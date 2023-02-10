 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Once cool Amsterdam now banning cannabis in Red Light District, tightening more brothel rules like limiting access to alcohol and closing sex work venues early. Bringing in nuns probably next (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weed's legal in Canada, folks. I recommend Montreal.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were nuns in the red light district last time I was there in August lol.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People ruin good things by acting stupid and costing too much to babysit.

-Ric R.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Old Cool Amsterdam  has been unfortunatetly overrun by loudmouthed drunk violent annoying and antisocial people. Or in other words, the English.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it just me or does that sound a little counterproductive in an area that draws a lot of tourists?   yes tourists are annoying but the locals don't provide enough traffic to keep the places open....

good luck I suppose
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Nooo! Do not ban Sister Jana!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image 425x197] [View Full Size image _x_]


Schitt. phark.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do I really need to tell you it's NSFW?

Pulp Fiction | 1994 | Conversation about Amsterdam
Youtube WJLk_fzi4ko
 
raz4446
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok less weed and alcohol sucks, but nuns you can have sex with for $? kinda balances it out there doesn't it.  maybe the nuns should be free because that's the stance they take with kids and sex
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk and high people are rowdy and disruptive, especially around sex.

*Bans public drunkenness, drug use, and prostitution*

2 generations later:
We live in such a nice, clean, welcoming place.  Letting people unwind a bit never hurt, besides these laws are so out of date and not up with current moral standards.

*Legalizes public drunkenness, drug use, and prostitution*

Holy shiat balls, we're overrun with drunk and high assholes trying to get laid! WTF, who ever saw this coming? It was completely unforeseeable!

*Bans public drunkenness, drug use, and prostitution*

2 generations later. . .
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man that article sucks.   They're really only banning people smoking weed outdoors on the street.  You can still smoke it inside the coffee shops.  Funnily enough the STAR is not a very informative.  It's scary if people actually get their news from sites like that.

https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2023/02/blown-off-public-cannabis-smoking-ban-in-amsterdams-red-light-district/

/farking tourists
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: There were nuns in the red light district last time I was there in August lol.


Picked up a few bad habits, did you?
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: is it just me or does that sound a little counterproductive in an area that draws a lot of tourists?   yes tourists are annoying but the locals don't provide enough traffic to keep the places open....

good luck I suppose


I'm guessing they have PLENTY of tourists, way too many in fact, and the people in the city just want some peace and quiet in the evenings. These restrictions are very likely reasonable enough to chill things down a bit without cratering the revenue from tourism.

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size



That red light district is very nice looking, at least by night.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Weed's legal in Canada, folks. I recommend Montreal.


Legal in a lot of the US now too. My own state of Maryland just legalized it by ballot initiative this November, and retail sales begin July 1st.

Our legislators talked about it for years, but never could manage to actually bother passing something as our GOP Governor at the time (UGH) was opposed. So now it's done, we have a new governor who isn't going to block it, and the Maryland General Assembly has already filed the legislation to finalize it with the new regulations.

21 states and DC have already legalized cannabis for adult recreational use, with more on the way.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell the difference because real nuns rarely have pierced nipples.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keystone Copout: ace in your face: There were nuns in the red light district last time I was there in August lol.

Picked up a few bad habits, did you?


My fiance hadn't been so we smoked some weed (even though it's legal here) and looked at the ladies. None of them were his type anyway so I was pretty comfortable sight seeing it. (He liked freckle faced gingers like me).
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a frequent visitor to the Netherlands because I have friends who live there, the Red Light district has devolved into a frat bro spring break hangout, like Florida beaches and Bourbon Street in NOLA (but German and British bros are more insufferable than American). There's a lot of tension between the locals and the tourist industry.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I learned how to say Fark user image for nothing!?!?!?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Weed's legal in Canada, folks. I recommend Montreal.


Do you know how annoying French people are?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forplaycatalog.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Keystone Copout: ace in your face: There were nuns in the red light district last time I was there in August lol.

Picked up a few bad habits, did you?

My fiance hadn't been so we smoked some weed (even though it's legal here) and looked at the ladies. None of them were his type anyway so I was pretty comfortable sight seeing it. (He liked freckle faced gingers like me).


None of them were his type? Smart man.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Tr0mBoNe: Weed's legal in Canada, folks. I recommend Montreal.

Do you know how annoying French people are?


Never met a Canadian I didn't like. I know they exist, but I haven't been able to meet one yet and I've met a fairly good number of Canadians.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The RLD has become expensive real estate, so they're trying to shut down weed and sex tourism so real estate speculators can benefit.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Tr0mBoNe: Weed's legal in Canada, folks. I recommend Montreal.

Legal in a lot of the US now too. My own state of Maryland just legalized it by ballot initiative this November, and retail sales begin July 1st.

Our legislators talked about it for years, but never could manage to actually bother passing something as our GOP Governor at the time (UGH) was opposed. So now it's done, we have a new governor who isn't going to block it, and the Maryland General Assembly has already filed the legislation to finalize it with the new regulations.

21 states and DC have already legalized cannabis for adult recreational use, with more on the way.


