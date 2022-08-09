 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 352 of WW3: New missile attacks in Ukraine. Reports: two Russian missiles crossed into Moldovan and Romanian airspace. Air alerts declared across Ukraine. Russia begins major offensive in eastern Ukraine. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
27
    More: News, Russia, Black Sea, Moldova, Upper house, Kiev, Administrative divisions of Ukraine, France, Missile  
•       •       •

88 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Called it" the other day on the missile attack being due. I guess we will see those results tomorrow.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning folks. It's a mixed bag today of boom for the enemy, booms at home, and karma truly being a biatch. It's your overnight news update by the war press.

Ukrainian firepower destroys a convoy of Russian vehicles (The Sun VIDEO)

Ukrainian firepower destroys a convoy of Russian vehicles
Youtube i_vRyxm5lr8


President Zelensky meets with Polish President Duda in Rzeszow (more)

Official: Russia launches 3rd wave of cruise missiles at Ukraine. The announcement was made on Feb. 10 by Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, who said earlier that 20 Russian cruise missiles were launched in the first wave of Russia's latest mass missile attack on Ukraine.  (POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY KYIV INDEPENDENT)

Explosions reported in Kyiv. Several explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital on the morning of Feb. 10 as part of Russia's latest mass missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense is currently active in the area, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration. (POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY KYIV INDEPENDENT)

Explosions reported in Kryvyi Rih, 7 more missiles expected. 
Local media reported several explosions in the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 10. Seven more missiles have been fired at Kryvyi Rih, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration, who urged residents not to upload any photos or videos pertaining to the strike.
(POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY KYIV INDEPENDENT)

Ukrainian air defenses destroy five Kalibr missiles, five Shahed drones (more)

Ukraine's Air Force launches 22 strikes on enemy positions over past day (more)

Zaporizhzhia comes under Russia's largest missile attack since war-start (more)

EXPLAINED: The Diplomatic Jealousies Sparked by President Zelensky's European Tour (more)

Russia Launches Fresh Missile Attack Against Ukraine (more)

Zelensky at European Parliament: Ukraine's path to Europe is 'our people's way home'

President Volodymyr Zelensky handed the wreckage of the downed Russian Su-25 plane to the King of Belgium. The Ukrainian military left a message on the fragment: "Together we will win." (POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY UNITED24 MEDIA)

During the night, Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense shot down 5 Shahed drones and 5 Kalibr missiles launched by the Russians, Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine reported. (POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY KYIV POST)

Pro-Russian Neo-Nazi Shot in the Head at Russian Checkpoint Dies (more)

EDITOR'S NOTE: REMEMBER THAT ASSHOLE WHO HELD A DEAD UKRAINIAN SKULL ON STAGE. THIS IS THAT ASSHOLE.

Biden Says Undecided on Poland Visit to Mark Ukraine Anniversary

And that's your lot. Enjoy your day folks, and help those who can't.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: Official: Russia launches 3rd wave of cruise missiles at Ukraine. The announcement was made on Feb. 10 by Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, who said earlier that 20 Russian cruise missiles were launched in the first wave of Russia's latest mass missile attack on Ukraine.


The Malicious Midget of Moscow is butthurt and jealous because Zelenskyy received a well-deserved hero's welcome during his visits to supporting countries in Europe. You can always tell when Pootie-Poot is angry about something- he wastes a bunch of expensive and hard-to-replace PGMs on non-military targets.

Zelenskyy visits Washington DC? Missile attack in Ukraine.
Western countries providing Ukraine with Patriot missiles? Missile attack in Ukraine.
European countries send tanks and artillery to Ukraine? Missile attack in Ukraine.
Ukrainian drone attack on russian Black Sea fleet? Missile attack in Ukraine.
HIMARS attack kills several hundred orcs on New Years? Missile attack in Ukraine.
Western countries agree to provide armored vehicles to Ukraine? Missile attack in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy visits European countries to lobby for more boomtoys? Missile attack in Ukraine.

These attacks on civilian targets are evidence of the Deranged Dwarf's impotent rage. It really tears him up inside that Zelenskyy is treated like a hero, but everyone treats Pootie-Poot like a toddler who can't figure out potty training.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
International Legion GoPro | Fake Russian Base
Youtube 1P-JDXiL5-Y
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
!! Prime Minister of #Moldova resigns along with the entire government

"If the government enjoyed the same confidence at home as it did abroad, with our partners, we would have been able to govern for longer," Gavrilița said. pic.twitter.com/ltCmRsZB9f
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 10, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian forces from the 140th Marine Reconnaissance Battalion destroy a Russian BMPT Terminator with drone spotted indirect fire. pic.twitter.com/aj7iMtaGPv
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 9, 2023
boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
#Ukraine: A Russian BMP-2 IFV travelling at high speed was taken out of action by the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade in #Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/UBLtqIbTzE
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 10, 2023

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
#Ukraine: A Russian 2A65 Msta-B 152mm howitzer, BMP IFV and another D-20 152mm howitzer were destroyed by the Ukrainian 45th Artillery Brigade using M982 Excalibur guided projectiles near Soledar, #Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/QGdNdAwT2C
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 9, 2023

booms
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
#Ukraine: A Russian 2S3 Akatsiya 152mm self-propelled howitzer was destroyed by a Ukrainian M982 Excalibur strike in #Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/XgxcZoe6xT
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 9, 2023

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Freya", Ukrainian grenade launcher. She used to be head of Luhansk regional housing union, entrepreneur.

