfifty.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


This isn't pizza. It's bread with veggies on it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I still Think about the pizza that I had in Italy. I live in New Jersey so we get decent pizza, but the Italian pizza was just amazing. It looked something like this:

[Fark user image image 640x512]


Looks a little like a grilled pizza from Al Forno's in Providence RI
/yum!!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: Make you own pizza dough

Missing "r" aside, it's good advice.


Actually it was missing an "A":  Make-a you own pizza dough
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fizpez: I had a girlfriend from Canada that made the best pizza... you've never met her.


Never met her, ha. I'm eating her now
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: asmodeus224: iron_city_ap: He said there's no one style that defines Portland pizza except for the commonalities of creativity, the emphasis on quality ingredients and "people wanting to do a great job."

STFU with that nonsense and explain why you think it's the best with real opinions and not vague double talk.

It's the vibe and the energy that makes it great!

/you can't charge $7 for a slice if you don't have the right energy.

Buzzwords have wonderful mouthfeel.


Probably my favorite Bob's Burgers gif.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [i0.wp.com image 736x429]

That is pizza. Everything else is a sad, SAD imitation.

If your paper plate is not coated in grease, you have failed at life.


that is a build-it-yourself calzone if it's needing to be folded like that.
 
trasnform
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All I know is I ain't eatin' no pizza off no damn stadium floor. And if it didn't go through the oven all at once it is not one pizza, it is a food hygiene disaster puzzle.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The best pizza ever was had at 1:45 am PST mid-December 1990, in a dorm room at UW (Seattle). Me and my two friends all agreed on this point


How many drugs had y'all done?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My favorite pizza in PDX is pizzicato.  I"m sure the hipster shiat is edible and tasty..but when I want to satisfy a major pizza urge...it's NY style.  Or wood fire classic Italian style.
To each their own.  Long live the pizza wars.
 
Muta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What made Portland the standout? Myhrvold said it came down to innovation and passion to deliver the best.

Do they pickle their pizza?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I make Detroit style at home; two slices will fill you and it works great in my meh electric oven. Homemade dough from the food processor.

I think I've ordered pizza delivery once since 2020 because I was specifically craving thin crust, but ultimately, make or buy whatever you like.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [i0.wp.com image 736x429]

That is pizza. Everything else is a sad, SAD imitation.

If your paper plate is not coated in grease, you have failed at life.


So much farking THIS.  Anybody that doesn't want this, try farking casserole then.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Chicagoans don't actually eat that super thick pizza. It's just for the tourists.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I still Think about the pizza that I had in Italy. I live in New Jersey so we get decent pizza, but the Italian pizza was just amazing. It looked something like this:

[Fark user image image 640x512]


So even the Italians skimp on the olives.
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [i0.wp.com image 736x429]

That is pizza. Everything else is a sad, SAD imitation.

If your paper plate is not coated in grease, you have failed at life.


That isn't pizza. That is an Italian style taco.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: From one of the Portland pizza places website:
[lovelysfiftyfifty.files.wordpress.com image 590x590]

This isn't pizza. It's bread with veggies on it.


Bet it costs $7.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: The Weekend Baker: Make you own pizza dough

Missing "r" aside, it's good advice.  Takes just a few minutes to prepare (not including the dough fermentation time) and is ridiculously inexpensive even compared to the cheapest of national chains (like Little Caesar's).

/yes, my name checks out

We did the math, the ingredients are like a buck a pizza if one is thrifty when shopping.


That's about right.  When I make pizza for my family of three, the total cost of ingredients is around around $2-3 for two big pizzas, and it's enough to feed all three of us (with leftovers).  And the total active time is less than it would take to have a pizza delivered.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's hard to pick the best pizza in Portland but there's a lot of places I've tried.

Hot Lips Pizza (back in the 1980s it was the first place I had pizza by the slice)
Pizza Schmizza (one I really like)
American Dream Pizza
Hogans Goat
Mod Pizza (a growing chain) 
Pizzacato
Sizzle Pie
Nostrana (the pizza scissors place)
Di Nicolas (Italian restaurant, owned by Italian immigrants)
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Juc: NewportBarGuy: [i0.wp.com image 736x429]

That is pizza. Everything else is a sad, SAD imitation.

If your paper plate is not coated in grease, you have failed at life.

that is a build-it-yourself calzone if it's needing to be folded like that.


Then you must like pizza bites.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Fun fact: Chicagoans don't actually eat that super thick pizza. It's just for the tourists.


I'm enjoying your notion that "Chicagoan" is somehow a monolithic race or nationality, distinct from American "tourists."
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Weekend Baker: Make you own pizza dough

Missing "r" aside, it's good advice.  Takes just a few minutes to prepare (not including the dough fermentation time) and is ridiculously inexpensive even compared to the cheapest of national chains (like Little Caesar's).

/yes, my name checks out


Yup, it's super inexpensive and often better than what you get at the chains.  I'm cutting my carb intake, but after I level off, I'll be making a couple batches of dough and sauce. :)
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lexington Craddock: NewportBarGuy: [i0.wp.com image 736x429]

That is pizza. Everything else is a sad, SAD imitation.

If your paper plate is not coated in grease, you have failed at life.

That isn't pizza. That is an Italian style taco.


So what's wrong with that?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Torchsong: Chicago people, help me out. I saw a guy from Chicago claim that deep-dish thing isn't actually what Chicago pizza is. That "true" Chicago pizza is a thinner, more traditional pizza cut in a grid fashion without a true crust so you can eat right up to the edge (and there's fights over the corner bits).

I've had both styles and enjoyed the both, but was this guy just bs-ing or is that legit? I'm seriously asking. Pizza lore fascinates me. I'm boring that way.


There are two distinct styles in Chicago. The thinner style cut into a grid is called tavern style, and it's what most Chicagoans eat regularly. Deep dish is for tourists, special occasions, and taking family when they're visiting.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: whither_apophis: The best pizza ever was had at 1:45 am PST mid-December 1990, in a dorm room at UW (Seattle). Me and my two friends all agreed on this point

How many drugs had y'all done?


all of them
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm 30 mins outside of New Haven, so getting what is indisputably the worlds best pizza isn't a big deal.
 
