 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Scaffold built around car after driver ignores parking warnings. It's beautiful   (metro.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Parking, Parking space, Car, Home, Traffic sign, Bicycle, Parking violation, business owner Colin Shaw  
•       •       •

1825 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no euro hieroglyphic on the street telling you to zigzag around bikes or whatever they do. But there is a big door.
Situational awareness
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that it's in the UK, the driver is parked on the wrong side of the road as well as in the wrong spot.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THERE'S an article where it takes a hard left turn in the final 5 paragraphs!
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He said the driver initially didn't see the funny side when returning to his car - but eventually the pair both laughed it off after a chat"

Really? I call BS
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't mention any gunplay in the headline. Oh, it isn't in the USA.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Now THERE'S an article where it takes a hard left turn in the final 5 paragraphs!


I thought I was tripping for a moment
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Given that it's in the UK, the driver is parked on the wrong side of the road as well as in the wrong spot.


It's a free-for-all in the mornings, especially during the school run. If you take the time to turn around and approach the parking spot properly, that space won't be there by the time you return.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were going to build some scaffold and then put the car on top of it with one of these.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerBear: "He said the driver initially didn't see the funny side when returning to his car - but eventually the pair both laughed it off after a chat"

Really? I call BS


"AWW GUD UN MATE YEW REALLY JAMMED THA FINGER UP ME BUM 'OLE YA DID!!!"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bondith: Given that it's in the UK, the driver is parked on the wrong side of the road as well as in the wrong spot.


The UK doesn't have the "park on the same side of the road you drive" rule, or if it does I'm not sure it's ever been enforced. I know a few Brit's who've found out this is not widespread via a parking ticket shortly after they moved to the US.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Worked at a plastics company back in high school. A-hole who lived across the street parked his car in front of the back gate one day, blocking deliveries. Warehouse guy picked up the car with a forklift and set it up in the guy's yard -- which was surrounded by a low wall, and elevated above the sidewalk and street by several feet.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bondith: Given that it's in the UK, the driver is parked on the wrong side of the road as well as in the wrong spot.


I dunno, I remember going down some streets in London and seeing cars parked every which way, sometimes facing each other. I was already confused because of the whole driving on the left thing but this left me with the impression that parking is a free-for-all in the UK.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't they just call the cops and have the car towed in the UK?

Wait five minutes, call the cops, wait ten minutes for a tow truck, and five more minutes for the car to disappear.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.