(NPR)   Temple University to striking graduate students: Oh, you want to strike over the slave wages we pay you? How about we cut all the tuition and healthcare benefits your jobs get you? Still want to walk your little picket line?   (npr.org) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Temple University. Pay them more. Philadelphia isn't a cheap place to live even with all the benefits thrown in. Housing and food cost quite a lot.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck Temple. Union strong!
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Temple sending a strong signal to parents who might have considered paying for their kids to go to temple.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, yeah, that's totally going to stop them striking.  We have a motherfarking Elon Musk in charge of that university.

And honestly, given that response, who the fark would want to keep going there anyway? And who would respect the academic product that comes from there if administration has deteriorated that badly?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole situation is seriously damaging my chances of getting a Masters in 1870s Art History.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Boycott temple university.  Permanently.  They have no honor, and never will.  Boycott anybody who has a degree from there.  Total scorched earth.  Make an example of them.  Either fall in line with the collective, or your university and anybody who has gone there loses everything.

Problem solved.
 
sleze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Fark Temple University. Pay them more. Philadelphia isn't a cheap place to live even with all the benefits thrown in. Housing and food cost quite a lot.


I know like 10+ few Temple grads (10 names quickly came to mind).  EVERY one of them was mugged at least once during their time there.  So it also isn't a SAFE place to live.  Sure, it is cheap but there are plenty of cheap universities that won't endanger your life.
 
Descartes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not sure how it is in the US but here in Canada the universities have taken to using grad students to effectively teach undergrads (especially 100 level courses) with a prof listed for the course as just for show.

Crap wages with high stress and dealing with students and all the marking plus doing your own grad work. The hours accounting is also really poorly done as well so a lot of these guys aren't even getting paid all the hours they work.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The student in the article who said "this is needlessly cruel" was dead on. This does nothing to resolve the issue, and is purely retaliation. It is needless.

As for the protest itself, $19k a year in Philly is straight poverty. You cannot live in that city making that much. I understand that these are grad students and many have student housing which is cheap, but presumably these students will be leaving soon, and then what will they have? I massive shiatton of debt, and not enough money to live on or pay back the debt.

(And for the "TheY MAde tHE DeCISion tO taKE thE loAn..." Yeah well there is something called "predatory lending" when you manipulate someone into taking a loan they do not understand, which describes most college loan providers)

But overall, the biggest takeaway from this story, is when it's time for my son to go to college he won't consider this school. I will be happy for him to go to almost any college in the US, it's his choice. But there are a handful of schools I have to put my foot down, Liberty, Bob Jones, Calvin, etc. And now Temple.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is what a union strike fund is supposed to be for. Sounds like somebody didn't set one up.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjorsett: This is what a union strike fund is supposed to be for. Sounds like somebody didn't set one up.


Surely you'll be sending $100 to the strikers and you're definitely not supporting the unhinged management by tut-tutting from the sidelines, right? (snerk)
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wah.  They get paid $25/hour for a 20 hour work week and get free healthcare and tuition.

I worked my way through college without anything free other than air and I'm not so sure they didn't somehow charge me for that.

Granted, tuition was a lot less expensive but I was working 40 to  50 hours a week (gimme all the OT ya got, boss!) while earning 50 cents an hour above minimum wage ($4.75, which is about in today dollars) while carrying a full class load.

Or, what the fark ever, pay them more.  Then we can wait for the article complaining that their tuition went up.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Going on strike isn't all kittens and rainbows.

You're looking to strong arm your employer...they're going to fight back. It's a negotiation, not a "you get whatever you want because you ask for it or strike".
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Temple shot?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: The student in the article who said "this is needlessly cruel" was dead on. This does nothing to resolve the issue, and is purely retaliation. It is needless.

As for the protest itself, $19k a year in Philly is straight poverty. You cannot live in that city making that much. I understand that these are grad students and many have student housing which is cheap, but presumably these students will be leaving soon, and then what will they have? I massive shiatton of debt, and not enough money to live on or pay back the debt.