She joined territorial defense when the full-scale invasion began and quickly became a gunner. "Freya" serves in Bakhmut.

Hear her spirit, her strength, her soul. pic.twitter.com/sfRTuR9oGC
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 9, 2023
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One thing I was wondering is when might show trials start?

Eventually Putin will need to address the war losses and in typical dictator style he'll have to blame someone other than himself. That may mean show trials. He'll need to maintain some aura of legitimacy and so pick some poor bastards and throw them against the wall in a show trial.

The purpose of such dog and pony shows is distraction of his internal audiences (and secondarily to remind any potential opposition he can use any apparatus of the government against them, not that much reminding is required in a dictatorship.)

So, bets?

The charges may be anything - sabotage, being a spy for foreign powers, spreading disinformation, causing factory slowdowns. And, of course, dead-eyed confessions by the accused.

Nineteen Eighty-Four - The Crime of Thought (1984)
Youtube x_cYvIXBZWk
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Polish TV made @ZelenskyyUa the President of Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/E6SLPgzp19
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 9, 2023
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Destruction of russian tank by drone-dropped munitions, Vuhledar region. pic.twitter.com/5iWfgDoAdP
- Seveer of the 95th rifles 🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@Seveerity) February 10, 2023

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
⚡A Ukrainian woman and her 4-year-old son were rescued from the rubble in Turkey - CNN Turk.

More news here 👉 https://t.co/S95ZiWHXi6 pic.twitter.com/Ub3LiiuQFO
- The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) February 10, 2023

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
russian defense minister Shoigu: "Currently, combat operations in the Vuhledar area are going successfully."

So true. pic.twitter.com/oCxcRRwK2l
- Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 10, 2023


well technically he didn't say it was successful for russia
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Another footage of the failed Russian attack on Vuhledar showing absolute carnage. Several Russian vehicles have been neutralized, forcing the surviving Russians to run away and leave their wounded crawling back. They have no regard for each other. #Vuhledar #Donetsk #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/k9pfp9meR7
- (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) January 28, 2023

graphic warning: shows one of the crawling wounded after the booms
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not as much tanks etc in today's kill list as I expected.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Warning: Butt Hurt incoming🍑🔥 pic.twitter.com/VfahSJZovt
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 10, 2023

GRAPHIC WARNING:  Drone dropped boom literally lights dudes ass on fire.  He stops moving after a few minutes so I'm guessing died.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

Another footage of the failed Russian attack on Vuhledar showing absolute carnage. Several Russian vehicles have been neutralized, forcing the surviving Russians to run away and leave their wounded crawling back. They have no regard for each other. #Vuhledar #Donetsk #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/k9pfp9meR7
- (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) January 28, 2023

graphic warning: shows one of the crawling wounded after the booms


No warning for the music?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Tracianne: Another footage of the failed Russian attack on Vuhledar showing absolute carnage. Several Russian vehicles have been neutralized, forcing the surviving Russians to run away and leave their wounded crawling back. They have no regard for each other. #Vuhledar #Donetsk #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/k9pfp9meR7
- (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) January 28, 2023

graphic warning: shows one of the crawling wounded after the booms

No warning for the music?


oops sorry hadn't  turned  on my speakers yet...that was some weird music
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Another footage of the failed Russian attack on Vuhledar showing absolute carnage. Several Russian vehicles have been neutralized, forcing the surviving Russians to run away and leave their wounded crawling back. They have no regard for each other. #Vuhledar #Donetsk #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/k9pfp9meR7
- (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) January 28, 2023

graphic warning: shows one of the crawling wounded after the booms


crawl back to Russia, orc biatch
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Artem, The Russian Dude's, Daily Video : (hope he reenables remote linking soon)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYBy7OVO8Po

Some Happy pictures:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

and based on yesterday, may these be the closest we get to certain things today:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
<3 Fark\|/
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gives you a Valentines gift?):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good morning, everyone.  I would like to start this day by continuing to tell Roger Waters that he can fark right off.  He didn't say anything new, I'm just still angry about the U.N. thing.


Oh dear Mr. @rogerwaters, please forgive us.
We're so sorry we provoked Russia into this horrible war by existing as an independent nation and not willing to jump into the pit with the backs of our heads shot through.
I hope you'll accept our apologies for all the trouble.
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) February 9, 2023
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.