(Twitter)   Joe Dirt cosplayer at a hockey game uses racial slur, is given a reason to mullet over   (twitter.com)
118
118 Comments
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man, what is the world coming to when you can't even be a racist at a hockey game!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did a hockey game break out?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image FA
Fark user image FO
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And here I thought there was nothing that'd cheer me up this morning!
 
argylez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The dude in the hoodie was not phased one bit
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So many questions.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He FA then the FO LMAO
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the Bobby Hill Memorial Hat Trick.

Go to a Hockey Game.
FA
FO
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Folks, this is why no matter how hard the homework is, you don't drop out of elementary school.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fighting_words

Good luck pressing any kind of charges, dillweed.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: It's the Bobby Hill Memorial Hat Trick.

Go to a Hockey Game.
FA
FO


I said Bobby Hullyou stupid autocorrect!

Bobby Hill Hat Trick involves a purse....
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
His Grilfirend was a much better fighter than he was, which has to add to the humiliation.   Of Course she has the benefit of knowing that man would never hit her back
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I love the dude in the Mavs hoodie who doesn't move an inch.
 
cide1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Little boy, hey little boy.

/savage
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, don't pick a fight with the guy holding the high ground above you, particularly if they are double your scrawny-ass tweaker size.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wesley Willis - Cut The Mullet !!!
Youtube roxMH07qHmc

/oblig.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: So many questions.


and all of them are answered by "Little boy gets smacked"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's got a wedding ring on.  Somebody married that guy?
 
PadreScout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I believe that  kid needs to be educated on "fighting words" and why saying something can sometimes let people beat on you legally.  The verbal equivalent of throwing the first punch, one might say.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He's got a wedding ring on.  Somebody married that guy?


I'm assuming it was the lovely lady whose offensive technique is to absorb punches with her face.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I need to know how this was resolved.

Also, people on coke / speed / meth can take a punch.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: He's got a wedding ring on.  Somebody married that guy?

I'm assuming it was the lovely lady whose offensive technique is to absorb punches with her face.


I thought that was a guy?
 
darkmayo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Should have gone on his Smoko.

THE CHATS - SMOKO (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube j58V2vC9EPc
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Did a hockey game break out?


/shakes tinyfist
 
abmoraz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Warthog: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fighting_words

Good luck pressing any kind of charges, dillweed.


Huh.  I never knew that was a real, legal thing.

/makes the FO after FA even more gratifying.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Warthog: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fighting_words

Good luck pressing any kind of charges, dillweed.


Chaplinskiy' s "fighting words" doctrine, isn't, it's  dicta in other words an aside that judge put in his opinion that isn't actually part of the case's legal holding.  Now, that said, were I defending this man in criminal or civil court, I would say that the Totality of the situation, from the deliberately inflammatory words the Punchee used, the threats he was issuing, and his body posture in "squaring up" to the puncher created a "reasonable and credible threat of imminent offensive contact."  which is, itself the crime/tort of assault, and therefore entitled to puncher to reasonably defend himself.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Warthog: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fighting_words

Good luck pressing any kind of charges, dillweed.


That's not how any of that works.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If God came down from heaven and killed both those people in a horrible Bible manner.  I would not give a single fark.

(1. You don't get to hit, for any reason.  Full stop.)

2. If you hit me, personally, I'm going call the cops and press assault charges.  Or if I'm drunk I'm going try to chock you.  Or something.  What is with this idea that violence is the way to end something.  It 100% makes things carry on.   So. No fark the dude that punched the dude. Also. You're not a bad ass for punching someone standing on lower ground than you.
You POS.
3. This isn't the loveable twisted tea beating that was actually deserved.
4. I love and respect that woman. Get it home-girl.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bigots have a perverted sense of being safe and  with their own brothers-in-kind at large sporting events, NASCAR, and Trump Rallies®.   A flawed perception which requires gentle re-education.
 
brilett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was a little disappointed that he wasn't knocked out with the first punch.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I bet that happens at every event he attends. Same result
 
meanmutton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PadreScout: I believe that  kid needs to be educated on "fighting words" and why saying something can sometimes let people beat on you legally.  The verbal equivalent of throwing the first punch, one might say.