(And for the "TheY MAde tHE DeCISion tO taKE thE loAn..." Yeah well there is something called "predatory lending" when you manipulate someone into taking a loan they do not understand, which describes most college loan providers)

But overall, the biggest takeaway from this story, is when it's time for my son to go to college he won't consider this school. I will be happy for him to go to almost any college in the US, it's his choice. But there are a handful of schools I have to put my foot down, Liberty, Bob Jones, Calvin, etc. And now Temple.


https://housing.temple.edu/housing-and-dining-costs/room-rates
https://housing.temple.edu/housing-and-dining-costs/meal-plans
After taxes, 19k won't even pay room and board, and you still need a mass transit pass, a cell phone, and basically consumable supplies like TP. So yeah, they're not even paying them enough to live on campus, to say nothing of a non-dorm apartment.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile: In several government and private offices around the country, a group of lawyers started feeling very, very happy.

That feeling, like a kid on Christmas morning, out of place in February, but there nonetheless. A feeling of so many potential billable hours and settlements on the horizon. Yes, it truly is a great day...well, for them at least.
 
thornhill
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

goodncold: Not sure how it is in the US but here in Canada the universities have taken to using grad students to effectively teach undergrads (especially 100 level courses) with a prof listed for the course as just for show.

Crap wages with high stress and dealing with students and all the marking plus doing your own grad work. The hours accounting is also really poorly done as well so a lot of these guys aren't even getting paid all the hours they work.


It's not just that. If you're a professor, unless you have a tenure track job or tenure, most of the jobs are only one or two-year contracts, and then you have to find a job at another school and move there. And even in major cities, the pay might only be $50k a year. Schools totally treat professors as disposable because there are so many of them competing for so few jobs. I have a few friends who are college professors and it's absolutely brutal. I appreciate their passion for teaching and research, but I think it's pretty much the worst career choice. They're approaching their 40s, getting paid less than most white collar professionals, and they have no clue where they'll be working and living in 18 months.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Boycott anybody who has a degree from there.


So completely fark over innocent people?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gyorg: Temple sending a strong signal to parents who might have considered paying for their kids to go to temple.


That the university is taking steps to control costs?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe get student loans to cover what they lost?  I hear they're all the rage these days.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Going on strike isn't all kittens and rainbows.

You're looking to strong arm your employer...they're going to fight back. It's a negotiation, not a "you get whatever you want because you ask for it or strike".


Yes, that's what we'll call it, negotiations.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludlow_Massacre

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbine_Mine_massacre

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Memorial_Day_massacre_of_1937
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Has the NLRB entered the chat?
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wouldn't recommend this job tract to my worst enemies.  Academia isn't what it used to be, and definitely not what you dreamed it was.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Once again showing why we need national healthcare and loan forgiveness. Because employers should not have the power of life and death over you, and ability to toy with it in a fit of pique.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sasquach: gyorg: Temple sending a strong signal to parents who might have considered paying for their kids to go to temple.

That the university is taking steps to control costs?


Forget it, he's rolling...
 
shroom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Wah.  They get paid $25/hour for a 20 hour work week and get free healthcare and tuition.

I worked my way through college without anything free other than air and I'm not so sure they didn't somehow charge me for that.

Granted, tuition was a lot less expensive


And that's where I stopped reading.  Boomer-like typing detected.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Once again showing why we need national healthcare and loan forgiveness. Because employers should not have the power of life and death over you, and ability to toy with it in a fit of pique.


But how else is the coaching staff supposed to get the requisite stiffies to rape students?
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
$19,000 in Philly as a research assistant or TA is disgusting.  I got $15,000 plus tuition remission, bene, etc., back in 2000-2002 while getting my masters in a relatively inexpensive midwestern town.  Another case of "I got mine" BS from a bloated university administration whose board is probably nothing but old money MBAs, JDs.  F' them, try to run a university without graduate students and see how long you last.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FatinAugust: I wouldn't recommend this job tract to my worst enemies.  Academia isn't what it used to be, and definitely not what you dreamed it was.


I very much intended to be a college professor. Working on my PhD changed that. I never want to deal with these administrations ever again, not after two separate bargaining years. Nope. They're evil, greedy bastards at every level.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania law prohibits workers who refuse to work from receiving compensation and work-related benefits, the university said.

I mean that makes sense, doesn't it?  I think these people were seriously misinformed about what going on strike involves.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Matewan!
 