Full legalization may be on the way, and I don't give a shiat if anyone wants to smoke it....I just don't want to be downwind. Downtown DC smells like it's under a skunk invasion.


naturalunseenhazards.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it JUST the weed, booze and hos (along with a safe, clean environment) making Amsterdam so popular with tourists? If so, I see a HUGE opportunity for other EU members, especially for some of the less wealthy ones.

You got to do it right though. Keep all on the up and up.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Grow up.  Go to A'dam for the museums, food, beer, nice public parks and green spaces, easy transport and generally laid-back atmosphere.  And take some day trips out to some nice little towns.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Weed's legal in Canada, folks. I recommend Montreal.


People from Montreal are colossal arseholes, except if you're on Saint Catherine's street.  It's the only place you could get me to go again at this point.

/last time I went to Montreal someone in my party rented an airbnb from a male and female who were roomates...which did not have a single chair, the bathroom door was made of see-through glass, and there was a large bottle of anal lube under the female's bed we found when we dropped something that fell under the bed
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: The RLD has become expensive real estate, so they're trying to shut down weed and sex tourism so real estate speculators can benefit.


Yup, a couple of streets right by the central station will be a developers wet dream.

Given that it's just public smoking that's been cracked down on, it won't make that much difference though. Still remember it being the first city break I went to with my wife, it's where I learnt she has similar taste in women to me, and for that, I'll always be thankful.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Good.  Grow up.  Go to A'dam for the museums, food, beer, nice public parks and green spaces, easy transport and generally laid-back atmosphere.  And take some day trips out to some nice little towns.
[Fark user image image 312x162]


The last time I was there, I was chatting with a local and told him it was my third time there. He answered, "Whoa! You must really love weed!"

I was a bit taken aback by that. I said, "well, yeah, but that's not why I'm here. If I want weed my guy will deliver it to my house.  I come here because I love your beautiful city, and its people."
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Good.  Grow up.  Go to A'dam for the museums, food, beer, nice public parks and green spaces, easy transport and generally laid-back atmosphere.  And take some day trips out to some nice little towns.
[Fark user image 312x162]


Exactly........leave the dope and whoring to DC where it belongs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Good. Old Cool Amsterdam  has been unfortunatetly overrun by loudmouthed drunk violent annoying and antisocial people. Or in other words, the English.


Weed should be legal everywhere, and trying to live in a place where there is "vice tourism" sucks.
People who come to your home to do things they can't in theirs aren't always good guests.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It wasn't diverse and inclusive enough, so they made it sharia-compliant
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Creoena: People from Montreal are colossal arseholes, except if you're on Saint Catherine's street.


I've been to Montréal several times and that was not my experience.

Then again, I live near Boston, which is another place that has a reputation for people being colossal assholes, so maybe I didn't notice because I'm used to it.
 
Froman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Good. Old Cool Amsterdam  has been unfortunatetly overrun by loudmouthed drunk violent annoying and antisocial people. Or in other words, the English.


The English are the absolute worst. No shame at all, and all ages act like frat boys. You have antics that would be mildly tolerable from 20 year olds except it's from dudes in their 40s with cockney accents. I hope Brexit puts an end to the cheap holiday deals that draw them in.

Want a travel ban? Pick England.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know why they would bring in nuns.  The price they charge is the same as in town.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: So I learned how to say [Fark user image 282x40] for nothing!?!?!?


Is that how you imagine Dutch?  Just curious.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kokomo61: mongbiohazard: Tr0mBoNe: Weed's legal in Canada, folks. I recommend Montreal.

Legal in a lot of the US now too. My own state of Maryland just legalized it by ballot initiative this November, and retail sales begin July 1st.

Our legislators talked about it for years, but never could manage to actually bother passing something as our GOP Governor at the time (UGH) was opposed. So now it's done, we have a new governor who isn't going to block it, and the Maryland General Assembly has already filed the legislation to finalize it with the new regulations.

21 states and DC have already legalized cannabis for adult recreational use, with more on the way.

Full legalization may be on the way, and I don't give a shiat if anyone wants to smoke it....I just don't want to be downwind. Downtown DC smells like it's under a skunk invasion.


[naturalunseenhazards.files.wordpress.com image 259x194]


Better than the "war on drugs" continuing. I'll take, "sometimes I catch a whiff of weed while I'm out walking" over the human lives destroyed by the war on drugs. Sounds like a good trade to me.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I vaguely recall reading that in Amsterdam was illegal to smoke tobacco inside a public business, and illegal to smoke weed outside, so th

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: HailRobonia: So I learned how to say [Fark user image 282x40] for nothing!?!?!?

Is that how you imagine Dutch?  Just curious.


NSFW:

EUROTRIP - Club Vandersexxx Scene
Youtube QxCpBSDiPNc
 
pacmanner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Never had the urge to just hangout on the street and spark it while visiting Amsterdam so banning that matters fark all. There are plenty of cool bars to go to that are smoker friendly where I would rather go anyway. The banning of weed sales to tourists however would probably deter me from spending my cash in The Netherlands. I love the city and I have been there many times and not just for the weed. It's the freedom and possibilities that come with that freedom that take me back there. I will actually be going next month for a nice long weekend and cannot wait.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: You can tell the difference because real nuns rarely have pierced nipples.


I hope your research was grant-funded.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm going in.  If I don't make it out, tell my parents I love them.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
