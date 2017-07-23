 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Old and busted: Secret squirrel. New hotness: Narc squirrel   (sixthtone.com)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It twitches its tail when it finds drugs. Surprise! Every package has drugs! Open them all. Try not to pocket more merchandise than you can carry with two hands.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I always hide stuff in my crotch.  Then when the animal smells it, I'm like, "Whoa!  Someone's dog is a little frisky!" and I walk right past with the contraband in my underpants and a smile on my face.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
prd-rteditorial.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size


More along the lines of what I was hoping to see.
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one more reason to hate squirrels
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine Squirrel: The Renutting
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The situation in Argentina has proven to be less convienient than predicted.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in the 1940's America squirrels were a popular pet. people would train them and house them.

I saw a black & white movie about a small immigrant family down on their luck. they rented a tiny home. the landlord was a typical Scrooge, and hid his cash behind a piece of wall molding in his large home. a local squirrel would take the cash and drop it through a hole in the ceiling of the immigrant family house, and they thought it was manna from heaven. as the months went by the poor family got to stow away a good next egg. -- there was some great footage of a man in a suit in a park, and his squirrel could do all sorts of tricks. fun movie.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Works alongside Social Control Mole.
 
benelane
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who'sa'goodboy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They work for peanuts.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's nuts.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They must read Fark. I seem to remember a case we got a chuckle out of where a squirrel was fed meth until they became prone to protect the property.
 