GOILLINI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bill Cosby used to be on the Board  Trustees, so of course they'll be raping their grad students.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Fark Temple University. Pay them more. Philadelphia isn't a cheap place to live even with all the benefits thrown in. Housing and food cost quite a lot.


Guess the real estate on North Broad is more valuable than any educational institution.  Of course it's difficult to sell real estate in a dangerous part of town.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: AmbassadorBooze: Boycott anybody who has a degree from there.

So completely fark over innocent people?


No, not "innocent people", but alumni. Because if your college is doing some horrific stuff, as an alum, it's your moral obligation to push back on it. Now shut up.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

shroom: BunchaRubes: Wah.  They get paid $25/hour for a 20 hour work week and get free healthcare and tuition.

I worked my way through college without anything free other than air and I'm not so sure they didn't somehow charge me for that.

Granted, tuition was a lot less expensive

And that's where I stopped reading.  Boomer-like typing detected.


That's because that's all you have to offer.  I may be old but I'm not a Boomer, dumbass.

I made less than half of what they're making and didn't get any free tuition or healthcare.  But go on with your well thought out rebuttal.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just collect your strike benefits from the student union, right? You have a union right? That's what your union dues pay for, right? When you're on strike, you lose a lot. You're demonstrating you're willing to risk everything to make things better.

But here we have people who expect everything to continue as is while skipping the work part. What reality do you live in? Sure, the university sucks and they should pay more, but how naive were you going into this?

I spent a lot  of years in a union and volunteering for the union and still advocate for unions because reason upon reason. One of the benefits of a union is they help you understand the realties of labor actions.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

goodncold: Not sure how it is in the US but here in Canada the universities have taken to using grad students to effectively teach undergrads (especially 100 level courses) with a prof listed for the course as just for show.



The USA has been that way since the Stone Age when I went to University.  The TA who taught my Calculus II class was concurrently in my Chemistry III class.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Boycott temple university.  Permanently.  They have no honor, and never will.  Boycott anybody who has a degree from there.  Total scorched earth.  Make an example of them.  Either fall in line with the collective, or your university and anybody who has gone there loses everything.

Problem solved.


Sure, that sounds sensible.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wessoman: AntonChigger: AmbassadorBooze: Boycott anybody who has a degree from there.

So completely fark over innocent people?

No, not "innocent people", but alumni. Because if your college is doing some horrific stuff, as an alum, it's your moral obligation to push back on it. Now shut up.


BOYCOTT HALL AND OATES!  THE SISTERS SLEDGE!  Don't forget to honorarily boycott Irving Berlin, too!  And farkt hat Time Sizemore guy, he stinks on ice!  And Bob Saget, too!

lmfao, you posted the most mentally ill, batshiat craziest thing I've seen all year.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wessoman: AntonChigger: AmbassadorBooze: Boycott anybody who has a degree from there.

So completely fark over innocent people?

No, not "innocent people", but alumni. Because if your college is doing some horrific stuff, as an alum, it's your moral obligation to push back on it. Now shut up.


lolwut
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Wah.  They get paid $25/hour for a 20 hour work week and get free healthcare and tuition.

I worked my way through college without anything free other than air and I'm not so sure they didn't somehow charge me for that.

Granted, tuition was a lot less expensive but I was working 40 to  50 hours a week (gimme all the OT ya got, boss!) while earning 50 cents an hour above minimum wage ($4.75, which is about in today dollars) while carrying a full class load.

Or, what the fark ever, pay them more.  Then we can wait for the article complaining that their tuition went up.


And I bet you walked uphill in five feet of snow to your classes and back home.
Stop making the rest of us boomers look bad.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Just collect your strike benefits from the student union, right? You have a union right? That's what your union dues pay for, right? When you're on strike, you lose a lot. You're demonstrating you're willing to risk everything to make things better.

But here we have people who expect everything to continue as is while skipping the work part. What reality do you live in? Sure, the university sucks and they should pay more, but how naive were you going into this?

I spent a lot  of years in a union and volunteering for the union and still advocate for unions because reason upon reason. One of the benefits of a union is they help you understand the realties of labor actions.


