(Slate)   Dear Slate: My husband is the sort of selfish asshole who hates student loan forgiveness because it doesn't directly benefit him. Should I worry about him finding out I'm getting my own loans forgiven?   (slate.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes just become bigger assholes
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep it a secret & just bank the usual payment amounts in a separate account somewhere.  You'll probably want some funds of your own for when you make your inevitable escape.
 
bigmuff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, because just like everyone else who spends their time complaining about "hand outs," he'll gladly take one, and still continue to complain. The lack of self awareness in their hypocrisy never ceases to amaze.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put Fox News on the child blocker. Problem solved.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure that he'll find that yours is morally acceptable.  It's all those other whores who don't deserve it.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Buy him something he wants.  Make sure you tell him where you got the money.

Poof.  Now it benefits him.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Poof.  Now it benefits him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Keep it a secret & just bank the usual payment amounts in a separate account somewhere.  You'll probably want some funds of your own for when you make your inevitable escape.


yeah, this.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yup, you married an asshole.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Buy him something he wants.  Make sure you tell him where you got the money.

Poof.  Now it benefits him.


Sure - but I doubt they need one more Confederate flag on the wall.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Worry? Nah. Just ditch the curmudgeonly assclown and go find yourself a more loving, less self-absorbed partner.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Assholes gonna asshole.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm trying to put this as delicately as I can:

F*CK HIM.

Bank the payments in a secret account for when you leave.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
naw, he'll self justify it for you because it mildy effects him, so its ok.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"My Great-Grand-Daddy had polio, my Grand-Daddy had polio,..." etc.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No. Keep making him pay. Save the money for yourself in a separate account. Divorce his ass.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA: I recently heard him make a comment during a phone call with a friend

Have dirty sex with the friend. Let him do butt stuff. Leave your husband in the middle of the night. Call him to tell him ALL your secrets from a few states away.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
PSLF went into effect in 2007.  It took 10 years to make the 120 monthly payments to qualify.  According to Wikipedia, the earliest someone could have met the requirements for PSLF was October 1, 2017.  The author claims she had her loans forgiven 8 years ago.  2023-2017 = 6 years.  There is some bullshiat somewhere in this story.

/not besmirching PSLF, has had loans forgiven through the program
//I am keenly aware of its flaws and foibles
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I recently heard him make a comment during a phone call with a friend about how unfair he thinks the new loan forgiveness program is and how everyone should "have to work hard and make their payments like we did."

That's a pretty derpy comment, even if you have issues with the program.  It's just the same tired argument you hear from any old person.  "Kids these days should have to walk uphill both ways for 45 minutes to get to school in the freezing snow and rain like we did because we didn't have these newfangled school buses!!!!1111!!one!1111".  Things change and quality of life improves.  Deal with it.College tuition is ridiculous.  Even if it doesn't go far enough (it doesn't), we should all be thrilled this happened.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Yes


... and there's probably a lot more you should have discussed before getting married
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I've learned one thing from having a far right conservative as a long-term co-worker, it's that they are HAPPY to benefit from something they oppose. Your husband will be giddy. He'll still complain that it exists, but "as long as it exists, I'll take advantage of it". It's an ideological/financial win/win.
 
argylez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought they weren't getting forgiven now?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well we know which one of them should teach the kids about responsibility, I guess.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is an example of core Conservative thinking.

If it doesn't directly impact him he doesn't give a shiat about it.

This extends far beyond money. It goes to religion (my faith is only acceptable Truth). It has been a driving force behind their acceptance of gay people in society (we didn't get things changing until enough conservatives had gay kids or friends). It is behind their racism. It is behind their American-exceptionalism. It is behind their tax avoidance. It is behind their association of wealth with being right.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Recoil Therapy: Keep it a secret & just bank the usual payment amounts in a separate account somewhere.  You'll probably want some funds of your own for when you make your inevitable escape.

yeah, this.


Quoting for truth.

This works. I've known several women who've had to do this. Not because of me.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For those of you who didn't read the article, the wife here had her student loans forgiven years ago

Hubby doesn't know that she benefitted from a public-service loan forgiveness program in the past, just that she doesn't have any loan debt

There is no current debt that could possibly be forgiven and no payments being made that she could divert and squirrel away.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Then get a bunch of credit card debt to pay off the student loans. There. Everyone is happy now.
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember these religious types that lived in my 'hood when I was a teen.  They sent their daughter to parochial school. They were typical finger pointing 'conservatives' who wanted abortion banned.  When their 16 year old daughter got pregnant by her 24 year old boyfriend they hauled her behind straight to the nearest abortion clinic.

Hypocrites:  Run.  Run far away from them.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: PSLF went into effect in 2007.  It took 10 years to make the 120 monthly payments to qualify.  According to Wikipedia, the earliest someone could have met the requirements for PSLF was October 1, 2017.  The author claims she had her loans forgiven 8 years ago.  2023-2017 = 6 years.  There is some bullshiat somewhere in this story.

/not besmirching PSLF, has had loans forgiven through the program
//I am keenly aware of its flaws and foibles


What rube ever thought these "Dear Abby" articles were real?  Especially on Slate?!?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Get a divorce. Now.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Keep it a secret & just bank the usual payment amounts in a separate account somewhere.  You'll probably want some funds of your own for when you make your inevitable escape.


Wow!
Sound advice?
Checks top of page, yeah this is Fark.
WTF, you new here?
At least try to put some butt stuff in your advice.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grokca: Recoil Therapy: Keep it a secret & just bank the usual payment amounts in a separate account somewhere.  You'll probably want some funds of your own for when you make your inevitable escape.

Wow!
Sound advice?
Checks top of page, yeah this is Fark.
WTF, you new here?
At least try to put some butt stuff in your advice.


I got that covered further up.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: PSLF went into effect in 2007.  It took 10 years to make the 120 monthly payments to qualify.  According to Wikipedia, the earliest someone could have met the requirements for PSLF was October 1, 2017.  The author claims she had her loans forgiven 8 years ago.  2023-2017 = 6 years.  There is some bullshiat somewhere in this story.

/not besmirching PSLF, has had loans forgiven through the program
//I am keenly aware of its flaws and foibles


PLSF wasn't the first or only way to get the government to pay off your loans for you.  Can't get past the paywall so can't RTFA, but I imagine she benefited from something like NIH.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He sucks. And you do too.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Huh?  She currently has zero college loan debt.  She had a public service loan forgiveness program which is extremely different than what has recently been proposed for student loan forgiveness.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Get a divorce. Now.


No, get control of the finances and property first.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: DarwiOdrade: Get a divorce. Now.

No, get control of the finances and property first.


Shouldn't be difficult. Hubby sounds dumb as a box of rocks.
 
argylez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: For those of you who didn't read the article, the wife here had her student loans forgiven years ago

Hubby doesn't know that she benefitted from a public-service loan forgiveness program in the past, just that she doesn't have any loan debt

There is no current debt that could possibly be forgiven and no payments being made that she could divert and squirrel away.


haha - thanks

/DNRTFA
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Keep it a secret & just bank the usual payment amounts in a separate account somewhere.  You'll probably want some funds of your own for when you make your inevitable escape.


There are no "usual payments"

She had her debt forgiven years ago and hubby doesn't know it

I know this is Fark, but try reading the linked article
 
