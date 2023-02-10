 Skip to content
(NPR)   Eagles fans: Go on. We like it when you grease our poles   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a work around will "Dawn" on them
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can use it for lube on their burnt assholes when the Chiefs send them home with nothing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna grease my pole tonight, but that's another story.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do they use grease from Geno's or Pat's?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They can use it for lube on their burnt assholes when the Chiefs send them home with nothing.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 600x300]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio/news/local/philadelphia-grease-pole-world-series-italian-market-tradition

That's because the grease is part of the tradition.  Football is just a red herring.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/us-naval-academy-plebes-climb-greased-monument-end/story?id=63151192
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Go Chiefs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Maybe a work around will "Dawn" on them


Yeah, grease and Dawn mixed together provides all sorts of tractios.

/rolls eyes
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
best philly video

Phils fan hit by bottle
Youtube 6bZk7BIdCns
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: best philly video

[YouTube video: Phils fan hit by bottle]


Classic. I like the one where the guy eats horse crap too.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Go Chiefs.


Go Birds
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's life in the fast lane for you.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bedonkadonk: Dr Jack Badofsky: Go Chiefs.

Go Birds


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Seahawks fan.
 