Who's being naive? This is still horrendous even if it's sadly expected. And it still sucks, especially for people with chronic illnesses. They have a right to be stressed. Show some f*cking compassion.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sleze: AirForceVet: Fark Temple University. Pay them more. Philadelphia isn't a cheap place to live even with all the benefits thrown in. Housing and food cost quite a lot.

I know like 10+ few Temple grads (10 names quickly came to mind).  EVERY one of them was mugged at least once during their time there.  So it also isn't a SAFE place to live.  Sure, it is cheap but there are plenty of cheap universities that won't endanger your life.


Hey, that's not just Temple, I went to UPenn, and not only was West Philadelphia's interior commercial design a variation on "New Bulletproof,"  but I also got to experience the thrill of 4 muggings and one groping (By Penn's "hugging bandit," a severely mentally handicapped man who would bearhug students until they were out of breath, legit terrifying.)
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pennsylvania law prohibits workers who refuse to work from receiving compensation and work-related benefits, the university said.

I mean that makes sense, doesn't it?  I think these people were seriously misinformed about what going on strike involves.


Don't expect progressives to understand that in order to receive the benefits of a job, you actually need to work it.  You can picket all you want, but no company in their right mind would continue benefits like that even if it were allowed.

Also their current compensation is $39,000 (20k in tuition reduction plus 19k in pay) and they're FREAKING RAs.  They're not freaking coal miners.  They're doing a job that probably takes 30 minutes a week to accomplish, if that.  Most RAs, at least from my experience in college, did jack shiat.

For that job, that compensation is beyond amazing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Granted, tuition was a lot less expensive


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thornhill: goodncold: Not sure how it is in the US but here in Canada the universities have taken to using grad students to effectively teach undergrads (especially 100 level courses) with a prof listed for the course as just for show.

Crap wages with high stress and dealing with students and all the marking plus doing your own grad work. The hours accounting is also really poorly done as well so a lot of these guys aren't even getting paid all the hours they work.

It's not just that. If you're a professor, unless you have a tenure track job or tenure, most of the jobs are only one or two-year contracts, and then you have to find a job at another school and move there. And even in major cities, the pay might only be $50k a year. Schools totally treat professors as disposable because there are so many of them competing for so few jobs. I have a few friends who are college professors and it's absolutely brutal. I appreciate their passion for teaching and research, but I think it's pretty much the worst career choice. They're approaching their 40s, getting paid less than most white collar professionals, and they have no clue where they'll be working and living in 18 months.


My wife recently finished her PhD. As she was getting ready to defend and sending out job applications, her advisor (who is a thousand years old - no really, he was born in a no-longer-extant British colony in East Africa - and makes multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars every year despite not teaching any classes or actually advising students*) was shocked that she was applying outside academia.

The best academic jobs she was applying for paid like $70k, and most were non-tenure track. They're paying adjuncts roughly what I made 10 years ago. It's a farking scam, duping people into working basically for free to get the degree then paying them nothing to ride their achievements/publications hard enough until the next crop is ready to work for slightly-better-than-median wages, all in the hopes that they (the aspiring prof) become famous enough to be able to command a comfortable salary with odds about as long as a random HS basketball player becoming LeBron James.

Anyway, she's about to start a non-academic job that pays almost twice that - and they bumped up their offer by about 30% once she actually defended and earned the degree. (Imagine paying people commensurate with their expertise!)

* he went AWOL for the first 14 months of the pandemic (not like he was super communicative before that), so she had to beg the school to let a different prof advise her
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wessoman: AntonChigger: AmbassadorBooze: Boycott anybody who has a degree from there.

So completely fark over innocent people?

No, not "innocent people", but alumni. Because if your college is doing some horrific stuff, as an alum, it's your moral obligation to push back on it. Now shut up.


You ok bro?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sleze: AirForceVet: Fark Temple University. Pay them more. Philadelphia isn't a cheap place to live even with all the benefits thrown in. Housing and food cost quite a lot.

I know like 10+ few Temple grads (10 names quickly came to mind).  EVERY one of them was mugged at least once during their time there.  So it also isn't a SAFE place to live.  Sure, it is cheap but there are plenty of cheap universities that won't endanger your life.


Temple University Mom hires private security to protect students

Yeah you read that right a mother hired private security
 