In the US, "fighting words" do NOT allow you to hit someone legally. They only allow the government to prosecute you and punish you for the words you use.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

argylez: The dude in the hoodie was not phased fazed one bit


FTFY.

/"little boy" weighed about as much as one of the other dude's arms - just how many beers did he need to drink before he decided to throw around the n-bomb?
 
Big 900
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brilett: I was a little disappointed that he wasn't knocked out with the first punch.


Cocaine Cheap trailer park meth is a hell of a drug...
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He couldn't have telegraphed that punch any more. Joe Dirt has terrible reflexes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: He's got a wedding ring on.  Somebody married that guy?

I'm assuming it was the lovely lady whose offensive technique is to absorb punches with her face.

I thought that was a guy?


WE DON'T ASSUME THE GENDER!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Warthog: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fighting_words

Good luck pressing any kind of charges, dillweed.

That's not how any of that works.


Okay, will you settle for:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jury_nullification
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it still racist if a white guy calls another white guy the n-word?

The rules are so complicated.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If God came down from heaven and killed both those people in a horrible Bible manner.  I would not give a single fark.

(1. You don't get to hit, for any reason.  Full stop.)

2. If you hit me, personally, I'm going call the cops and press assault charges.  Or if I'm drunk I'm going try to chock you.  Or something.  What is with this idea that violence is the way to end something.  It 100% makes things carry on.   So. No fark the dude that punched the dude. Also. You're not a bad ass for punching someone standing on lower ground than you.
You POS.
3. This isn't the loveable twisted tea beating that was actually deserved.
4. I love and respect that woman. Get it home-girl.


Looks like we found a video of Waxbeans folks
 
meanmutton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Warthog: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fighting_words

Good luck pressing any kind of charges, dillweed.

Huh.  I never knew that was a real, legal thing.

/makes the FO after FA even more gratifying.


You should read that wikipedia post. Then you'll realize that it very clearly does NOT say that "fighting words" are a defense against criminal charges. They're just a means for the government to censor speech it finds distasteful.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: kpaxoid: Did a hockey game break out?

/shakes tinyfist


You are required to drop your gloves before you shake your tiny fists.


\ It's the law of hockey.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magorn: Warthog: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fighting_words

Good luck pressing any kind of charges, dillweed.

Chaplinskiy' s "fighting words" doctrine, isn't, it's  dicta in other words an aside that judge put in his opinion that isn't actually part of the case's legal holding.  Now, that said, were I defending this man in criminal or civil court, I would say that the Totality of the situation, from the deliberately inflammatory words the Punchee used, the threats he was issuing, and his body posture in "squaring up" to the puncher created a "reasonable and credible threat of imminent offensive contact."  which is, itself the crime/tort of assault, and therefore entitled to puncher to reasonably defend himself.


Thanks!

This is an area that has always fascinated/concerned me.

If some idiot "gets in my face" at what point can I strike first? It seems unfair that I would have to let the instigator get the "free first swing" since a good first swing can (and often does) define a fight's outcome.

I mean... I'd rather not fight at all but when it comes down to it I would rather throw the first punch than receive it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I need to know how this was resolved.

Also, people on coke / speed / meth can take a punch.


I don't think either of them have a future in the UFC though
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Is it still racist if a white guy calls another white guy the n-word?

The rules are so complicated.


No, the rules actually aren't.  You're just an idiot.
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Magorn: His Grilfirend was a much better fighter than he was, which has to add to the humiliation.   Of Course she has the benefit of knowing that man would never hit her back


she also didnt appear to be as drunk

not valid at jets games
Jets Fan Punches Woman in the Face After Game
Youtube AiyMCnMo8y0
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Warthog: Also, don't pick a fight with the guy holding the high ground above you, particularly if they are double your scrawny-ass tweaker size.


Meh. fark that logic.  A group of people, 6 of them.  4 dudes and two women; tried to intimidate me into not standing in front of them blocking their view of the stage.

I told them:
No. I'm not moving.  And, I'm more than willing to be involved in getting us all tossed out of show. It's up to you.  You want to stay and watch the show or do we need to all get ejected????????????

Coolest shiat I've ever done.


Seriously.  We can chill. Or we can roll. But. I'm not being intimidated.  Why? Because fark you. I paid too. Let's all waste our money or all STFU?
 
