 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   The Las Vegas Strip now has its own dedicated courtroom. Philly stadium courtroom nods in approval   (8newsnow.com) divider line
20
    More: PSA, Crime, Defendant, Las Vegas, Larceny, Court, Clark County, Nevada, Nevada, Arrest  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2023 at 10:20 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allegiant Stadium is closer subby
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We never know who's coming in. Could be a few hookers, maybe a few domestics, DUI's, and we also get a whole lot of drunks."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What happens on the Vegas strip, STAYS on the Vegas strip.
 
Tangenital
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Standing front and center inside an otherwise nondescript seventh-floor courtroom in the Regional Justice Center, dressed in camouflage pants and matching camo jacket, stands Brick Houston, 61.

[mst3k.jpg]
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm impressed someone with the legal name Brick made it to 61.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pull the lever to learn your verdict. Pull as many times as you like, but keep in mind that in the end, the house always wins.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"If I get trespasses for being in the casino," Houston said, "the sentence should be that I stay out of that casino. And if I get caught in that casino again, I mean, that's when they should impose ten days [of jail time] on me."

I love when defendants provide their interpretations of the law.  It reminds me of Fark threads.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: Pull the lever to learn your verdict. Pull as many times as you like, but keep in mind that in the end, the house always wins.


Unless you're Passenger 57.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "If I get trespasses for being in the casino," Houston said, "the sentence should be that I stay out of that casino. And if I get caught in that casino again, I mean, that's when they should impose ten days [of jail time] on me."

I love when defendants provide their interpretations of the law.  It reminds me of Fark threads.


'fine, ban me from the casinos, they don't let me in anyway.  at least let me scam the suckers outside the casino though!'
 
stabler genius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This sounds like a Catch 22.  If they had resources, it sounds like a legit legal fight to allow those individuals in a public place.  However, since they do not, and have to revert to crime to make ends meet, they have to accept the judgement of people with resources to keep them out.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Brick houston is the name of my solution for Houston cover band...
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "If I get trespasses for being in the casino," Houston said, "the sentence should be that I stay out of that casino. And if I get caught in that casino again, I mean, that's when they should impose ten days [of jail time] on me."

I love when defendants provide their interpretations of the law.  It reminds me of Fark threads.


Came in here to say this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bring the mob back. Problem solved.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stabler genius: it sounds like a legit legal fight to allow those individuals in a public place.


Any restraining order is precisely that.  And virtually no one who isn't out to murder their ex considers those unconstitutional
 
Cheron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How does this work? Do you wave your right to a lawyer in return for a quick resolution?
 
Sloppy Wreck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Vegas resident here.  I hate going to the Strip and only go if I have company in town that really wants to go.  You can barely walk without getting hastled by the cos-player wanna-be for pictures.  I understand gotta make a buck but damn, wash the costume now and then.  It gets nearly 120 in the summer.

Smells like a fury convention meets burning man orgy.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I'm impressed someone with the legal name Brick made it to 61.


tshirtsonscreen.comView Full Size
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This would make a wonderful reality TV show.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cheron: How does this work? Do you wave your right to a lawyer in return for a quick resolution?


It's a courtroom.  It works like any other courtroom.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be surprised to see this guy adjudicate your L.V. strip case.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.